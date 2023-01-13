Read full article on original website
whopam.com
County Continues Hot Run and Out of State Success
Despite accumulating four fouls and sitting for large stretches of the first and third quarters, Derrell Bateman had twenty plus on Friday night and did not foul out as he led the Colonels to a 69-55 victory north of the border. Christian County scooted up to Evansville to take on...
spectrumnews1.com
Community center honored by Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Paul Laurence Dunbar High School’s boy's. basketball took a trip down memory lane for the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame’s ongoing heritage match-up. What You Need To Know. The Dunbar Center is reliving the former school’s glory days and highlighting how the...
Kentucky Family Basketball Feud Could Help Wildcats’ Football
If reports true AD Mitch Barnhart and coach John Calipari don't talk, who benefits?
WLKY.com
Manual volleyball's Nya Bunton wins Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Manual High School's Nya Bunton received another big honor this week. The senior volleyball star was named Kentucky's Gatorade Player of the Year for volleyball. Bunton had 578 kills this season, helping the Lady Crimsons finish with a 32-8 overall record. This marks Bunton's third award...
Kentuckians crowned Miss Earth USA and Teen Miss Earth USA
Miss Earth USA Danielle Mullins and Teen Miss Earth USA Tayan Stansfield were crowned on Jan. 7 in Orlando, Florida.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville lottery player wins $640K jackpot on Friday the 13th
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday the 13th wasn’t unlucky for everyone! One Knoxville lottery player scored hundreds of thousands of dollars off the state’s newest drawing-style game, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual played Daily Tennessee Jackpot, a Tennessee-only game with drawings every day. Lottery...
Knobs, licks, and bottoms: 15 uniquely named cities, places in Kentucky
Many of these names are in or use Appalachian English in their naming, highlighting the impact the historic community has had on Kentucky's history.
bestthingsky.com
10 Best Myths and Urban Legends in Kentucky
Some of Kentucky’s myths and legends are well-known, having been featured on major outlets like the Travel Channel and the History Channel. From some of the most haunted places in the country, to one of the world’s most famous UFO stories, looking into Kentucky’s lore is as creepy as any story that could be told after dark around a campfire.
Kentucky State Police open annual raffle of GMA Sierra Denali to benefit Trooper Island Camp
Kentucky State Police have announced the return of their annual raffle to benefit the Trooper Island Camp, as tickets are now available for the top prize of a 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4WD. Coming from Bailey-Gibson Buick GMC in Glasgow, Ky., the KSP says this advanced Denali is cloaked...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear appoints Princeton woman, Paducah man to state advisory board
FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear appointed the executive director of an economic development nonprofit based in Marion, Kentucky to the Water Transportation Advisory Board. Amanda Davenport of Princeton is involved with the Lake Barkley Partnership, which works with businesses and organizations in Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston and Lyon Counties. Her term ends Dec. 27, 2026.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 1/15: State Senator Reggie Thomas; Commonwealth attorney Kimberly Baird.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky state Senator Reggie Thomas and Commonwealth attorney Kimberly Baird. Republicans have supermajority control of the State Senate and the House, allowing them to largely set the agenda in Frankfort and override the...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Kentucky
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
WKYT 27
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
WSAZ
Kentucky has a new millionaire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was won in Maine Friday, but the second-place prize was won in Kentucky. The $1 million second prize was sold in Louisville. In addition to the $1 million win in Louisville, two $10,000 winning tickets were also sold in the Commonwealth, one in Franklin and one in Louisville.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 12, 2023
Greg Auston McCallum, 61, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec.15, 2022, at his home in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born Dec. 6, 1961, in Murray, Kentucky. He was a carpenter by trade and worked in construction for more than 25 years. He was a member of Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He liked to fish and playfully aggravate those he loved. He was well known for his wit, storytelling, and his unique and often humorous insights about the world.
Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside
Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
Kentucky Gamer Said He Killed Two People After Accidently Calling 911
Gamers, let this be a lesson to you to not have your phone too close while playing video games. A 17-year-old Kentucky gamer was playing Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege online on January 5th. Nothing too out of the ordinary for the teen. However, a typical gaming day turned into a day he would never forget when the cops arrived at his home.
WLKY.com
Earthquake recorded in central Kentucky, felt throughout several cities
BURGIN, Ky. — It was a wild weather morning in Kentucky. In the Louisville region, there were heavy rains, hail and even tornado warnings. And just off to the east, there was even an earthquake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday...
WLKY.com
Deadline to sign up for Kentucky's state-based health insurance is this weekend
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is reminding Kentuckians that time is running out to sign up for state-based health insurance. The deadline to apply for coverage is Sunday. Beshear said that everyone should check out their available plans, even if they are not sure if they qualify.
