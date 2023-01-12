Read full article on original website
Related
theblock.co
Drop zero crypto policy Bernstein tells institutions
Bernstein analysts said 2023 might be the best time for institutions with zero crypto allocation to “start placing the building block for long-term strategy.”. The asset managers says crypto revenue could increase about 1,600% to around $400 billion by 2033. Bernstein has some advice for institutions: Get some skin...
theblock.co
FTX debtors identify $5.5 billion of liquid assets in ’Herculean effort’
FTX has identified $5.5 billion in liquid assets, part of what CEO John Ray called a “Herculean effort” to untangle the firm’s finances. FTX.com and FTX US each face digital asset “shortfalls,” the FTX debtors said in a statement. Beleaguered crypto exchange FTX identified $5.5...
msn.com
5 Ways to Avoid Taxes on Social Security Income
Slide 1 of 6: The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 changed a lot of rules, but one thing remains the same: It is exceedingly difficult to evade the long reach of the taxman. That’s even true of Social Security benefits. Many people know that if you work while collecting benefits before reaching your full retirement age, it can result in a reduced benefit. But earn too much money — even by simply making withdrawals from some types of retirement plans — and you also can end up owing income taxes on your Social Security benefits. According to the Social Security Administration (SSA): “Some of you have to pay federal income taxes on your Social Security benefits. This usually happens only if you have other substantial income in addition to your benefits (such as wages, self-employment, interest, dividends and other taxable income that must be reported on your tax return).” Whether you owe taxes on these benefits depends on your “combined income.” The SSA defines this as the sum of: Your adjusted gross income Your nontaxable interest One-half of your Social Security benefits If you file an individual tax return and your combined income is between $25,000 and $34,000, you may owe income taxes on up to 50% of your Social Security benefits. Earn more than that, and up to 85% of your benefits could be subject to taxes. If you file a joint return and your combined income is between $32,000 and $44,000, you may owe taxes on up to 50% of your benefits. Earn more than that, and up to 85% could be taxable. Fortunately, there are ways to reduce your income and reduce — or even avoid paying — taxes owed on your Social Security benefits. They include: It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
theblock.co
Federal consumer protection watchdog stakes out crypto turf in SEC shadow
Careful not to step on the SEC’s toes, the CFPB is staking out its turf in the crypto sector. “I really want to be sure that we are thinking about digital currencies in the context of real-time payments,” agency director Rohit Chopra said. The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection...
Crypto exchange Coinbase says it will halt Japan operations
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) on Wednesday said it will halt operations in Japan due to volatile market conditions. All Coinbase Japan customers will have until Feb. 16 to withdraw their fiat and crypto holdings, the company said in a blog post.
theblock.co
FalconX, Bitmex founder Hayes invest in market maker Elixir amid dearth of providers
Decentralized finance protocol Elixir raised $2.1 million to make crypto market making more transparent. The seed round includes investment from FalconX, OP Crypto, ChapterOne and Bitmex founder Arthur Hayes. Decentralized finance protocol Elixir closed a $2.1 million seed round to allow anyone to participate in crypto market making. FalconX, Commonwealth,...
theblock.co
ChatGPT says it has bills to pay as crypto AI tokens rise in wake of potential Microsoft deal
Crypto AI tokens have jumped in price following the news that Microsoft may invest $10 billion into OpenAI. While the rally has cooled slightly since news of the deal first broke last week, nine coins connected to the sector have surged over 50% in the past week. Crypto tokens linked...
Davos 2023: Saudi Arabia changing no-strings aid, finance minister says
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Wednesday the kingdom is changing the way it provides assistance to allies, shifting from previously giving direct grants and deposits unconditionally.
theblock.co
EU's final vote on MiCA regulation postponed until April
The European Parliament’s final vote on the comprehensive Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation has been postponed to April, stalling the implementation process. The Transfer of Funds Regulation will also be postponed to the same voting session. The vote was meant to happen in February. The European Union’s landmark crypto...
theblock.co
3 biggest crypto stories to look for this coming week: where will Bitcoin's price head next?
The Block looks ahead to some of the biggest crypto stories of the coming week. We're two weeks into 2023, and the crypto news cycle shows no signs of slowing down. Heading into the new week, some of the month's major headlines continue to develop. There's the drama around crypto...
theblock.co
Silvergate shares jump in pre-market trading despite loss as bank well-capitalized
Silvergate shares jumped 17% in the early session as the bank delivered its full earnings report. The crypto-friendly bank posted a net loss of $1.05 billion for the fourth quarter compared with an $18.4 million profit a year earlier. Silvergate Capital shares rallied despite the firm's $1 billion fourth-quarter loss...
European investors cut allocations to real estate -survey
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - More than a third of European investors plan to cut their allocations to real estate in the next two years, trade body INREV said on Wednesday, as rising interest rates and falling valuations make the sector less attractive.
theblock.co
Why you can start investing in crypto right now, explained by Haru Invest CEO Hugo Lee
The crypto markets can be as volatile as they are fast-paced, a duality that has been prominent in this market since its formation just over a decade ago. When it comes to investing in crypto, many people have become extremely wealthy while others have fallen short and lost large amounts of money.
Davos 2023: Moderna CEO says he wants to have mRNA factory on every continent
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Moderna (MRNA.O) chief executive Stephane Bancel said he would like to have factories making vaccines based on its messenger RNA technology on every continent as the U.S. company prepares to build four facilities.
UK inflation eases for a 2nd month, falling to 10.5%
LONDON — (AP) — U.K. inflation eased for a second month in December, boosting confidence that the cost-of-living crisis has peaked. Consumer prices rose 10.5% in the year through December, down from 10.7% the previous month, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. Inflation peaked at a 41-year high of 11.1% in October.
Burberry seeing "very promising" signs from China reopening
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry (BRBY.L) is seeing "very promising" signs in China so far this month after the lifting of strict COVID-19 curbs in the country, Chief Financial Officer Julie Brown said on Wednesday.
European shares extend winning streak on earnings boost
Jan 18 (Reuters) - European shares advanced on Wednesday, as risk appetite was supported by a slew of positive earnings updates, setting the benchmark index on track for its longest winning streak since November 2021.
theblock.co
The WEF's global village metaverse promises better world, and better meetings
The World Economic Forum launched a prototype of its own metaverse, the Global Collaboration Village. The WEF claims that the Global Collaboration Village will be a purpose-driven space where organizations can collaborate and take action on the world’s most pressing challenges. The World Economic Forum launched a new working...
theblock.co
Nexo sues Cayman Islands regulator over rejected license
Crypto lending platform Nexo is suing the Cayman Islands regulator for denying the firm a virtual asset license, according to a Jan. 13 filing. Nexo, which only last week saw its office in Bulgaria raided by 300 police and has been the recipient of cease and desist orders from various U.S. regulators, hopes to have the decision reversed.
theblock.co
SEC charges over Gemini, Genesis Earn program latest shot at crypto lending
Experts say a recent charge by the Securities and Exchange Commission over a lending product is a warning shot for similar programs. The enforcement action against Gemini and Genesis also leaves questions unanswered as to whether the underlying crypto can be considered securities. The Securities and Exchange Commission’s recent charge...
Comments / 0