Los Angeles, CA

Citrus County Chronicle

LeBron hits 38K, but Embiid leads 76ers past Lakers 113-112

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James became the second player in NBA history to score 38,000 career points, but Joel Embiid had 35 points and 11 rebounds while the Philadelphia 76ers held off the Los Angeles Lakers 113-112 Sunday night for their seventh win in nine games. Russell Westbrook...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Mann, Leonard lead Clippers over last-place Rockets 121-100

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Terance Mann slipped the gold-chained championship belt proclaiming “Big Moment Fella Performance” over his head. He clearly earned it, scoring a career-high 31 points in the Los Angeles Clippers' 121-100 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Citrus County Chronicle

Brady plays down his perfect record against favored Cowboys

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady isn’t fazed by being a home underdog in the NFL playoffs for the first time in his career. After all, no one has enjoyed more postseason success than the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who begins his quest for a record eighth ring when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) host the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) in a NFC wild-card matchup Monday night.
TAMPA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Vikings defense falters again to force quick postseason exit

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings faced plenty of questions about their legitimacy as a contender in the NFC, the rare 13-win team with a negative point differential during the regular season. The source of the doubt could be clearly traced back to a defense that finished second-to-last in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

