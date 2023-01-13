Read full article on original website
Related
WWLP
Last day of Hoophall Classic draws in fans across the state
Monday was the last day some of the best high school basketball teams had the chance to face off at the birthplace of basketball for the Hoophall Classic at Springfield College. This not only draws in teams from all over but also the fans.
Four-time WNBA champion Maya Moore officially retires at 33
WNBA great Maya Moore, who stepped away from the game in 2019 to help now-husband Jonathan Irons win his release from prison, will officially retire.
Citrus County Chronicle
Mann, Leonard lead Clippers over last-place Rockets 121-100
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Terance Mann slipped the gold-chained championship belt proclaiming “Big Moment Fella Performance” over his head. He clearly earned it, scoring a career-high 31 points in the Los Angeles Clippers' 121-100 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday.
Comments / 0