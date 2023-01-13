ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

WWMT

Western Michigan takes first of four against Mitten MAC schools

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. — The Western Michigan women's basketball team used a fast start and maintained the majority of the lead throughout to claim its second victory in conference play on Saturday, January 14 at the McGuirk Arena, winning 71-60 over Central Michigan University. A collective effort paced the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Hannah, Norman Jr. lead Broncos to triple digits, win over Bowling Green

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Trailing by 11 at halftime, the Western Michigan men’s basketball team outscored Bowling Green 69-42 after the break to rally back and knock off the Falcons, 108-92, on Saturday afternoon at University Arena. The Broncos (6-11, 2-2 MAC) notched their 69 second-half points on 23-of-33...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Defense leads the way for Jackson in win over Pioneer

JACKSON -- At times on Friday, the shots just weren’t falling for the Jackson boys basketball team. The Vikings missed their first four shots of the game from the field, struggled through another shooting lull in the second quarter, then another early in the fourth. But what was there,...
JACKSON, MI
WWMT

Broncos shake off slow start to earn weekend sweep over North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, N. Dak. — Though the Broncos were trailing for most of the night, the Western Michigan hockey team was able to come back and capture a 7-6 victory over North Dakota Saturday night inside Ralph Engelstad Arena. Luke Grainger helped pace the Broncos offensively, tallying six points...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Michigan Daily

Strong 3-point performance pushes Michigan past Michigan State

After a dominant win over Michigan State, Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico was asked to comment on her team’s 9-for-20 performance from three-point range. Safe to say, she was pleased. “That’s a pretty good night,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico responded. “I’ll take that any night.”...
EAST LANSING, MI
WOOD

Battle Creek administration blindsided by ban on fans at basketball games

Battle Creek Public Schools administrators are looking into why their athletic department banned spectators from two upcoming basketball games against two Kalamazoo schools. (Jan. 13, 2023) Battle Creek administration blindsided by ban on …. Battle Creek Public Schools administrators are looking into why their athletic department banned spectators from two...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

WMU honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with events Monday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated all throughout the nation as a way to remember his legacy and honor his life. “What his work really boils down to, is that if we are really believing that all peoples are created equal," said Dr. Candy McCorkle, vice president for diversity and inclusion at Western Michigan University. "How are we demonstrating that? I think that's where his work really affects all of us, because it holds us accountable,”
KALAMAZOO, MI
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan

When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Scotts Corner Cafe announces closing

SCOTTS, Mich. — Scotts Corner Cafe located in Scotts posted on social media Thursday its closing effective immediately. We can't thank the Scotts, Climax and all surrounding communities enough for welcoming us in with loving arms. Thank you, friends and family, for all the love and support you have given us, it was an honor to serve you. Mark and Bonnie thank you for allowing us to step in and give the community their little cafe for just a bit longer. It was a blessing to our hearts and the communities.
SCOTTS, MI

