Legislations approved by Naabik’íyáti’ Committee move forward to Navajo Nation Council special session

Kiosk project will connect New Mexicans to healthcare resources
The kiosk was unveiled on Friday.
Navajo Nation swears in historic president, vice president
FORT DEFIANCE, Ariz. — Before he was sworn in Tuesday afternoon, the new president for one of the largest tribes in the country looked confident, maybe a little nervous. Buu Van Nygren was wearing his signature outfit, a navy blue suit with a light blue button up and a red coral necklace, as he paced the hallway, located just off the main stage. He shook his arms and shoulders before turning around to walk back up the hallway.
Gallup School Superintendent Says Our Story About Expulsions in His District Is Incorrect. Here’s Why He’s Wrong.
This article was produced in partnership with ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories from ProPublica like this one as soon as they are published. And sign up here for New Mexico In Depth stories. Over the four academic years ending in spring 2020, Gallup-McKinley...
This County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy In Arizona
Stacker determined which county has the shortest life expectancy in the state.
Helicopter called to scene of semi crash in McKinley County
Westbound lanes were closed due to partial lane blockage and the need to land a helicopter.
gallupsun.com
Weekly DWI Report
DWI (Fourth) Reckless driving led to a Gallup woman, Nastassia Martinez, 41, being arrested and charged with her fourth DWI. A calling party informed Metro Dispatch of a black Chevrolet SUV driving recklessly westbound on Highway 118 from Highway 566. McKinley County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Salazar responded to the attempt-to-locate that was issued by Metro Dispatch and located the suspect vehicle with further assistance from the caller.
Shiprock woman convicted for stabbing police officer
SHIPROCK, N.M. (KRQE) – A Shiprock woman will spend nearly six years in prison for stabbing a Navajo Police officer in the leg. Police responded to a fight at Faith Sullivan’s home in June. Federal prosecutors say she pulled a knife and swung it at an officer. The officer tackled her but got stabbed in the […]
gallupsun.com
'Dark Winds' blowing into Gallup
A dark wind will blow through Gallup Jan. 20, but it’s nothing to be afraid of. It’s just a film crew for the AMC TV series Dark Winds. The series is based on the late Tony Hillerman’s novels of murder in the Four Corners in the 1970s. The location crew has asked for permission to shoot local color – small scenes and establishing shots – around town during the day.
gallupsun.com
Man shot during New Year’s Eve argument
Two men got into an argument over rent, and it ended with one man, Lazaro Lutsie, shooting the other in the head. On Dec. 31, around 6 pm, McKinley County Sheriff’s deputies were called to 702 Pillar Ave. in Gamerco when they received the call about a possible gunshot victim.
