LCM (50 meters) Newly-turned 17-year-old Katie Grimes had a solid weekend in Knoxville, logging top-3 finishes in the 200 fly, 200 back, 400 IM, 400 free, 800 free, and 1500 free. Next up for Grimes will be a massive training stint at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, a trip Grimes says will be just over 4 weeks. Not only is that a long time to be at elevation but also a lot of time spent in a place that’s sole purpose is to train. Grimes gives her take on how to make it through the camp mentally as well as physically.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO