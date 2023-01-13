BOZEMAN — If someone wants their son to become a successful football coach, naming him Sonny and living in Butte are good starting points. Sonny Lubick was born in March 1937 in Butte. Sonny Holland was born in the same place in the same month one year later. Both went on to be head coaches at Montana State, with Lubick succeeding Holland in 1978 after several years coaching together. Lubick was Holland’s defensive coordinator on the 1976 Division II national championship Bobcats.

BUTTE, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO