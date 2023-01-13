Read full article on original website
Basketball MVP Traded In Major DealOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
The frontline scouts fighting to end homelessness in New York’s subways
Members of an outreach program that provides housing and behavioral health services aim to tackle the issue at its root
NYC Council members who want ‘free’ stuff for migrants SHOULD chip in for it
Mayor Eric Adams is 100% right: If City Council members keep pushing for “free” stuff for migrants, they should at least be willing to share in the costs. Last week, lawmakers — and nonprofit groups that benefit from their pork — threw hissy fits after Hizzoner told The Post he’d asked the council to “voluntarily” use half its $563 million in “discretionary dollars” to pay for the things they’re demanding. “I’m hearing from my council persons all the time that we need to give more free stuff away [for migrants]. This stuff costs money!” huffed Adams. Some lawmakers want “free” cellphones, Metrocards,...
NYPD Officer Blasted By Mayor For Punching Black Staten Island Girl
NYPD is suspending an officer for getting into an altercation with a young Black Staten Island girl, prompting the mayor to respond as well. The post NYPD Officer Blasted By Mayor For Punching Black Staten Island Girl appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
"Where's George?" campaign meant to keep tabs on George Santos
NEW YORK -- There's a push by the people to hold New York Congressman George Santos accountable. A group gathered outside his office in Douglaston, Queens to launch the "Where's George?" campaign. They're asking people to take pictures of the Republican congressmen if they see him and post them on social media. "We will make every single day in this district a living nightmare until you find us. You will not be able to go into the bagel store, you won't be able to go into the supermarket, you won't be able to get a bite to eat. Everywhere you go, we will be there to hold you accountable," said Nassau County Legislator Josh Lafazan, a Democrat. "You don't get to run for Congress and hide from the people who voted for you. You don't get away with being the biggest fraud in modern American political history."Despite persistent pressure, Santos says he won't step down after admitting he lied about much of his past.
NYC migrant crisis is unsustainable: Mayor Adams
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A migrant family from Colombia, South America, stood huddled on a corner in Flatbush, Brooklyn, Friday night. Andrea, her husband, and two young children did not want their faces shown on camera. She told PIX11 News she does not know what the future holds for her family. “It’s been a very […]
The Big Apple Has the Biggest Apples? Teacher Salaries Ranked in New York State
Well, it's official. New York is one of the states that pay its teachers the highest salaries in the nation. For anyone who has ever dreamed of becoming a teacher, look to teach in our own backyard of New York. USA facts and US News & World Report state that New York teachers' average salary is $76,680 – the highest in the United States. But what about within New York State? Which cities and regions are paying their teachers the most money?
Nassau County legislators rally against George Santos amid growing calls for his resignation
Nassau County legislators have even launched a "Where's George?" campaign, encouraging residents to take pictures of Santos when they see him and post them on social media.
Progressives may tank Hochul’s pick to lead New York’s top court. She's fighting back.
The confirmation fight pits the moderate governor against the party’s progressives, and it is dividing the state Senate.
