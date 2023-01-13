ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, January 13, 2023

By Clay Miller
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCYWm_0kDGT7QL00

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Rubber Ducky Day

Check out and subscribe for free to:

Newsletter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums .

Follow us on Facebook: @AlabamaonSI and Instagram at bamacentralsi

Today' Crimson Tide Schedule:

Gymnastics: Alabama at Arkansas; 7:30 p.m. CT; Fayetteville, AR

Crimson Tide Results:

No Crimson Tide results.

Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2023 Season Opener:

232 days

Did you Notice?

  • Reyna Reyes, Riley Tanner, and Riley Mattingly Parker were all selected in the NWSL Draft on Thursday night. Reyes was taken by the Portland Thorns with the 5th overall pick.
  • Three former Crimson Tide football players were selected on the inaugural NFL Players' All-Pro Team: Josh Jacobs, Patrick Surtain, and Minkah Fitzpatrick.
  • Keon Ellis scored his first NBA basket for the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

On This Day in Alabama History

January 13, 1923 : Wallace Wade was introduced as Alabama's new football coach by President George Denny and Wade's former employer, Vanderbilt head coach Dan McGugin. At the ceremony, the freshman football team, represented by manager Bob Ervin, presented line coach Hank Crisp with a gold watch, a special memento of appreciation. Coach Crisp showed his appreciation by telling the freshmen spring football will begin January 22. – Bryant Museum

January 13, 1974 : The Atlanta Touchdown Club announced quarterback Gary Rutledge and offensive guard Buddy Brown had been selected as the SEC's back and lineman of the year for the 1973 season.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“What I try to do is get the very best out of every boy who becomes a member of the Crimson Tide team. I try to impress upon boys that I am fair and square with them; I never try to appeal to their sentiment, I never ask a boy to try to win a game for my sake, but on the other hand put him on his mettle to do his level best, and failing he feels the discomfort of not having done his duty, measuring up to the best that is in him. A coach gets or fails to get results on account of his ability to handle boys; he must inspire them with confidence and enthusiasm, which is far more important than his technical training.” – Wallace Wade, quote in a 1927 column in the Birmingham News-Age Herald.

We'll leave you with this...

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama fans strongly voted to have Jeremy Pruitt back as defensive coordinator

It is more than former players voicing opinions for Jeremy Pruitt to return to Alabama as defensive coordinator. Most fans of the Crimson Tide want him back too. He is one of the biggest names out there to potentially replace Pete Golding, joining Glenn Schumann (Georgia) and Jim Leonhard (Wisconsin). Several fans on Twitter participated in a poll for Touchdown Alabama Magazine for who they want to see hired as a defensive coordinator. Pruitt won with 64.3 percent of the votes.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Loses Sixth Wide Receiver To Transfer Portal

The Alabama Crimson Tide football program is in a period of transition where coaches and players are deciding what their futures will hold. Alabama wide receiver Tyler Harrell took to Twitter to announce he has entered the transfer portal. Harrell spent one season with the Crimson Tide and appeared in five games.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama offer motivation for Parker ATH Na’eem Offord

Na’eem Offord earned an offer from Alabama football Saturday during his visit to UA for Junior Day. Offord is a sophomore at Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama. He currently holds 12 D1 offers. Alabama’s cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson informed Offord of his offer from the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football Junior Day Offer Roundup

Alabama football extended three new offers Saturday during its Junior Day. Here is a look at each prospect who earned an offer:. Hibbler is a 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive lineman out of Holmes County High School in Lexington, Mississippi. Alabama was the 10th D1 program to offer him. Auburn followed suit Saturday, pushing Hibbler’s offer total to 11.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban offers physical in-state LB D’Angelo Barber

D’Angelo Barber reported an offer from Alabama football Saturday after the Crimson Tide’s Junior Day. Barber currently attends Clay-Chalkville High School in Alabama. He is a member of the 2024 recruiting class, and the Crimson Tide are the fifth program to offer the physical linebacker. Nick Saban confirmed...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Alabama Reportedly Makes Notable Coaching Hire

Shortly after losing defensive coordinator Pete Golding to Ole Miss, Alabama added some firepower to its coaching staff.  According to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, Alabama has hired Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong.   Southern Miss finished the 2022 season ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/alabama

Comments / 0

Community Policy