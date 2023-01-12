ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

3 keys to No. 7 UCLA’s easy Pac-12 win over Utah, which was without an ailing Branden Carlson

By Jay Drew
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D4rpO_0kDGT8J400
UCLA guard David Singleton (34) drives past Utah guard Rollie Worster during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. | Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press

Playing without senior center Branden Carlson, who was out with a non-COVID illness, the visiting University of Utah Utes were no match for No. 7 UCLA Thursday night and fell 68-49 to the Bruins at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

UCLA (6-0, 15-2) defeated the Utes for the sixth-straight time as Tyger Campbell, Jaylen Clark and Adem Bona reached double figures in scoring. Sophomore guard Lazar Stefanovic started in Carlson’s place in Utah’s starting lineup, while freshman Keba Keita came off the bench.

The Utes (5-2, 12-6) fell behind 31-22 at halftime and never really threatened in the second half.

Here are 3 keys to Utah’s second Pac-12 loss in as many games:

• Without Carlson clogging the middle and protecting the rim, the Utes played reasonably well inside but didn’t take care of the ball well (15 turnovers) and made just five 3-pointers. UCLA outscored Utah 36-16 in the paint.

• Utah stopper Marco Anthony did a great job on UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez, especially in the first half when the Bruins’ leading scorer didn’t register a field goal on four shots. Jaquez finished with eight points, but needed 11 shots to get there.

• Coach Craig Smith went deep into his bench with Carlson in the building but not playing, as Mike Saunders, Luka Tarlac and Bostyn Holt saw first-half action. Wilguens Exacte hit two of Utah’s six 3-pointers. Smith substituted liberally in the second half, perhaps resting guys for Saturday’s USC game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=174zGG_0kDGT8J400
Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vA0KH_0kDGT8J400
Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hj5o0_0kDGT8J400
Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YLXbf_0kDGT8J400
Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zFzfx_0kDGT8J400
Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03MRhQ_0kDGT8J400
Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CxGZt_0kDGT8J400
Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lUokM_0kDGT8J400
Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RK8HV_0kDGT8J400
Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G5lDL_0kDGT8J400
Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bvmsports.com

Mikey Matthews wants Pac-12 championship with Utah Utes

SALT LAKE CITY (BVM) – Mikey Matthews has been busy since December. On Dec. 1, the three-star wide receiver verbally committed to Utah and then signed his letter of intent on the 21st. At the beginning of January, Matthews competed in the Under Armour All-American Game and now he’s enrolled at Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

In-State Gymnastics Teams Dazzle At Best Of Utah, Red Rocks Win Fourth Straight

WEST VALLEY, UT – The Red Rocks, BYU, Utah State, and Southern Utah gymnastics met for the fourth annual Rio Tinto Best of Utah meet to rave reviews, dazzling the crowd. All four in-state teams represented Utah well and wowed the crowd throughout the night. However, the Red Rocks were the team to prevail and win the title for the fourth time in a row.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

No. 6 Red Rocks Win Big at Best of Utah Meet

For the fourth straight year, the No. 6 ranked University of Utah gymnastics team has taken home the Copper Cup as the champions of the annual Best of Utah meet. While Utah has always dominated the competition for the four years this meet has been around, this years victory was the highest Utah has ever scored in this meet.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
54K+
Followers
32K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy