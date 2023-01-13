Kentucky All ‘A’ Region 1 Basketball Tournament; Lady Tigers will play for 11th title in 12 years after beating Mayfield

Read full article on original website
whopam.com
County Continues Hot Run and Out of State Success
Despite accumulating four fouls and sitting for large stretches of the first and third quarters, Derrell Bateman had twenty plus on Friday night and did not foul out as he led the Colonels to a 69-55 victory north of the border. Christian County scooted up to Evansville to take on...
yoursportsedge.com
Hot-Handed Tigers Just Shy of Century Mark in Bosse Rout
The Hopkinsville Tigers may be reluctant to leave the Banterra Bank Warrior Showcase after evening their weekend record with a 99-59 blowout of Evansville Bosse on Saturday. Bubba Leavell and KeiMarion Smith, in particular, will be hard to get out the door of Harrison High School after the seniors combined to knock down 12 three-pointers in the win, part of 22 Tiger makes in two games.
Kentucky Family Basketball Feud Could Help Wildcats’ Football
If reports true AD Mitch Barnhart and coach John Calipari don't talk, who benefits?
wvlt.tv
Knoxville lottery player wins $640K jackpot on Friday the 13th
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday the 13th wasn’t unlucky for everyone! One Knoxville lottery player scored hundreds of thousands of dollars off the state’s newest drawing-style game, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual played Daily Tennessee Jackpot, a Tennessee-only game with drawings every day. Lottery...
wymt.com
Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday the 13th proved lucky for the newest millionaire in Kentucky. While the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was hit in Maine on Friday, one Kentucky Lottery player will be celebrating as the Commonwealth’s newest millionaire, according to a release. “The fantastic second...
Kentuckians crowned Miss Earth USA and Teen Miss Earth USA
Miss Earth USA Danielle Mullins and Teen Miss Earth USA Tayan Stansfield were crowned on Jan. 7 in Orlando, Florida.
Knobs, licks, and bottoms: 15 uniquely named cities, places in Kentucky
Many of these names are in or use Appalachian English in their naming, highlighting the impact the historic community has had on Kentucky's history.
Kentucky State Police open annual raffle of GMA Sierra Denali to benefit Trooper Island Camp
Kentucky State Police have announced the return of their annual raffle to benefit the Trooper Island Camp, as tickets are now available for the top prize of a 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4WD. Coming from Bailey-Gibson Buick GMC in Glasgow, Ky., the KSP says this advanced Denali is cloaked...
bestthingsky.com
10 Best Myths and Urban Legends in Kentucky
Some of Kentucky’s myths and legends are well-known, having been featured on major outlets like the Travel Channel and the History Channel. From some of the most haunted places in the country, to one of the world’s most famous UFO stories, looking into Kentucky’s lore is as creepy as any story that could be told after dark around a campfire.
kentuckylantern.com
Charles Booker, former Kentucky Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, to lead governor’s faith-based initiatives office
Charles Booker, a Louisvillian and former state representative, has been appointed to lead the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based Initiatives and Community Involvement. In a press release from his office, Gov. Andy Beshear announced several leadership appointments within his administration. The office Booker will helm was created by former Gov. Ernie Fletcher.
wymt.com
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
whopam.com
Cerulean area man flown to Skyline after buggy overturns in accident
A Cerulean-area man was flown to a Nashville hospital after his horse and buggy overturned in an accident early Sunday morning on Woosley-Mt. Carmel Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 20-year old John Stoltzfus of Cerulean was injured in the accident that happened about 1 a.m. Stoltzfus...
WLKY.com
Earthquake recorded in central Kentucky, felt throughout several cities
BURGIN, Ky. — It was a wild weather morning in Kentucky. In the Louisville region, there were heavy rains, hail and even tornado warnings. And just off to the east, there was even an earthquake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear appoints Princeton woman, Paducah man to state advisory board
FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear appointed the executive director of an economic development nonprofit based in Marion, Kentucky to the Water Transportation Advisory Board. Amanda Davenport of Princeton is involved with the Lake Barkley Partnership, which works with businesses and organizations in Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston and Lyon Counties. Her term ends Dec. 27, 2026.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wkdzradio.com
PHOTOS – 2023 Kentucky Cattleman’s Annual Convention Highlights
Members and officers of the Kentucky Cattleman’s Association gathered at the Lexington Convention Center January 5 and 6 for the 50th Annual Meeting. Your Ag Edge’s Alan Watts was on hand and will be sharing some of the highlights. Here are some photos from the meeting. 2023 Kentucky...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 1/15: State Senator Reggie Thomas; Commonwealth attorney Kimberly Baird.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky state Senator Reggie Thomas and Commonwealth attorney Kimberly Baird. Republicans have supermajority control of the State Senate and the House, allowing them to largely set the agenda in Frankfort and override the...
Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside
Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
kbsi23.com
U.S. 45 restricted to 1 lane near Mayfield after semi crash
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky State Police report U.S. 45 is restricted to one lane after a semi crash at the southwest edge of Mayfield in Graves County. A semi and at least one other vehicle crashed at a rail crossing near Adams Heating and Air, acccording to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
WSAZ
Kentucky has a new millionaire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was won in Maine Friday, but the second-place prize was won in Kentucky. The $1 million second prize was sold in Louisville. In addition to the $1 million win in Louisville, two $10,000 winning tickets were also sold in the Commonwealth, one in Franklin and one in Louisville.
