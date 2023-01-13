ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

NYC Council members who want ‘free’ stuff for migrants SHOULD chip in for it

Mayor Eric Adams is 100% right: If City Council members keep pushing for “free” stuff for migrants, they should at least be willing to share in the costs. Last week, lawmakers — and nonprofit groups that benefit from their pork — threw hissy fits after Hizzoner told The Post he’d asked the council to “voluntarily” use half its $563 million in “discretionary dollars” to pay for the things they’re demanding. “I’m hearing from my council persons all the time that we need to give more free stuff away [for migrants]. This stuff costs money!” huffed Adams. Some lawmakers want “free” cellphones, Metrocards,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

"Where's George?" campaign meant to keep tabs on George Santos

NEW YORK -- There's a push by the people to hold New York Congressman George Santos accountable. A group gathered outside his office in Douglaston, Queens to launch the "Where's George?" campaign. They're asking people to take pictures of the Republican congressmen if they see him and post them on social media. "We will make every single day in this district a living nightmare until you find us. You will not be able to go into the bagel store, you won't be able to go into the supermarket, you won't be able to get a bite to eat. Everywhere you go, we will be there to hold you accountable," said Nassau County Legislator Josh Lafazan, a Democrat. "You don't get to run for Congress and hide from the people who voted for you. You don't get away with being the biggest fraud in modern American political history."Despite persistent pressure, Santos says he won't step down after admitting he lied about much of his past. 
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

NYC migrant crisis is unsustainable: Mayor Adams

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A migrant family from Colombia, South America, stood huddled on a corner in Flatbush, Brooklyn, Friday night. Andrea, her husband, and two young children did not want their faces shown on camera. She told PIX11 News she does not know what the future holds for her family. “It’s been a very […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

The Big Apple Has the Biggest Apples? Teacher Salaries Ranked in New York State

Well, it's official. New York is one of the states that pay its teachers the highest salaries in the nation. For anyone who has ever dreamed of becoming a teacher, look to teach in our own backyard of New York. USA facts and US News & World Report state that New York teachers' average salary is $76,680 – the highest in the United States. But what about within New York State? Which cities and regions are paying their teachers the most money?
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy