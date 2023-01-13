Read full article on original website
Dallah Healthcare Acquires Shares In International Medical Center Co
* COMPLETION PROCEDURES OF SHARES ACQUISITION IN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL CENTER COMPANY. * FINANCIAL IMPACT WILL BE VISIBLE ON FINANCIAL RESULTS STARTING FROM Q1 2023. * FOLLOWING ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL CENTER , DALLAH'S OWNERSHIP PERCENTAGE WILL BE 27.18%
Volt Resources Says U.S. Unit Plans To Seek Funding Of 50% Or Higher Of Active Anode Plant Project Development Cost
* U.S. UNIT PLANS TO SEEK FUNDING OF 50% OR HIGHER OF ACTIVE ANODE PLANT PROJECT DEVELOPMENT COST. * U.S. UNIT PLANS TO SEEK FUNDING THROUGH A U.S. GOVERNMENT GRANT OR LOAN
Cleopatra Hospital Plans To Spend About EGP 3 Bln To Complete, Develop Group's Hospitals
* CLARIFIES ON GROUP'S FUTURE PLANS, TO SPEND ABOUT EGP 3 BILLION TO COMPLETE AND DEVELOP GROUP'S HOSPITALS. * IN ADDITION, PLANS TO SPEND IN INVESTING IN PROJECTS IN COMING YEARS
Riversgold Lodged Applications For Eight Additional Tenements
* LODGED APPLICATIONS FOR EIGHT ADDITIONAL TENEMENTS AND ACQUIRED GRANTED EXPLORATION LICENCE IN PILBARA REGION
BoE sceptical over digital pound as euro zone backs work on digital euro
LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey questioned the need for a digital pound on Monday just as euro zone finance ministers backed further preparatory work on a digital euro.
Catalyst Metals Says Acceptances Received For 19.99% Of Vango's Shares
* VANGO TAKEOVER OFFER OPENS ACCEPTANCES RECEIVED FOR 19.99% OF VANGO'S SHARES. * TAKEOVER OFFER REMAINS FULLY SUPPORTED BY VANGO BOARD AND MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS
ASX to rise; Ioneer secures $1b loan from the US
The Australian share market is expected to rise at the open. Ioneer has secured a $1 billion loan from the US Department of Energy. Baby Bunting reports that their total sales of $254.9 million. Macmahon finalises $1.1 billion for the Greenbushes lithium project.
Which sectors are pushing ASX higher today?
Australian shares have opened higher, boosted by miners, banks and real estate stocks. The S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.5 per cent, or 38.1 points in the opening minutes of trade in a broad advance. All 11 sharemarket sectors were higher in the morning. Bauxite miner, alumina refiner and aluminium smelter Alumina, up 2.3 per cent, was doing the best on the benchmark index. Champion Iron, down 2 per cent was doing the worst. Super Retail Group rallied 7.1 per cent. Tyro Payments surged 10.7 per cent. Ioneer soared 24.2 per cent. Bigtincan advanced 6.8 per cent. Baby Bunting sank 10.2 per cent.
Kingston Resources Says December Gold Production At Mineral Hill Reached 1,347 Ounces
* DECEMBER GOLD PRODUCTION AT MINERAL HILL REACHED ANOTHER RECORD HIGH OF 1,347 OUNCES. * ALL-IN-SUSTAINING-COSTS WERE A$1,607/OZ FOR DECEMBER AND GOLD PRICE RECEIVED FOR MONTH WAS A$2,678/OZ.
Drilling indicates beryl presence at Catalina Resources’ (ASX:CTN) Dundas Project
Catalina Resources has intersected pegmatites in 24 aircore holes, which were part of the drill program conducted at the Dundas Project. Many pegmatite intervals have been found with accessory minerals, such as tourmaline and beryl, during geological logging of air core holes. A hole hit a blue green mineral geologically...
Britain says payments companies' clients may need protecting from 'cancel culture'
LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry on Friday spoke against "cancel culture," citing the case of payment companies who terminated accounts belonging to conservative media outlets, and said a new review will assess whether rules protect consumers' free speech. The review covers existing regulations that apply to over...
Platina (ASX:PGM) eyes gold exploration at Beete and Brimstone
Platina Resources (ASX:PGM) is gearing up to commence a major exploration campaign at its Beete and Brimstone gold tenements. The company is set to commence soil sampling at the Beete project. On the other hand, a drilling program is planned for the Brimstone project. Platina Resources Limited (ASX:PGM), an ASX-listed...
Luye Pharma SAys U.S. FDA Approves Co's Rykindo® For Treatment Of Schizophrenia And Bipolar 1 Disorder
* LUYE PHARMA- U.S. FDA APPROVES LUYE PHARMA'S RYKINDO® FOR TREATMENT OF SCHIZOPHRENIA AND BIPOLAR 1 DISORDER
