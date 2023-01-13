Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key,...
Canucks close 5-game trip with shootout win over Hurricanes
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored on the final attempt in the shootout as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Sunday night and avoided a winless five-game trip. Ethan Bear, J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser scored in regulation for the Canucks, who went 1-4-0 in...
Analysis: Bills, Bengals look shaky in wins, set up rematch
The Bengals-Bills rematch coming next week almost didn’t happen. Both teams squeaked past undermanned opponents on Sunday, beating backup quarterbacks to advance to the AFC divisional round.
