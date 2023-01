INDIANAPOLIS – UIndy junior forward Kendrick Tchoua has been named the GLVC Player of the Week in men's basketball, it was announced by the league office Monday. Jr. | F | Silver Spring, Md. Major: Sport Management. Team Results: 86-67 W vs. Missouri S&T (1/12) | 77-70 W vs....

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO