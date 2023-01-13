Co-Lin Basketball Coach Earns 1,000th Career Win
Co-Lin women’s basketball head coach Gwyn Young was already the winningest active NJCAA coach entering Thursday night.
Now, he is a 1,000-win coach as well. Thursday's win over East Mississippi secured the milestone for Young who is in his 47th season as the Wolves head coach.
