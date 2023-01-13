ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Austin Monitor

UT report offers ‘roadmap’ for changes at Austin Water

In the wake of five incidents between 2018 and 2022 related to water quality problems, including three boil-water notices and a zebra mussel invasion, Austin Water Director Greg Meszaros resigned and City Council asked the city auditor to identify a group to study problems at the utility and report back.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Egg prices going up, local farmers trying to stay afloat

AUSTIN, Texas - Food prices are going up at the grocery stores and local farmers are doing what they can to stay afloat. "Farmers markets are starting to get either right in line or underneath the prices you're seeing at the groceries stores," says Will Vermillion, owner of Vermillion Farms.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock officials approve interlocal agreements with WilCo for CR 112, Old Settlers Boulevard projects

One of the projects to be partially funded by Williamson County 2018 voter-approved road bonds. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A string of agreements between the city of Round Rock and Williamson County will bring major upgrades to thoroughfares in northeast Round Rock. Round Rock officials on Jan. 12 approved three interlocal...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Austin Monitor

Zoning change to allow taller towers in the Domain

A proposed zoning change would allow buildings in and around the Domain to rise as high as many downtown towers, solidifying the area’s status as Austin’s unofficial second downtown. The zoning change, initiated in September by the Planning Commission, would increase the allowable height in the North Burnet...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

TxDOT’s I-35 plans for Austin are out. You had questions, and we have answers.

The Texas Department of Transportation is getting ready to expand the busiest section of the busiest highway in Central Texas. Interstate 35 from Ben White Boulevard to U.S. Highway 290 East in Austin will get two high-occupancy vehicle lanes in each direction along with a raft of other changes under the state’s preferred plan, now open for public comment until March 7.
AUSTIN, TX
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Austin, Texas

If you’re a fan of water sports and are looking to visit the deepest lake in the Austin area, then Lake Travis is the place to be. Located just a short drive west of Austin, this massive reservoir is popular for its clear, blue water and abundance of recreational activities and wildlife.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Austin is giving away free winter prep kits this week

Austin’s utility companies and Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will distribute free winter-weather supply kits this week at customer service centers. The kits include water meter keys, styrofoam hose covers, hand-crank flashlights, first-aid supplies and winter weather tip sheets. Austin Water’s public information manager, Ginny Guerrero, said...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

PARD tries again to approve long-awaited cemetery rules update

For nearly a decade, the city has worked to overhaul the nearly half-century-old rules governing grave ornamentation and maintenance of Austin’s five municipal cemeteries, which are under the stewardship of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. PARD says the new rules are needed because the cemeteries are in...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Austin Monitor

Austin, TX
866
Followers
2K+
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

Five days a week, we bring you the news from Austin City Hall, Travis County Commissioners Court, and multiple other civic entities that make key decisions for central Texas. We stick to the facts. We aim to be fair. When we err, we correct it fast.

 https://www.austinmonitor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy