ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

5 Inglewood condos under $450,000

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood real estate used to fly off the market as soon as the listing hit but times have changed. With increased interest rates, and folks mad at a dozen eggs costing close to $10 a pop these condos have languished on the market in excess of two months.
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Letter to the Editor: Stick a fork in Butts, he’s done

Did I hear correctly? The voice of the late, great Chick Hearn in my head. “The game’s in the refrigerator, the door’s closed, the light’s out, the eggs are cooling, the butter’s getting hard and the jello’s jiggling.”. Has the day finally arrived when Inglewood...
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood mayor updates employees on police chief’s health

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. provided an early morning update on the health of Chief of Police Mark Fronterotta in a Sunday morning email. “Good morning. Chief is well. Sitting up, went for a walk around the ICU. Conversing. Gets tired but great progress....
INGLEWOOD, CA
goldrushcam.com

Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Los Angeles County Accelerates CARE Court Implementation to Support Californians with Untreated Severe Mental Illness

Passed in the Legislature with overwhelming support, CARE Court is a first-in-the-nation framework to engage, assist and empower individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders. January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Los Angeles County on Friday moved to accelerate its implementation of CARE Court, the state’s new framework...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Record rainfall hits Los Angeles, more on the way

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – More rain is expected Sunday evening and Monday after the Southland saw record rainfall Saturday, leading to flooded streets and emergencies ranging from the rescue of a woman hanging onto a tree in a Laguna Hills creek to multiple cars being crushed by a fallen tree in a Woodland Hills parking lot.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

A Home of Their Own in Pasadena

Two Pasadena families are the latest recipients of the San Gabriel Valley Habitat for Humanity’s ‘Expanding the American Dream’ campaign, now moving into its third year. Johnny and Nely currently live in a one-bedroom apartment with their three boys. Nely works at Children’s Hospital and is studying nursing. Johnny is also in school, working towards a degree in social work.
PASADENA, CA
multihousingnews.com

LA Hotel to Become Affordable Housing

The buyer, a foundation, owns 1,425 affordable units across Los Angeles. The AiDS Healthcare Foundation has acquired a 62-unit hotel in downtown Los Angeles for $6.7 million. Leland Hotel will be transformed into affordable housing for the homeless and extremely low-income residents. Previously known as Rathwell House, the hotel was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood mayor’s ex-aide testifies to being physically abused in City Hall

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – An ex-aide to Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. testified on Jan. 12 that she was subjected to physical abuse while working in City Hall. Melanie McDade testified under oath for hours about the abuse she suffered at the hands of the mayor, which has been alleged by one of his ex-wives who also worked for the Inglewood Police Department.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Tammy Emineth

Reasons to Consider an ADU in Los Angeles

You have probably heard about ADUs (accessory dwelling units) as a solution to the housing crisis, providing additional housing without developing new property. In addition to increasing the amount of housing available in California, ADUs can provide a long list of personal benefits to you if you are a Los Angeles homeowner.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy