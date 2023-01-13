ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Citrus County Chronicle

Mann, Leonard lead Clippers over last-place Rockets 121-100

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Terance Mann slipped the gold-chained championship belt proclaiming “Big Moment Fella Performance” over his head. He clearly earned it, scoring a career-high 31 points in the Los Angeles Clippers' 121-100 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday.
LOS ANGELES, CA

