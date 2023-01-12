Coco Gauff certainly wanted to forget how the 2022 season ended, and it seems that she did that really well as she entered 2023 with six consecutive victories. Moreover, the 18-year-old American won all twelve sets in those six victories, as she defeated doubles world no. 1 Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 6-4 in the first round of the 2023 Australian Open.

1 DAY AGO