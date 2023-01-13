ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercury roundup (Jan. 12): Pottstown boys basketball retains first place in PAC Frontier with win over Upper Perkiomen

Wrestlers raise it up a notch at Big Red Duals

FRANCONIA — Saturday’s Big Red Duals at Souderton Area High School provided a big taste of top competition and also served as a reunion of sorts. Although Central Bucks East and Timberlane High – out of New Hampshire – weren’t too familiar with each other, the head coaches were.
SOUDERTON, PA
Plymouth Whitemarsh’s fast start sinks Methacton boys basketball

FAIRVIEW VILLAGE >> This weekend was going to be a good test for the Plymouth Whitemarsh boys basketball team, with back-to-back road games for the first time this season and the second coming against a strong Methacton squad. But the Colonials did just what they needed to do on Saturday...
NORRISTOWN, PA
Malvern wins third straight ETR title with champ, O’Neill; OJR’s Bechtold wins belt

HOLLAND >> It’ll be some time before Malvern Prep sneaks up on anyone in the wrestling realm. But at the Escape the Rock tournament, Sunday, a few Friars made impressions. Eight Friars earned top-eight medals and five of them out-placed their initial seeding. Malvern won its third straight team title at this tournament, that perennially draws top talent from multiple states.
MALVERN, PA
Ibarrondo takes command as Neshaminy hands Souderton first SOL loss

LANGHORNE >> Neshaminy coach John Gallagher enjoys being around Lola Ibarrondo, but he needed the junior to be somewhere other than standing a few feet away from him Friday night. Early in the third quarter of Neshaminy’s SOL crossover matchup of division leaders against visiting Souderton, Ibarrondo kept getting stuck...
SOUDERTON, PA
Cramer clutch late in OT as Pennridge edges Council Rock North

EAST ROCKHILL >> Winning plays late in a basketball game can be determined by skill or scheme. And sometimes, as was the case from Tommy Cramer and the Pennridge boys team Friday night, it simply comes down to desire. With the Rams and visiting Council Rock North tied in the...
Sweet Senior Night for North Penn with wins over rival Souderton

TOWAMENCIN >> There’s no better way North Penn would like to spend its Senior Night than to have Souderton over for an evening of fast swims. “They’re our hometown rival,” said Knights senior tri-captain Kayla Stressman, “so it’s always nice swimming against them, especially on our Senior Night. There’s a lot of competition and we swam our best times.”
SOUDERTON, PA
Unionville swims to double victory against Kennett in neighborhood meet

Kennett Square >> Following the Unionville swim team’s double victory against Kennett in front of a packed house at the Kennett Area YMCA on Friday evening, Longhorn head coach Mike Mangan reflected on the community spirit of this particular meet. “There’s great camaraderie between these two teams, it’s a...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
Rustin’s St.Clair nominated for Don Shula Award

PHILADELPHIA>> One of the most successful area football head coaches has been nominated by the Philadelphia Eagles for the prestigious Don Shula Award for the High School Football Coach of the Year. Each NFL team nominates a head football coach from its city for the Shula Award. And for the...
WEST CHESTER, PA
Route 422 reopens in Reading, Pa.

READING, Pa. — A serious crash involving a pedestrian shut down part of Route 422 Monday morning in Reading, Berks County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. The eastbound lanes of 422 were closed between Route 222 and Wyomissing Boulevard for several hours. The scene has been cleared and...
READING, PA
Philly Squatter Issue Persists

philly squattersPhoto byBrotherly Love Real Estate. The squatter problem in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania continues to persist. Although certain economic statistics signal that the economy is getting better, Philly is showing the opposite. There is still a massive homeless person problem, which leads to break-ins and squatter situations. Have you ever dealt with a squatter in your rental property?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The richest woman in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

One chocolate company controls a 14.4 percent share of the global chocolate market, making it the biggest chocolate company in the world. The company is Mars. Because of this global domination, the Mars family became the second wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pedestrian fatally struck by cars on Route 422 in Wyomissing

WYOMISSING, Pa. - A man died after being hit by several cars on a highway in Berks County. The man was hit around 3:20 a.m. Monday on Route 422 eastbound, near Route 12, in Wyomissing, police say. After the initial impact, several other cars ran over the man's body, police...
WYOMISSING, PA
2 men wanted for 5 burglaries in Delaware, Montgomery Counties: police

ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police are searching for burglary suspects who went on a two-hour crime spree spanning two Pennsylvania counties, targeting restaurants and leaving behind a lot of damage.The burglaries happened in Delaware and Montgomery Counties. Authorities are asking residents and business owners to be aware of who is around.Security video showed two masked suspects -- one holding a crowbar -- inside Carlino's Specialty Foods in Ardmore. Police claim the suspects were searching for cash.It happened around 2 a.m. on Jan. 9."Felt like I was violated," Sam's Brick Oven Pizza owner Christ Thornton said.Next door, Thornton says his pizza...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pa.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday the 13th turned out to be quite the lucky day for someone.One player won the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.A lottery player in Maine matched all six numbers, winning the grand prize of $1.35 billion.But a lucky player in Pennsylvania is also winning big after matching five numbers to win a million dollars.Somebody did match all five white Mega Millions balls but missed out on the gold Mega Ball, meaning they won the second-tier prize of $1 million.  Saturday morning, the big questions were: who are they? And where was the winning ticket sold?That information...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bynum brothers’ brunch and jazz favorite Relish closing in West Oak Lane

Northwest Philadelphia will lose one of its most celebrated restaurants when Relish closes for good after service next weekend. On Ogontz Avenue in West Oak Lane, the brunch hot spot and jazz lounge flourished for more than a decade under the management of Robert and Benjamin Bynum, the restaurateurs behind South Jazz Kitchen who previously ran Zanzibar Blue and other well-respected Philly soul food and music venues.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

