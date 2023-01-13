Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
buttesports.com
Maroons continue to roll, get another blow out win on the road
Butte Central Maroons 71 Stevensville Yellowjackets 38. The Butte Central Maroons boys’ basketball team is on an absolute tear this year, almost like they are playing with a chip on their shoulder, they are well coached hungry and maybe feel a little disrespected after their first loss of the season, everyone just seemed to forget they are the defending Class A state champs for a reason.
buttesports.com
Lady Bulldogs wrestlers keep on keepin on
Butte got thier first team win at the Hellgate tourney! (Photo Geno Liva for Butte Sports) A great team effort for the Lady Bulldogs. They continue to make strides. “We won our first team title at the Hellgate Girls Tournament.” said coach Geno Liva. Sophie Grunhuvd won the...
buttesports.com
Badovinac nets 42, but Stevi stings Maroons in OT
The smell of charred net strings hung in the air at the Maroon Activities Saturday evening. However, the splash of tears dampened the floor as well. Butte Central senior Brooke Badovinac dizzied basketball mathematicians with a school-record tying 42-point performance and stacks of other statistics for the Maroons. Not a basket, though, brought her a smile because Stevensville outlasted the BC girls 66-59 in overtime in Southwestern A Conference breath-holder.
buttesports.com
Lady Dogs scrap but get poached by Eagles
In what was another heartbreaking loss for the Bulldogs program in the same night, the Lady Dogs played their tails off tonight. Brooke Groesbeck started the scoring off for the Lady Bulldogs followed by a bucket from Big Sky in the opening two possessions. Brityn Stewart cashed in a three ball for the Lady Dogs to give them a 5-4 advantage with 5 minutes to go.
buttesports.com
Pumnea’s second paces Butte High wrestlers at Beck meet
MISSOULA – Kip Pumnea’s runner-up finish led four Butte High wrestlers onto the podium Saturday in the final rounds of the annual Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic high school wrestling tournament at Sentinel High’s Spartan Gym. Pumnea scored a 4-minute, 31-second pin over Spokane contestant Braxton Smith...
buttesports.com
Orediggers Down Skylights Winning Second Straight
BUTTE, Mont. – The Oredigger women’s basketball are starting to figure out their rhythm and found it for their second straight win defeating MSU-Norther 64-57. The Orediggers (6-9, 2-3) picked up their second straight Frontier Conference win and earned their fifth victory in the last six games. Tech improved their home record to 5-2 this season and 2-2 in conference games.
406mtsports.com
Q&A: Sonny Lubick remembers late Sonny Holland, who shared Butte and Montana State ties
BOZEMAN — If someone wants their son to become a successful football coach, naming him Sonny and living in Butte are good starting points. Sonny Lubick was born in March 1937 in Butte. Sonny Holland was born in the same place in the same month one year later. Both went on to be head coaches at Montana State, with Lubick succeeding Holland in 1978 after several years coaching together. Lubick was Holland’s defensive coordinator on the 1976 Division II national championship Bobcats.
Hot And Fresh Since 1948, This Is Montana’s Oldest Fast Food Spot
Call me a sucker for nostalgia, but I love history. I especially love history when it involves food. Here in Montana, we have quite the culinary history, from pasties to legendary steakhouses to one of the oldest Chinese restaurants in the country, Montana is pretty eclectic. Let's be honest, there's...
Three Tiny Montana Towns that are Definitely Worth a Visit
Montana is a vast and beautiful state, known for its rugged wilderness and sparse population. However, tucked away in the corners of this vast expanse are a few obscure and tiny towns that are worth a visit. I've had some of the best times in small towns around Montana, and the vibe of a small town can't be artificially created.
Comments / 0