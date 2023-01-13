ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

50 Tornadoes! At Least 9 Fatalities

Update: At least 50 tornadoes were reported on Thursday (a few of these are probably duplicate sightings of the same tornado). At 4:30 pm Friday, the Storm Prediction Center lists 33 tornadoes in Alabama, 8 in Georgia (including one on the south side of Atlanta), 4 in Kentucky 3 in Tennessee and one each in Mississippi and North Carolina.
Someone In Florida Has A Winning Mega Millions Ticket

Congratulations to the person in Maine who won the $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot. The drawing was Friday night and the person who purchased the winning ticket is a lone winner. That jackpot is the second largest Mega Millions prize ever and the fourth largest in the history of the United States. The Mega Millions winning numbers were: 30-43-45-46-61. The Gold Mega Ball was 14 and The Megaplier was 2.
Deadly storms rake across Georgia, Alabama creating tornadic activity

A massive storm system that moved across the South created a destructive tornado that was powerful enough to rips apart homes and uproot trees in historic Selma, Alabama. A coroner in Alabama said at least four people were dead after the storm system hit the South, the Associated Press reported. The emergency management director in Autauga County, Alabama said he had confirmed at least six fatalities. He said at least 12 people were injured severely, and were taken to local hospitals.
Meet the 5 Largest Landowners in Alabama

Did you know Alabama is full of forests? Indeed, about 69% of Alabama’s land is forest, and private landowners own 93% of the territory. Every year, Alabama’s forests grow by an impressive 2.581 billion cubic feet. That means the state gains over 80,000 acres of forest each year. That’s a lot of trees!
Last in series of California storms dumps more rain, snow

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The last in a three-week series of major winter storms was churning through California on Monday, leaving mountain driving dangerous and flooding risk high near swollen rivers even as the sun came out in some areas. Heavy snow fell across the Sierra Nevada and the...
Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week

Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
CNN reporter walks through historic Selma devastated by deadly storm

Recovery efforts continue after severe storms swept the South and damaged power lines, severed tree limbs and sent debris flying into streets in Alabama, Georgia and Kentucky, where at least 35 preliminary tornado reports were recorded, according to the Storm Prediction Center. CNN's Ryan Young reports from Selma, Alabama.
RAW: AL: SELMA STORM DAMAGE

Storms Return to MS Next Week

The National Weather Service is forecasting another round of strong, possibly severe, storms across Mississippi next week. It’s already placed much of the state, including most of the local area, under a Level 2 “slight” risk for Wednesday and Wednesday night.
Temperatures drop below freezing overnight again

Sunday overnight temperatures drop to the low to mid 30s. A Frost Advisory expires for most counties east of I-95 at nine in the morning on Monday. A freeze warning is in effect for Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida until nine in the morning on Monday. Monday morning begins with...
NWS confirms at least 3 tornadoes touched down across Georgia on Thursday

The National Weather Service confirmed at least three tornados touched down across Georgia during Thursday’s violent storms. Governor Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency for all of Georgia. The tornadoes touched down in Spalding and Troup/Meriwether counties. An initial report of a tornado in DeKalb County was...
California gets more rain and snow, but dry days are ahead

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More rain and snow fell during the weekend in storm-battered California, making travel dangerous and prompting evacuation warnings over flooding concerns along a swollen river near Sacramento. Bands of gusty thunderstorms started Saturday in the north and spread south, with yet another atmospheric river storm...
