State Sen. Sarah Eckhardt created a new branding term for proponents of public-private partnerships at Urban Land Institute Austin’s monthly breakfast panel last week. “Something I’ve discovered after 20 years in local government is governments have a tendency to have very lazy dirt and own a lot of dirt that’s not being maximized because there’s no carrying costs on government dirt,” she said, discussing the appeal of the property and development agreements between local governments and for-profit developers involving publicly owned land.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 28 DAYS AGO