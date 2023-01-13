Read full article on original website
Kingston Resources Says December Gold Production At Mineral Hill Reached 1,347 Ounces
* DECEMBER GOLD PRODUCTION AT MINERAL HILL REACHED ANOTHER RECORD HIGH OF 1,347 OUNCES. * ALL-IN-SUSTAINING-COSTS WERE A$1,607/OZ FOR DECEMBER AND GOLD PRICE RECEIVED FOR MONTH WAS A$2,678/OZ. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content...
Cleopatra Hospital Plans To Spend About EGP 3 Bln To Complete, Develop Group's Hospitals
* CLARIFIES ON GROUP'S FUTURE PLANS, TO SPEND ABOUT EGP 3 BILLION TO COMPLETE AND DEVELOP GROUP'S HOSPITALS. * IN ADDITION, PLANS TO SPEND IN INVESTING IN PROJECTS IN COMING YEARS Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is...
Australians In Debt Over Christmas
New research has found the last credit-funded Christmas has pushed millions of Aussies into debt. The Finder survey revealed 49 percent of Australians racked up debt over the Christmas period.
ASX to rise; Ioneer secures $1b loan from the US
The Australian share market is expected to rise at the open. Ioneer has secured a $1 billion loan from the US Department of Energy. Baby Bunting reports that their total sales of $254.9 million. Macmahon finalises $1.1 billion for the Greenbushes lithium project.
Volt Resources Says U.S. Unit Plans To Seek Funding Of 50% Or Higher Of Active Anode Plant Project Development Cost
* U.S. UNIT PLANS TO SEEK FUNDING OF 50% OR HIGHER OF ACTIVE ANODE PLANT PROJECT DEVELOPMENT COST. * U.S. UNIT PLANS TO SEEK FUNDING THROUGH A U.S. GOVERNMENT GRANT OR LOAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
UK's Revolution Beauty says accounting probe shows many concerns
(Reuters) - An independent investigation into Revolution Beauty Group's accounts found several concerns, including over certain historical sales, inventory provisioning methods and personal loans made by a former CEO, the company said on Friday. The British company's former chief executive, Adam Minto, had stepped down from the post in November...
Drilling indicates beryl presence at Catalina Resources’ (ASX:CTN) Dundas Project
Catalina Resources has intersected pegmatites in 24 aircore holes, which were part of the drill program conducted at the Dundas Project. Many pegmatite intervals have been found with accessory minerals, such as tourmaline and beryl, during geological logging of air core holes. A hole hit a blue green mineral geologically...
Platina (ASX:PGM) eyes gold exploration at Beete and Brimstone
Platina Resources (ASX:PGM) is gearing up to commence a major exploration campaign at its Beete and Brimstone gold tenements. The company is set to commence soil sampling at the Beete project. On the other hand, a drilling program is planned for the Brimstone project. Platina Resources Limited (ASX:PGM), an ASX-listed...
Gold rises 1% on slower Fed rate-hike prospects
(Reuters) - Gold prices scaled an over nine-month peak on Friday, holding above the key pivot of $1,900 per ounce, as cooling U.S. inflation raised hopes for slower interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Spot gold rose 1.1% to $1,918.09 per ounce by 1:12 p.m. ET (1812 GMT). The...
Gold scales nine-month high above $1,900/oz level
(Reuters) - Gold prices firmed above the key $1,900 level on Friday, after hitting their highest since late April after a surprise decline in U.S. consumer prices boosted bets for slower Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,900.72 per ounce, as of 1219 GMT. The...
