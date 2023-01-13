ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Agencies investigate averted plane crash at New York airport

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials are investigating a close call at a New York airport Friday night between a plane that was crossing a runway and another that was preparing for takeoff. “(Expletive)! Delta 1943, cancel takeoff clearance! Delta 1943, cancel takeoff clearance!” an air controller said in an...
