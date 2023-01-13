Read full article on original website
WWMT
Western Michigan takes first of four against Mitten MAC schools
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. — The Western Michigan women's basketball team used a fast start and maintained the majority of the lead throughout to claim its second victory in conference play on Saturday, January 14 at the McGuirk Arena, winning 71-60 over Central Michigan University. A collective effort paced the...
WWMT
Hannah, Norman Jr. lead Broncos to triple digits, win over Bowling Green
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Trailing by 11 at halftime, the Western Michigan men’s basketball team outscored Bowling Green 69-42 after the break to rally back and knock off the Falcons, 108-92, on Saturday afternoon at University Arena. The Broncos (6-11, 2-2 MAC) notched their 69 second-half points on 23-of-33...
WWMT
Michigan wins the battle as Wolverines down Spartans, 70-55
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Leigha Brown had 14 of her 17 points in the first half, Emily Kiser had 10 of her 14 in the second half and No. 17 Michigan handled rival Michigan State 70-55 on Saturday. Laila Phelia added 12 points for the Wolverines (15-3, 5-2 Big...
RECAP: Scores and highlights from Friday Night Blitz
The Rockford girls, Northview boys and Hudsonville hockey team all earned wins tonight in the second week of the winter sports season in 2023
MLive.com
Defense leads the way for Jackson in win over Pioneer
JACKSON -- At times on Friday, the shots just weren’t falling for the Jackson boys basketball team. The Vikings missed their first four shots of the game from the field, struggled through another shooting lull in the second quarter, then another early in the fourth. But what was there,...
WWMT
Broncos shake off slow start to earn weekend sweep over North Dakota
GRAND FORKS, N. Dak. — Though the Broncos were trailing for most of the night, the Western Michigan hockey team was able to come back and capture a 7-6 victory over North Dakota Saturday night inside Ralph Engelstad Arena. Luke Grainger helped pace the Broncos offensively, tallying six points...
Michigan Daily
Strong 3-point performance pushes Michigan past Michigan State
After a dominant win over Michigan State, Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico was asked to comment on her team’s 9-for-20 performance from three-point range. Safe to say, she was pleased. “That’s a pretty good night,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico responded. “I’ll take that any night.”...
WOOD
Battle Creek administration blindsided by ban on fans at basketball games
Battle Creek Public Schools administrators are looking into why their athletic department banned spectators from two upcoming basketball games against two Kalamazoo schools. (Jan. 13, 2023) Battle Creek administration blindsided by ban on …. Battle Creek Public Schools administrators are looking into why their athletic department banned spectators from two...
WWMT
WMU honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with events Monday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated all throughout the nation as a way to remember his legacy and honor his life. “What his work really boils down to, is that if we are really believing that all peoples are created equal," said Dr. Candy McCorkle, vice president for diversity and inclusion at Western Michigan University. "How are we demonstrating that? I think that's where his work really affects all of us, because it holds us accountable,”
WWMTCw
Theo & Stacys closing, a dive team searches, two juveniles arrested, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Theo & Stacy's to close after 50 years serving Kalamazoo. A Kalamazoo restaurant has announced that they are closing their doors. For 50 years, Theo & Stacy's has been a downtown staple. In a Facebook...
Missing Michigan Mom Of 8 Was Dating Man With ‘Murder-For-Hire’ History
Heather Kelley, a Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th. From the start, both the Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the missing person investigation and didn't release much information about the case. They did say they had a...
1 in hospital after Kalamazoo shooting
One person was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound Saturday night, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
'I'm shocked that he survived'; Michigan man exceeds expectations in his recovery after motorcycle accident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon County man is back at work after a devastating motorcycle crash less than a year ago. In Michigan, motorcycle-involved crashes are up about 20 percent in 2021 from the year before. Fatalities have increased about nine percent as well. Sean Campbell only has...
Snowstorm trend: Shifting north, changing outcome for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Bay City, Muskegon
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been for the solid precipitation area to shift north and west into our area of southwest Lower and central Lower Michigan. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference...
Becoming a Millionaire in Grand Rapids, Michigan
Becoming a millionaire in Grand Rapids, Michigan, like any other city, requires a combination of hard work, smart financial decisions, and a bit of luck. However, with the right mindset and approach, anyone can achieve this goal.
Albion College brings on new inclusion officer
Albion College has hired a new person to lead its diversity, equity and inclusion department.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan
When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
Grand Rapids, Michigan... The Dark Secrets Lurking Beneath
Grand Rapids, Michigan may seem like a quaint and peaceful city on the surface, but there are dark secrets lurking beneath. From haunted houses to mysterious disappearances, here are some of the most shocking things that most people don't know about Grand Rapids.
WWMTCw
Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
WWMT
Scotts Corner Cafe announces closing
SCOTTS, Mich. — Scotts Corner Cafe located in Scotts posted on social media Thursday its closing effective immediately. We can't thank the Scotts, Climax and all surrounding communities enough for welcoming us in with loving arms. Thank you, friends and family, for all the love and support you have given us, it was an honor to serve you. Mark and Bonnie thank you for allowing us to step in and give the community their little cafe for just a bit longer. It was a blessing to our hearts and the communities.
