ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJTV 12

Co-Lin Basketball Coach Earns 1,000th Career Win

By David Edelstein
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iaDUY_0kDGMI9q00

Co-Lin women’s basketball head coach Gwyn Young was already the winningest active NJCAA coach entering Thursday night.

Now, he is a 1,000-win coach as well. Thursday’s win over East Mississippi secured the milestone for Young who is in his 47th season as the Wolves head coach.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

MPD: Woman accused of calling in sick too much pulls gun on employer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a Family Dollar employee who was disciplined for excessive sick days threatened her boss with a gun while customers were inside the store. Dyneisha Holliday was charged with aggravated assault and three counts of reckless endangerment following the incident at the Family Dollar in the 3400 block of Summer Avenue […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

MPD: Man throws baby after argument with girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is accused of throwing his 1-year-old son after an argument with his girlfriend at a Memphis hotel. Police say Edwin Conner and his girlfriend were arguing at the Airport Inn when he punched her in the face and began strangling her. The victim said she lost consciousness and woke up […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Jackson man arrested for fatal shooting of Crystal Springs teen

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Crystal Springs police said they arrested the final suspect in the shooting death of a teenager at a gas station. Police said Icesarion D. Barnes, 25, of Jackson, was arrested on Wednesday, January 11 in the Flag Chapel area of Jackson. Barnes was charged with capital murder in the shooting […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Family moves into Mississippi’s first Zero Net home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first Zero Net home in Mississippi is now ready for move in. The Zero Net Energy home was made possible by Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity. When Atmos Energy approached Habitat for Humanity about the creation of the home, everyone was on board. “Atmos approached us about a year […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Man accused of shooting 4-year-old in McComb arrested

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies announced on Monday that the man who was wanted for shooting a four-year-old was arrested. Investigators said Michael D. Harris, 25, was arrested in connection to the September 27, 2022, shooting on Summit Street. According to police, Harris fired shots into an occupied vehicle where a four-year-old was […]
MCCOMB, MS
WJTV 12

Two kids killed in Mississippi hostage situation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two children were shot to death after a hostage situation in Mississippi on Monday. Police say they arrived at a residence at 325 Coldwater River Road in Jonestown, Mississippi around 2 a.m. and located a 25-year-old Marquez Griffin, who was holding a child at gunpoint. Deputies were eventually able to get […]
JONESTOWN, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg tax preparers charged with 34 counts of fraud

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two Hattiesburg tax preparers are facing a total of 34 counts of fraud. Pine Belt News reported Sharccara McNair and Stephanie McNair are accused of using a computer to prepare and file false individual tax returns. The two work at Excellent Tax Pros on South 20th Avenue. Sharcarra is facing 18 […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Teen injured in high-speed chase involving Jones County deputies

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said a 16-year-old boy was seriously injured during a chase. The incident happened on Interstate 59 on Monday, January 9. According to investigators, a deputy spotted a black Ford Mustang driving south on the interstate at a high rate of speed. The deputy determined the Mustang was […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

49K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy