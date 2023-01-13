ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Stamps: What To Know About SNAP Payments in January

For the more than 42 million Americans who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly food stamps, there may be some questions on top of mind this New Year — like when will this month’s payments come in, and when do emergency allotments end?. SNAP is...
Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $1.3 billion after no winners

No one matched all numbers in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, sending the jackpot to an estimated $1.35 billion — the second largest in the lottery’s history. The next drawing is Friday night.Jan. 11, 2023.
$1.35 billion Mega Millions prize drawing set for Tonight

Friday the 13th might end up being someone’s lucky day. The Mega Millions Jackpot has reached an estimated $1.35 billion, the second-largest in the lottery’s history for the drawing set tonight. The last jackpot was won at $502 million on October 14, when there were two winning tickets from California and Florida, the Mega Millions said. The post $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize drawing set for Tonight appeared first on KVIA.
Mega Millions now $1.1 billion: When is next drawing?

For only the fourth time in a little more than four years, the Mega Millions jackpot has topped $1 billion. After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – white balls 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63, plus the gold Mega Ball 13 – the jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, is currently estimated at $1.1 billion. If won at that amount, it would be the third largest jackpot in the game’s history and fifth largest lottery jackpot overall. You can go here to see where to buy Mega Millions tickets.
Maine gets first Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35 billion grand prize

Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th — when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery's estimated $1.35 billion grand prize.The lucky combination of numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14.The winner, whose name is not yet known, overcame steep odds of 1 in 302.6 million, which led to three months of drawings without a claim on the jackpot."Congratulations to the Maine State Lottery, which has just won its first-ever Mega Millions jackpot," Pat...
