Authorities arrested the man who has been on a run after killing his girlfriend and her 4-year-old boyWestland DailyCamden, AR
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
Kendall Jenner Goes Braless, Ronaldo vs Messi Ticket Crosses $2.6M, Miss Universe 2022, & MoreDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Reissued for Parts of Southern California with Second Storm System of the weekendSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
The Media Is Lying About No One Predicting The California Floods; One Service DidSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
2urbangirls.com
5 Inglewood condos under $450,000
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood real estate used to fly off the market as soon as the listing hit but times have changed. With increased interest rates, and folks mad at a dozen eggs costing close to $10 a pop these condos have languished on the market in excess of two months.
2urbangirls.com
Is Karen Bass’ success in clearing Venice homeless encampments just a facade
LOS ANGELES (2UrbanGirls) – Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is basking in the success of removing 100 people off of city streets and into temporary shelters in less than 30 days on the job. No one seems concerned with how she is having so much success, in a short amount of time.
postnewsgroup.com
California Family Whose Beachfront Properties were Seized 100 years ago, Sells Land Back to County for $20 Million
The great-grandchildren of the African American couple Willa and Charles Bruce, whose land in Southern California was taken in 1924 and returned to the family last year, have opted to sell it back to the local government for $20 million. In the 1920s, the beach resort was extremely popular with...
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Stick a fork in Butts, he’s done
Did I hear correctly? The voice of the late, great Chick Hearn in my head. “The game’s in the refrigerator, the door’s closed, the light’s out, the eggs are cooling, the butter’s getting hard and the jello’s jiggling.”. Has the day finally arrived when Inglewood...
Downtown LA Hotel Used To Help Combat Homelessness Will Remain Open After All — For At Least A Year
Two days after LAist reported on problems at The L.A. Grand Hotel related to plans to shut it down — city officials announced it will stay open.
Palmdale City Council passes resolution opposing L.A.'s homeless emergency
The Palmdale City Council is sending a strong message to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass today by passing a resolution aimed at not using the desert city in northern Los Angeles County as a dumping ground for homeless people.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor updates employees on police chief’s health
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. provided an early morning update on the health of Chief of Police Mark Fronterotta in a Sunday morning email. “Good morning. Chief is well. Sitting up, went for a walk around the ICU. Conversing. Gets tired but great progress....
goldrushcam.com
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Los Angeles County Accelerates CARE Court Implementation to Support Californians with Untreated Severe Mental Illness
Passed in the Legislature with overwhelming support, CARE Court is a first-in-the-nation framework to engage, assist and empower individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders. January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Los Angeles County on Friday moved to accelerate its implementation of CARE Court, the state’s new framework...
Local Emergency Declared Over Homelessness Crisis In LA County
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion declaring a local emergency over the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles County. The new motion, brought forth by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, recognizes the “complicated” and “multifaceted” landscape of the crisis and aims to set a new tone for the region’s ...
2urbangirls.com
Record rainfall hits Los Angeles, more on the way
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – More rain is expected Sunday evening and Monday after the Southland saw record rainfall Saturday, leading to flooded streets and emergencies ranging from the rescue of a woman hanging onto a tree in a Laguna Hills creek to multiple cars being crushed by a fallen tree in a Woodland Hills parking lot.
pasadenanow.com
A Home of Their Own in Pasadena
Two Pasadena families are the latest recipients of the San Gabriel Valley Habitat for Humanity’s ‘Expanding the American Dream’ campaign, now moving into its third year. Johnny and Nely currently live in a one-bedroom apartment with their three boys. Nely works at Children’s Hospital and is studying nursing. Johnny is also in school, working towards a degree in social work.
2urbangirls.com
Another pedestrian injured by Metro Blue Line, over 100 and counting
LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian was struck and critically injured by a Metro A (Blue) Line train Friday evening near the Slauson Station and taken to a trauma center. Over 100 pedestrians have died over the years after being hit by trains along the Blue Line. The accident occurred...
2urbangirls.com
Student settles abuse lawsuit against Los Angeles Unified School District
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed against the Los Angeles Unified School District on behalf of a boy with a speech and language impairment, who alleged he was verbally and physically abused by his preschool teacher in 2019 and that the principal did nothing about it.
Player who won California lottery to collect millions over 30 years
The person who won $2 billion dollars in the California Powerball in the United States, has the possibility of cashing out once a year. This option became effective, after the two-month term to claim the money with the one-time payment elapsed.
2urbangirls.com
Los Angeles Urban League appoints Cynthia Mitchell-Heard as its new Chief Operating Officer
The highly respected non-profit executive makes history by becoming the first woman Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the legendary civil rights organization as it begins its second century of service to underserved communities in Los Angeles County. LOS ANGELES – Cynthia Mitchell Heard, a highly respected leader in nonprofits, has...
2urbangirls.com
Former nurse wins $1.2M verdict after being forced to resign from LA area nursing home
LOS ANGELES – A jury has awarded $1.2 million to a former nurse at a Palms nursing home who said she was forced to resign in 2019 because she could no longer tolerate working conditions after witnessing alleged irregularities in the handling of some Medicare patients. The Los Angeles...
multihousingnews.com
LA Hotel to Become Affordable Housing
The buyer, a foundation, owns 1,425 affordable units across Los Angeles. The AiDS Healthcare Foundation has acquired a 62-unit hotel in downtown Los Angeles for $6.7 million. Leland Hotel will be transformed into affordable housing for the homeless and extremely low-income residents. Previously known as Rathwell House, the hotel was...
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the beautiful state of California were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor’s ex-aide testifies to being physically abused in City Hall
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – An ex-aide to Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. testified on Jan. 12 that she was subjected to physical abuse while working in City Hall. Melanie McDade testified under oath for hours about the abuse she suffered at the hands of the mayor, which has been alleged by one of his ex-wives who also worked for the Inglewood Police Department.
Reasons to Consider an ADU in Los Angeles
You have probably heard about ADUs (accessory dwelling units) as a solution to the housing crisis, providing additional housing without developing new property. In addition to increasing the amount of housing available in California, ADUs can provide a long list of personal benefits to you if you are a Los Angeles homeowner.
