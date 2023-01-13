ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

New York Post

NYC awards hundreds of millions to vendors with criminal pasts

City Comptroller Brad Lander — who has publicly vowed to weed out bad actors among city contractors — has a history of looking the other way at shady contractors with criminal pasts. The city’s top financial watchdog, a socialist, is charged with monitoring city contracts, reviewing them for waste and fraud and — if there are red flags — sending them back to the issuing city agency for further review. Though Lander cannot stop a contract from proceeding, his office plays an important role in oversight and in practice can gum up the approval process. In October 2022, Dragonetti Brothers Landscaping, a longtime...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Gov. Hochul doubles down on pick for NY’s highest court

Gov. Kathy Hochul held a speaking event in the Bronx on Saturday ahead of Judge Hector LaSalle's confirmation on Jan. 18. Amid growing pushback from fellow Democrats, Gov. Kathy Hochul held an event in the Bronx on Saturday to rally support for her nominee for chief judge, Hector LaSalle. [ more › ]
BRONX, NY
New York Post

This beloved Midtown institution has become the worst restaurant in NYC

Like many New Yorkers, I’ve long had a soft spot for the red, green and gold czarist fantasy of Midtown’s vintage Russian Tea Room, even if the food only intermittently lived up to the decor. Things hit what I thought was rock-bottom at a mid-December lunch. On that unfortunate occasion, snippy service and leaden dishes at the W. 57th Street tourist magnet, opened by the Russian Imperial Ballet nearly a century ago, felt about as luxurious as a 1970s package tour of the USSR. I doubted things could be as awful at dinner, and had the chance to find out last week....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC advocates push for 6-minute subway, bus service

Transit advocates continued their push for six-minute service while speaking to Bronx commuters on Thursday. Members of grassroots organization Riders Alliance are trying to get the word out on their initiative to decrease wait times for subways and most buses to no longer than six minutes. NYC advocates push for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD investigating 2 separate subway attacks in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Police are on the search for suspects involved in two separate subway attacks Friday.Passengers were in a panic on a northbound F train at the Lexington Avenue and 63rd Street station around 1:30 p.m. after a subway rider was punched repeatedly then slashed in the face. Carlos, from Queens, caught the 43-year-old victim and helped clean up his wounds."He basically told me he don't remember that guy punching him or anything. It just happened so fast and abruptly, and the only people who saw it were the people on the train," he said.Witnesses are saying a verbal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Charter school wants Queens elementary, middle, high schoolers to share buildings

NEW YORK -- A plan in southeast Queens could put elementary, middle and high school students in the same building. Success Academies, a charter school chain, is looking to fill what it calls "empty space" in public school buildings. But many students, teachers and parents say it's inappropriate and would take away programs. "I have a granddaughter, she's in second grade. I wouldn't want her coming here with kids that are 12, 13 years old," said Grace Hodges, a teacher's assistant. Success Academies claims it has done this before and wants to do it again in August at a pair of public school...
QUEENS, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Melvina Lathan to Lead Nepperhan Community Center

In an effort to re-new the neighborhood center, the Nepperhan Community Center Board of Directors decided to appoint a new Executive Director and re-organize its board. On January 4 at 10AM Mayor Mike Spano swore-in members of the NCC Board of Directors and welcomed the new Executive Director, Melvina Lathan.
YONKERS, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams says NYC can’t cater to migrants’ ‘cultural taste’ on food

New York City won’t cater to the “cultural” tastes of migrants living in a massive Manhattan hotel, Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday — as he vowed to end the epic waste of food they refuse to eat. “We’re going to provide food for people,” Adams said. “People may have a different cultural taste for certain food. We can’t do that. We can only provide nutrition, food for people.” Adams also expressed dismay over a Tuesday report by The Post that revealed how a ton of food was being thrown out daily at the four-star Row NYC hotel near Times Square. Adams said officials...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

