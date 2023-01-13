KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated all throughout the nation as a way to remember his legacy and honor his life. “What his work really boils down to, is that if we are really believing that all peoples are created equal," said Dr. Candy McCorkle, vice president for diversity and inclusion at Western Michigan University. "How are we demonstrating that? I think that's where his work really affects all of us, because it holds us accountable,”

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO