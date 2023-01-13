Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
Austin group against I-35 expansion wants to keep momentum going in 2023
Executive Director of Rethink35 Adam Greenfield said the group will continue its campaign against widening the major road through means it found successful last year.
With displacements on rise, Austin funds tenant relocation support program
A city renter assistance program will support tenants facing relocation. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) After years of delay, Austin plans to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to assist lower- and middle-income tenants facing displacement this year. The support will come through the city's Tenant Relocation Program, set up years ago...
Historic Black-owned farm granted temporary injunction to stop developers on their land
The Travis County District Court granted an emergency temporary restraining order and injunction against AMTEX Housing – a California-based developer – for developing on the Alexander Farm – a Black-owned farmland that has been in the Alexander family for 175 years.
Central Texas toll agency, Austin developer face off over crumbling road on former Motorola site
A landowner and developer claims a Central Texas transportation agency damaged a private road on its property while constructing the 183 Toll Road.
UT report offers ‘roadmap’ for changes at Austin Water
In the wake of five incidents between 2018 and 2022 related to water quality problems, including three boil-water notices and a zebra mussel invasion, Austin Water Director Greg Meszaros resigned and City Council asked the city auditor to identify a group to study problems at the utility and report back.
Possible breeder behind dumped guinea pigs along I-35, in city parks
After dozens of guinea pigs were dumped throughout the Austin metro, an animal rescue nonprofit said pandemic pet returns could play a role in these neglected animals popping up along highways and in city parks.
fox7austin.com
Egg prices going up, local farmers trying to stay afloat
AUSTIN, Texas - Food prices are going up at the grocery stores and local farmers are doing what they can to stay afloat. "Farmers markets are starting to get either right in line or underneath the prices you're seeing at the groceries stores," says Will Vermillion, owner of Vermillion Farms.
8 large projects underway as Cedar Park, Leander prioritize commercial development
Construction on multifamily units in Northline, Leander's new downtown district, is now underway. (Devin Langer/Community Impact) Leaders in Cedar Park and Leander are shifting their focus to recruit commercial development as several large, destination-style mixed-use projects are in the works. This move comes as both cities attempt to balance residential...
8 dining locations that closed near Lake Travis in 2022
Vincent's on the Lake, a Lake Travis waterfront restaurant, closed its doors Sept. 30. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) From pizza and hamburger joints to sushi restaurants, here’s a look at eight restaurants and eateries that closed in the Lake Travis-Westlake area in 2022:. Cho Sushi Fusion closed its Lakeway...
Round Rock officials approve interlocal agreements with WilCo for CR 112, Old Settlers Boulevard projects
One of the projects to be partially funded by Williamson County 2018 voter-approved road bonds. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A string of agreements between the city of Round Rock and Williamson County will bring major upgrades to thoroughfares in northeast Round Rock. Round Rock officials on Jan. 12 approved three interlocal...
Zoning change to allow taller towers in the Domain
A proposed zoning change would allow buildings in and around the Domain to rise as high as many downtown towers, solidifying the area’s status as Austin’s unofficial second downtown. The zoning change, initiated in September by the Planning Commission, would increase the allowable height in the North Burnet...
kut.org
Why 19th Street in Austin was chosen to be renamed after Martin Luther King Jr.
There are around 1,000 streets across the U.S. named for the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., but Austin’s is one of only a few that run near a major university or state capitol. “Symbolically, it was an important street,” journalist Erna Smith said. “Ours is special in the sense...
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
kut.org
Hundreds of rainbow trout in Georgetown's Blue Hole Park spur fishing frenzy
Cheers erupted as Bryan Norris pulled his black Ford F-350 truck into the parking lot of Georgetown's Blue Hole Park on Friday morning. Trailing the truck was a large, silver rectangular box, with the words "A.E. WOOD FISH HATCHERY" etched onto the back. A small crowd had gathered along the...
String of burglaries in South Austin leaves neighbors concerned
AUSTIN, Texas — For months we've reported about the staffing challenges the Austin Police Department (APD) is facing. For some, this has led to longer wait times when asking for help and some Austin residents are upset. One man said he's a victim of a recent string of burglaries...
Public Safety Commission raises questions about proposed tow fee increases
The city’s Public Safety Commission wants more information before recommending an updated non-consent towing fee schedule for the Austin Police Department. Commissioners voted to recommend City Council reject the study and send it back for additional work. The item went before the commission at its Jan. 9 regular meeting....
TxDOT’s I-35 plans for Austin are out. You had questions, and we have answers.
The Texas Department of Transportation is getting ready to expand the busiest section of the busiest highway in Central Texas. Interstate 35 from Ben White Boulevard to U.S. Highway 290 East in Austin will get two high-occupancy vehicle lanes in each direction along with a raft of other changes under the state’s preferred plan, now open for public comment until March 7.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Austin, Texas
If you’re a fan of water sports and are looking to visit the deepest lake in the Austin area, then Lake Travis is the place to be. Located just a short drive west of Austin, this massive reservoir is popular for its clear, blue water and abundance of recreational activities and wildlife.
Austin is giving away free winter prep kits this week
Austin’s utility companies and Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will distribute free winter-weather supply kits this week at customer service centers. The kits include water meter keys, styrofoam hose covers, hand-crank flashlights, first-aid supplies and winter weather tip sheets. Austin Water’s public information manager, Ginny Guerrero, said...
PARD tries again to approve long-awaited cemetery rules update
For nearly a decade, the city has worked to overhaul the nearly half-century-old rules governing grave ornamentation and maintenance of Austin’s five municipal cemeteries, which are under the stewardship of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. PARD says the new rules are needed because the cemeteries are in...
Austin Monitor
Austin, TX
866
Followers
2K+
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT
Five days a week, we bring you the news from Austin City Hall, Travis County Commissioners Court, and multiple other civic entities that make key decisions for central Texas. We stick to the facts. We aim to be fair. When we err, we correct it fast.https://www.austinmonitor.com/
Comments / 0