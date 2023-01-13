Read full article on original website
Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
There are some quite unusual rumours floating around online as Conor McGregor is seen with another man..
McGregor does have three children with his partner should I’m sure there is nothing in this.. Will we see Conor McGregor back inside the Octagon anytime soon? Be great to have him back, he gives some much to the game and is a serious competitor and one of the best MMA fighters on his day. But has he lost that hunger that made the two time UFC Champion?
‘Jake Paul knocks out KSI’: Fighters react to KSI’s first-round knockout of FaZe Temperrr
KSI barely broke a sweat before stopping short-notice influencer replacement FaZe Temperrr, taking home a first-round knockout to improve his exhibition boxing record to 3-0. Originally set to face Dillon Danis, KSI sliced through Temperrr with a quick combination for the knockout stoppage at 2:19 of the opening frame. Here’s...
UFC: Jon Jones to fight Ciryl Gane for heavyweight title as Francis Ngannou leaves UFC
Former champion Jon Jones will make his UFC comeback after three years out when he fights Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title in March. Jones, who has not competed since beating Dominick Reyes in February 2020, gave up his light-heavyweight title over a pay dispute. He was expected to return...
“You had my poster on your wall in college!” - When a former Milwaukee Bucks player got the best out of Michael Jordan in a trash talk battle
A big reason for Michael Jordan being widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, aside from his unmatched basketball prowess and winning insatiableness, was the fear and aura MJ brought to the floor. The trash-talking was a massive part of it, as not many opponents could scramble a response or fire back at the Bulls legends jawing at them. But a Milwaukee Bucks legend did precisely that once upon a time.
