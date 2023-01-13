ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

“You had my poster on your wall in college!” - When a former Milwaukee Bucks player got the best out of Michael Jordan in a trash talk battle

A big reason for Michael Jordan being widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, aside from his unmatched basketball prowess and winning insatiableness, was the fear and aura MJ brought to the floor. The trash-talking was a massive part of it, as not many opponents could scramble a response or fire back at the Bulls legends jawing at them. But a Milwaukee Bucks legend did precisely that once upon a time.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy