DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be several degrees warmer than yesterday as the majority of Wiregrass residents top out in the middle 60s. Mostly sunny skies will prevail. Our first of three systems this week will move through on Tuesday and bring us a 30% chance for showers. We’ll peak in the middle 70s after beginning the morning in the low 50s.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO