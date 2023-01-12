Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rollover accident reported on Del Mar
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A busy part of town sees more traffic than usual after a rollover accident was reported. Drivers may have noticed heavy police presence and first responders on Del Mar shortly after noon. It’s unclear what led up to the accident but at least one person was...
Laredo business catches fire on Clark Blvd
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo Fire officials are working to put out a structure fire in central Laredo. The fire happened at the 1400 block of Clark Boulevard which is a business called VMG Rugs. According to the fire department, the business was closed during the time of the fire.
Vehicle catches fire in central Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Fire officials are responding to a car fire in central Laredo. According to the Laredo Police Department, the incident happened near Calton and Cherry Hill. As a result, Cherry Hill is being block off to the traveling public. No word of any injuries at the moment.
Fire destroys home on Highway 83
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) -A fire destroys a home in south Laredo over the weekend. The fire happened on Sunday after 4 p.m. just north of Mangana Hein. Rio bravo firefighters arrived and saw a man by the gate waiving them down. The man was able to show the firefighters to...
Accident Reported on Highway 359
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -On Sunday, January 14, 2023, an accident leaves a trailer on the side of the road. These images sent to the newsroom show a trailer and a white car are involved in the incident. The accident reportedly took place near the Pulga Blanca fleamarket along Highway 359.
Multiple vehicle accident reported on Cuatro Vientos
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is reported on a busy road in south Laredo. According to Laredo Police, a four-vehicle accident has been reported near Cuatro Vientos and Aguanieve. Laredo Police say it is a vehicle rollover on the southbound lane. At this time, no life-threatening injuries...
Laredo Woman shot in the face dies
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A 20-year-old woman who was shot in the face allegedly by her husband has passed away. Krystal Claudina Limon was shot in the face last week allegedly by Francisco Javier Garcia. Officers were called to their home on Camp Avenue on Friday January 6th. Limon passed...
Governor of Tamaulipas visits Nuevo Laredo & Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The newly elected Governor of Tamaulipas made his way across the border to visit Laredo. The Mayor of Laredo Dr. Victor Trevino’s Office confirmed that he met with the Governor of Tamaulipas Dr. Americo Villareal Anaya. The two met to discuss their mutual plans for...
SWAT operation conducted at south Laredo home
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a SWAT conducted operation at a home near a south Laredo elementary school. The Laredo Police Department posted that the operation was going on at a residence near Santo Niño Elementary School. Police say, the scene is contained and there is no...
Three vehicle accident reported on Zacatecas Street
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A three-vehicle car accident is reported in south Laredo Friday morning. The accident happened at around 8:45 a.m. at Ejido and Zacatecas. Laredo Police were seen assessing some of the damages and speaking to the drivers involved. Fortunately no injuries were reported. For more headlines. click...
Two men wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon arrested
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two men wanted for a shooting that happened on December are caught by authorities. Last month, on Dec. 28, Laredo Police put out an alert regarding two men wanted in connection to a shooting that was reported on Zaragoza Street early December. According to Laredo Police,...
I-35 project on track to be completed early 2024
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Construction continues as crews work to improve travels on I-35 in Laredo. This past weekend, the exit that connects I-35 to Loop 20 was closed but now it’s reopen for the traveling public. This coming weekend, another change is coming; one of the lanes will...
City Council to discuss increasing security at north Laredo park
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - More safety measures could be coming to a north Laredo park after it was hit by vandals. As previously reported, North Central Park was vandalized on Dec. 28. The topic will be discussed during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Councilmember Dr. Tyler King is proposing that...
Laredo Health Department says to take precautions from omicron subvariant
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Health official in Laredo say the omicron subvariant has not reached the Gateway City; however, they are still asking residents to take precautions. According to Ali Quiñonez, an epidemiologist with the Laredo Health Department, there have been over 600 confirmed Covid-19 cases since January first of this year.
City Council continues searching for Laredo’s next city manager
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The search for Laredo’s next city manager continues. It’s been over a year since the position was last filled but that could soon change. SGR, the firm helping vet the candidates said they have submitted five candidates to the council. During Tuesday’s executive session,...
LISD working on construction and renovation projects
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Independent School District has seral large construction projects on the table as well as renovations to some key facilities. One of the projects that’s of high priority is the new Cigarroa Middle School located at the 3600 block of Ejido Road in the locals Del Sur subdivision.
Private border wall builder wins largest Texas contract for state border wall
The South Dakota contractor who built a controversial private border wall in South Texas, has won a $224 million contract with the State of Texas to build new border wall near Laredo, which is facing heavy criticism from border wall opponents.
Very Warm Air From Mexico, Then Rocky Mountain Air
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Very warm air from the Mexican deserts raised temperatures over our area into the high 80′s. A shallow layer of humid gulf air may expand west where we could have some low clouds or patches of fog Tuesday morning. Dry air just above will stir in quickly, mixing away any low cloud that forms. With plenty of sunshine, temperatures will be nearly as warm Tuesday afternoon as what we experienced today. Dry, but still warm air, will arrive in our area from the southern Rockies during Wednesday.
No show witnesses in Laredo election lawsuit may be forced to answer questions
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - There are new developments in the Laredo City Council District Two lawsuit between Ricardo Rangel Jr. and Daisy Campos Rodriguez. Four of the witnesses in the case could land behind bars due to the noncompliance of a several subpoenas. The lawsuit claims 51 people should not...
Texas Little League 34 to hold pre-registration event
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We may still be in the winter months, but spring is right around the corner and that means the start of baseball and tee-ball season. Texas Little League 34, the district that oversees all four leagues in Laredo, will be hosting a preregistration event to invite parents and kids to learn about how they can enroll.
