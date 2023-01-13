Read full article on original website
A single winning ticket for Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing was sold in Maine
One ticket sold in Maine beat the eerie odds of Friday the 13th and its buyer is set to claim the Mega Millions jackpot of about $1.35 billion, the lottery said.
Casino Refuses to Pay $42M Woman Who Won Slots Game, Offers Steak Dinner Instead
A New York woman’s life changed (briefly) after she hit the jackpot at a Jamaica, Queens casino, but her dream soon turned to reality after what unfolded next. Katrina Bookman was playing the slots when she won $42 million at the Resorts World Casino. The win was the largest slot machine jackpot in US history, according to UNILAD.
Maximum SNAP Benefits 2023: Here’s what each states has prepared for you!
The U.S. government annually adjusts the maximum payout for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to account for inflation. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) become effective each year on October 1 and remain in effect through the following year. The Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. SNAP Benefits 2023.
Food Stamps: What To Know About SNAP Payments in January
For the more than 42 million Americans who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly food stamps, there may be some questions on top of mind this New Year — like when will this month’s payments come in, and when do emergency allotments end?. SNAP is...
Mega Millions jackpot soars for Friday the 13th drawing
The Mega Millions jackpot has gone unclaimed 25 times in a row, including Tuesday night. A huge $1.35 billion jackpot awaits the next drawing. The cash option on that prize is $707.9 million. Mega Millions Lottery Director Pat McDonald says, "The Mega Millions jackpot is moving up and making history...
Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $1.3 billion after no winners
No one matched all numbers in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, sending the jackpot to an estimated $1.35 billion — the second largest in the lottery’s history. The next drawing is Friday night.Jan. 11, 2023.
$1.35 billion Mega Millions prize drawing set for Tonight
Friday the 13th might end up being someone’s lucky day. The Mega Millions Jackpot has reached an estimated $1.35 billion, the second-largest in the lottery’s history for the drawing set tonight. The last jackpot was won at $502 million on October 14, when there were two winning tickets from California and Florida, the Mega Millions said. The post $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize drawing set for Tonight appeared first on KVIA.
Mega Millions now $1.1 billion: When is next drawing?
For only the fourth time in a little more than four years, the Mega Millions jackpot has topped $1 billion. After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – white balls 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63, plus the gold Mega Ball 13 – the jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, is currently estimated at $1.1 billion. If won at that amount, it would be the third largest jackpot in the game’s history and fifth largest lottery jackpot overall. You can go here to see where to buy Mega Millions tickets.
Everything you need to know about Friday the 13th's historic Mega Millions drawing
As unlucky as this may sound, Friday the 13th could be the luckiest day for some lucky soul. No one had all the numbers − the white balls 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18, plus the gold Mega Ball 9 − for Tuesday night's Mega Millions so the jackpot continues to grow for...
Winning numbers: Mega Millions jackpot worth half billion 2 days before Christmas
The Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling over since mid October.
Maine gets first Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35 billion grand prize
Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th — when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery's estimated $1.35 billion grand prize.The lucky combination of numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14.The winner, whose name is not yet known, overcame steep odds of 1 in 302.6 million, which led to three months of drawings without a claim on the jackpot."Congratulations to the Maine State Lottery, which has just won its first-ever Mega Millions jackpot," Pat...
