Catalyst Metals Says Acceptances Received For 19.99% Of Vango's Shares
* VANGO TAKEOVER OFFER OPENS ACCEPTANCES RECEIVED FOR 19.99% OF VANGO'S SHARES. * TAKEOVER OFFER REMAINS FULLY SUPPORTED BY VANGO BOARD AND MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS
Volt Resources Says U.S. Unit Plans To Seek Funding Of 50% Or Higher Of Active Anode Plant Project Development Cost
* U.S. UNIT PLANS TO SEEK FUNDING OF 50% OR HIGHER OF ACTIVE ANODE PLANT PROJECT DEVELOPMENT COST. * U.S. UNIT PLANS TO SEEK FUNDING THROUGH A U.S. GOVERNMENT GRANT OR LOAN
UPDATE 2-UK's Revolution Beauty says accounting probe shows many concerns
(Adds detail on probe findings) Jan 13 (Reuters) - An independent investigation into Revolution Beauty Group's accounts found several concerns, including over certain historical sales, inventory provisioning and personal loans made by a former CEO, the company said on Friday. The British company's former chief executive Adam Minto stepped down...
Riversgold Lodged Applications For Eight Additional Tenements
* LODGED APPLICATIONS FOR EIGHT ADDITIONAL TENEMENTS AND ACQUIRED GRANTED EXPLORATION LICENCE IN PILBARA REGION
Kingston Resources Says December Gold Production At Mineral Hill Reached 1,347 Ounces
* DECEMBER GOLD PRODUCTION AT MINERAL HILL REACHED ANOTHER RECORD HIGH OF 1,347 OUNCES. * ALL-IN-SUSTAINING-COSTS WERE A$1,607/OZ FOR DECEMBER AND GOLD PRICE RECEIVED FOR MONTH WAS A$2,678/OZ.
BoE sceptical over digital pound as euro zone backs work on digital euro
LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey questioned the need for a digital pound on Monday just as euro zone finance ministers backed further preparatory work on a digital euro.
Which sectors are pushing ASX higher today?
Australian shares have opened higher, boosted by miners, banks and real estate stocks. The S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.5 per cent, or 38.1 points in the opening minutes of trade in a broad advance. All 11 sharemarket sectors were higher in the morning. Bauxite miner, alumina refiner and aluminium smelter Alumina, up 2.3 per cent, was doing the best on the benchmark index. Champion Iron, down 2 per cent was doing the worst. Super Retail Group rallied 7.1 per cent. Tyro Payments surged 10.7 per cent. Ioneer soared 24.2 per cent. Bigtincan advanced 6.8 per cent. Baby Bunting sank 10.2 per cent.
What’s brewing at BHP Limited?
Shares of BHP have gained 8.43% in the last one month of trading on ASX. In the previous six months, the company has gained 34%. In December 2022, BHP inked a scheme implementation deed to acquire OZ Minerals. Australian multinational firm dealing in mining, metals, natural gas, and petroleum, BHP...
How have these ASX BNPL stocks performed in January so far?
Buy now, pay later is a digital innovation that has changed how we make payments. The sector players offer a relatively new type of personal lending, enabling users to make payments towards their purchases of goods and services in convenient and manageable instalments over time. In today’s show, we cover: Zip, Splitit Payments and Humm.
Cleopatra Hospital Plans To Spend About EGP 3 Bln To Complete, Develop Group's Hospitals
* CLARIFIES ON GROUP'S FUTURE PLANS, TO SPEND ABOUT EGP 3 BILLION TO COMPLETE AND DEVELOP GROUP'S HOSPITALS. * IN ADDITION, PLANS TO SPEND IN INVESTING IN PROJECTS IN COMING YEARS
ASX to rise; Ioneer secures $1b loan from the US
The Australian share market is expected to rise at the open. Ioneer has secured a $1 billion loan from the US Department of Energy. Baby Bunting reports that their total sales of $254.9 million. Macmahon finalises $1.1 billion for the Greenbushes lithium project.
Cathedral Energy Services Announces 2023 Corporate And Operational Update
* CATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES 2023 CORPORATE AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE. * CATHEDRAL ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE FROM COMPANY OF CHAD ROBINSON, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY. * CATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES - IN INTERIM, SCOTT MACFARLANE, CO'S FORMER LONG-TIME CFO AND SUBSEQUENTLY CEO, HAS RETURNED TO ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO
Canada Ice Fishing
Children play and run between the ice fishing cabins on the frozen waters of the Sainte-Anne River in Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade, Quebec, on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. The Sainte-Anne River is a tributary of the Saint-Lawrence River and is known as the tomcod capital of the world. (Bernard Brault/The Canadian Press via AP)
Gold scales nine-month high above $1,900/oz level
(Reuters) - Gold prices firmed above the key $1,900 level on Friday, after hitting their highest since late April after a surprise decline in U.S. consumer prices boosted bets for slower Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,900.72 per ounce, as of 1219 GMT.
Drilling indicates beryl presence at Catalina Resources’ (ASX:CTN) Dundas Project
Catalina Resources has intersected pegmatites in 24 aircore holes, which were part of the drill program conducted at the Dundas Project. Many pegmatite intervals have been found with accessory minerals, such as tourmaline and beryl, during geological logging of air core holes. A hole hit a blue green mineral geologically...
Platina (ASX:PGM) eyes gold exploration at Beete and Brimstone
Platina Resources (ASX:PGM) is gearing up to commence a major exploration campaign at its Beete and Brimstone gold tenements. The company is set to commence soil sampling at the Beete project. On the other hand, a drilling program is planned for the Brimstone project. Platina Resources Limited (ASX:PGM), an ASX-listed...
Gold rises 1% on slower Fed rate-hike prospects
(Reuters) - Gold prices scaled an over nine-month peak on Friday, holding above the key pivot of $1,900 per ounce, as cooling U.S. inflation raised hopes for slower interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Spot gold rose 1.1% to $1,918.09 per ounce by 1:12 p.m. ET (1812 GMT).
Gas pipeline explodes in Lithuania, no victims: operator
An explosion damaged a gas pipeline in northern Lithuania on Friday, with no injuries reported, said the operator, Amber Grid. The explosion happened at around 5:00 pm (1900 GMT in the Pasvalys district, said the statement, posted on its website. "According to initial data, no people were injured," it added.
Luye Pharma SAys U.S. FDA Approves Co's Rykindo® For Treatment Of Schizophrenia And Bipolar 1 Disorder
* LUYE PHARMA- U.S. FDA APPROVES LUYE PHARMA'S RYKINDO® FOR TREATMENT OF SCHIZOPHRENIA AND BIPOLAR 1 DISORDER
