Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Small Kansas town unites to save historic house
One small Kansas town community united to save a historic house in their hometown of Lincoln.
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 15
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Andrade-Contreras, Leandro Jesus; 34; Crete, Neb. CHARGES REQUESTED: Operate a MV w/o...
Kansas woman hospitalized in St. Joe after rollover crash
ATCHISON COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Saturday in Atchison. According to Police Chief Mike Wilson, a Ford Fusion driven by Taylor Bonar, 26, Atchison, was eastbound in the 600 block Laramie Street and struck a parked vehicle. After impact the Ford rolled over...
WIBW
Popular Downtown Topeka restaurant set to reopen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After closing for several months, a popular downtown Topeka restaurant will reopen its doors Tuesday. The Weather Room, located in downtown Topeka next to the Cyrus Hotel, closed its doors, but after being acquired by new management, they’re back in business. Rob Bergquist, general manager, said the popular eatery had a makeover.
WIBW
5th-grade student passes away in rollover crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 5th-grade student has died in a fatal rollover accident in Jewell Co., east of Mankato, Kansas. KHP said it was called to respond to a rollover accident near the intersection of U.S. 36 and Randall Rd. at 250th Rd. and O Rd., which is about 1 mile south of the intersection, at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.
WIBW
A furry friend from Helping Hands Humane Society needs a home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This little cat named Hijinks is available at the Helping Hands Humane Society. Hijinks is one of the many animals up for adoption at the shelter.
Why is the city charging for recycling?
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Commissioner Bill Riphan came onto the 27 News Morning Show to discuss a multitude of topics like; the new work session meetings, Gage Park Improvement Authority and the new Stormont Vail Event Center’s Food and Beverage contract. In addition to those topics, Commissioner Riphan commented on and explained the reasoning behind adding on […]
KBI investigating body found in northeast Kansas attic
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating after a body was found in the attic of a home in Horton, Kansas.
Three Kansas Board of Education newcomers make presence felt at inaugural meeting
Three new members of Kansas Board of Education make presence felt at their first meeting on COVID-19 funding, nutrition programs and hiring an attorney. The post Three Kansas Board of Education newcomers make presence felt at inaugural meeting appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Sunday forecast: Warm, breezy and cloudy with sprinkles tonight
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be windy and warm with temperatures in the upper 50s and south winds at 15 to 25 mph gusting to near 35 mph. Skies this morning are partly cloudy and clouds will only increase through the day. Late this evening into tonight there is a slight chance for sprinkles associated with a nearby area of low pressure. A weak cold front slips through Monday morning and temperatures Monday will hold steady in the mid 50s with winds now out of the west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph.
School SUV crash in north-central Kansas kills 5th-grader
The Kansas Highway Patrol says a fifth-grade student has died after a school SUV crashed and rolled east of Mankato Friday morning.
ksal.com
Indoor Roller Skating to Return
Indoor roller skating has not been available in Salina since the Starlite Skate Center closed back in May of 2019 to make way for a car wash. But that’s about to change. Though it won’t be a full fledged roller skating rink, the District Eat and Play Salina will soon offer roller skating. A multi-purpose room at the family entertainment facility located in the Central Mall is being re-purposed to allow for skating events.
Man found shot after crash on I-435, K-10 in Lenexa, police say
A death investigation in Lenexa, Kansas, closed southbound Interstate 435 at 87th Street for several hours Thursday afternoon.
Kansas fifth-grader dies in school SUV rollover accident, trooper says
Four other students and the driver seemed to be OK, the trooper said.
Suspect in shooting outside of Topeka’s Baby Dolls arrested
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The suspect of a New Year’s Eve shooting in Topeka has been taken into custody by law enforcement on Thursday. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office posted an update on social media reporting that Scott A. Warner, 35, of Topeka has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting near Baby Dolls. He […]
Teacher investigated for using duct tape on Topeka children
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A teacher is under investigation for tying up children with duct tape at a Catholic school in Topeka. The allegations involve a teacher at Most Pure Heart of Mary School. A parent told 27 News he filed a police report Wednesday, claiming the teacher tied up his student and two other children […]
Traffic violation leads to arrest in north Salina
A traffic violation led to the arrest of a local man on requested drug charges and a requested firearms charge just before midnight Wednesday in north Salina. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Thursday that a K-9 officer, on patrol in the 1100 block of North 11th Street, saw a Ford Ranger pickup operating without its headlights on.
ksal.com
Tips Sought in Shooting Case
The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips in a case in which multiple road signs were shot. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week. According to the agency, in the overnight hours of December 8th and December 9th in approximately the 6000 Blk of W Crawford Street unknown suspect(s) shot at multiple road signs with a firearm.
1350kman.com
Wamego man arrested following investigation into illegal drug activity
Pottawatomie County authorities have arrested a Wamego man on a number of drug charges. According to Sheriff Shane Jager, deputies executed a narcotics search warrant Wednesday in the 3600 block of Apel Road, charging 47-year-old Michael Duane Johnson with cultivation of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a firearm, as well as possession of marijuana, stimulant and drug paraphernalia.
PT Co. Sheriff's Office: Wamego man arrested on drug charges
POTTAWATOMIE CO. - Deputies with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics search warrant on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in the 3600 block of Apel Road. As a result of an investigation into illegal drug activity and stolen property in the Pottawatomie County area, Deputies found numerous marijuana plants, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and several items of stolen property were recovered.
Comments / 0