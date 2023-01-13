Mercury roundup (Jan. 12): Pottstown boys basketball retains first place in PAC Frontier with win over Upper Perkiomen

Read full article on original website
Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 yearsKristen WaltersAkron, PA
Winter Mimosa Flights - Setter Ridge VineyardsJoJo's Cup of MochaKutztown, PA
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing skyRoger MarshConshohocken, PA
Fast-growing food chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this weekKristen WaltersBroomall, PA
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensEphrata, PA
Wrestlers raise it up a notch at Big Red Duals
FRANCONIA — Saturday’s Big Red Duals at Souderton Area High School provided a big taste of top competition and also served as a reunion of sorts. Although Central Bucks East and Timberlane High – out of New Hampshire – weren’t too familiar with each other, the head coaches were.
Delco Roundup: Dotsey scores 23 points, helps Haverford stay undefeated
Caroline Dotsey poured in a game-high 23 points and was the named the Under Armour Game MVP in Haverford’s 54-42 victory over Notre Dame at the Hoops for Hope Classic Sunday at Ursinus College. Aniya Eberhart was 5-for-6 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and finished with...
Plymouth Whitemarsh’s fast start sinks Methacton boys basketball
FAIRVIEW VILLAGE >> This weekend was going to be a good test for the Plymouth Whitemarsh boys basketball team, with back-to-back road games for the first time this season and the second coming against a strong Methacton squad. But the Colonials did just what they needed to do on Saturday...
Owen J. Roberts boys basketball takes Spring-Ford to overtime, Rams pull away for 14th straight win
BUCKTOWN >> Ben Condillo met Joe Dempsey out on the court after Saturday’s tilt between their respective squads. The two second-year Owen J. Roberts and Spring-Ford boys basketball coaches shook hands, Condillo exclaiming how much fun the past hour and 45 minutes were. Dempsey, sweat on his brow, wasn’t quite as optimistic.
Spring-Ford rules the day, downs Perkiomen Valley 56-44 in anticipated showdown
ROYERSFORD >> Perkiomen Valley girls basketball coach John Russo isn’t the first person to have the thought. It’s a sentiment that’s been uttered about Spring-Ford for more than a decade around Pioneer Athletic Conference girls basketball. “They’re the measuring stick for us,” said the Vikings’ third-year head...
Malvern wins third straight ETR title with champ, O’Neill; OJR’s Bechtold wins belt
HOLLAND >> It’ll be some time before Malvern Prep sneaks up on anyone in the wrestling realm. But at the Escape the Rock tournament, Sunday, a few Friars made impressions. Eight Friars earned top-eight medals and five of them out-placed their initial seeding. Malvern won its third straight team title at this tournament, that perennially draws top talent from multiple states.
Ibarrondo takes command as Neshaminy hands Souderton first SOL loss
LANGHORNE >> Neshaminy coach John Gallagher enjoys being around Lola Ibarrondo, but he needed the junior to be somewhere other than standing a few feet away from him Friday night. Early in the third quarter of Neshaminy’s SOL crossover matchup of division leaders against visiting Souderton, Ibarrondo kept getting stuck...
Cramer clutch late in OT as Pennridge edges Council Rock North
EAST ROCKHILL >> Winning plays late in a basketball game can be determined by skill or scheme. And sometimes, as was the case from Tommy Cramer and the Pennridge boys team Friday night, it simply comes down to desire. With the Rams and visiting Council Rock North tied in the...
Sweet Senior Night for North Penn with wins over rival Souderton
TOWAMENCIN >> There’s no better way North Penn would like to spend its Senior Night than to have Souderton over for an evening of fast swims. “They’re our hometown rival,” said Knights senior tri-captain Kayla Stressman, “so it’s always nice swimming against them, especially on our Senior Night. There’s a lot of competition and we swam our best times.”
Ryan Mulroy makes key plays in crunch time as Upper Dublin gets past Cheltenham
UPPER DUBLIN >> Ryan Mulroy did a little bit of everything down the stretch Friday night. The Upper Dublin sophomore scored seven points, grabbed a key offensive rebound and dished out an assist in the final 4:46 of a Suburban One League crossover game against Cheltenham. He scored or assisted...
Unionville swims to double victory against Kennett in neighborhood meet
Kennett Square >> Following the Unionville swim team’s double victory against Kennett in front of a packed house at the Kennett Area YMCA on Friday evening, Longhorn head coach Mike Mangan reflected on the community spirit of this particular meet. “There’s great camaraderie between these two teams, it’s a...
Rustin’s St.Clair nominated for Don Shula Award
PHILADELPHIA>> One of the most successful area football head coaches has been nominated by the Philadelphia Eagles for the prestigious Don Shula Award for the High School Football Coach of the Year. Each NFL team nominates a head football coach from its city for the Shula Award. And for the...
Route 422 reopens in Reading, Pa.
READING, Pa. — A serious crash involving a pedestrian shut down part of Route 422 Monday morning in Reading, Berks County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. The eastbound lanes of 422 were closed between Route 222 and Wyomissing Boulevard for several hours. The scene has been cleared and...
'People just loved her': School community gathers to remember New Jersey basketball coach killed in car crash
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - An emotional tribute for a young high school basketball coach killed in a car crash. Cire Forman is being remembered for the example she set, both on and off the court. "She had an impact on everybody she came in contact with. People just loved her,"...
Philly Squatter Issue Persists
philly squattersPhoto byBrotherly Love Real Estate. The squatter problem in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania continues to persist. Although certain economic statistics signal that the economy is getting better, Philly is showing the opposite. There is still a massive homeless person problem, which leads to break-ins and squatter situations. Have you ever dealt with a squatter in your rental property?
The richest woman in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
One chocolate company controls a 14.4 percent share of the global chocolate market, making it the biggest chocolate company in the world. The company is Mars. Because of this global domination, the Mars family became the second wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Pedestrian fatally struck by cars on Route 422 in Wyomissing
WYOMISSING, Pa. - A man died after being hit by several cars on a highway in Berks County. The man was hit around 3:20 a.m. Monday on Route 422 eastbound, near Route 12, in Wyomissing, police say. After the initial impact, several other cars ran over the man's body, police...
2 men wanted for 5 burglaries in Delaware, Montgomery Counties: police
ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police are searching for burglary suspects who went on a two-hour crime spree spanning two Pennsylvania counties, targeting restaurants and leaving behind a lot of damage.The burglaries happened in Delaware and Montgomery Counties. Authorities are asking residents and business owners to be aware of who is around.Security video showed two masked suspects -- one holding a crowbar -- inside Carlino's Specialty Foods in Ardmore. Police claim the suspects were searching for cash.It happened around 2 a.m. on Jan. 9."Felt like I was violated," Sam's Brick Oven Pizza owner Christ Thornton said.Next door, Thornton says his pizza...
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pa.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday the 13th turned out to be quite the lucky day for someone.One player won the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.A lottery player in Maine matched all six numbers, winning the grand prize of $1.35 billion.But a lucky player in Pennsylvania is also winning big after matching five numbers to win a million dollars.Somebody did match all five white Mega Millions balls but missed out on the gold Mega Ball, meaning they won the second-tier prize of $1 million. Saturday morning, the big questions were: who are they? And where was the winning ticket sold?That information...
Bynum brothers’ brunch and jazz favorite Relish closing in West Oak Lane
Northwest Philadelphia will lose one of its most celebrated restaurants when Relish closes for good after service next weekend. On Ogontz Avenue in West Oak Lane, the brunch hot spot and jazz lounge flourished for more than a decade under the management of Robert and Benjamin Bynum, the restaurateurs behind South Jazz Kitchen who previously ran Zanzibar Blue and other well-respected Philly soul food and music venues.
