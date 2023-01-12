ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theblock.co

Drop zero crypto policy Bernstein tells institutions

Bernstein analysts said 2023 might be the best time for institutions with zero crypto allocation to “start placing the building block for long-term strategy.”. The asset managers says crypto revenue could increase about 1,600% to around $400 billion by 2033. Bernstein has some advice for institutions: Get some skin...
theblock.co

FTX debtors identify $5.5 billion of liquid assets in ’Herculean effort’

FTX has identified $5.5 billion in liquid assets, part of what CEO John Ray called a “Herculean effort” to untangle the firm’s finances. FTX.com and FTX US each face digital asset “shortfalls,” the FTX debtors said in a statement. Beleaguered crypto exchange FTX identified $5.5...
msn.com

5 Ways to Avoid Taxes on Social Security Income

Slide 1 of 6: The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 changed a lot of rules, but one thing remains the same: It is exceedingly difficult to evade the long reach of the taxman. That’s even true of Social Security benefits. Many people know that if you work while collecting benefits before reaching your full retirement age, it can result in a reduced benefit. But earn too much money — even by simply making withdrawals from some types of retirement plans — and you also can end up owing income taxes on your Social Security benefits. According to the Social Security Administration (SSA): “Some of you have to pay federal income taxes on your Social Security benefits. This usually happens only if you have other substantial income in addition to your benefits (such as wages, self-employment, interest, dividends and other taxable income that must be reported on your tax return).” Whether you owe taxes on these benefits depends on your “combined income.” The SSA defines this as the sum of: Your adjusted gross income Your nontaxable interest One-half of your Social Security benefits If you file an individual tax return and your combined income is between $25,000 and $34,000, you may owe income taxes on up to 50% of your Social Security benefits. Earn more than that, and up to 85% of your benefits could be subject to taxes. If you file a joint return and your combined income is between $32,000 and $44,000, you may owe taxes on up to 50% of your benefits. Earn more than that, and up to 85% could be taxable. Fortunately, there are ways to reduce your income and reduce — or even avoid paying — taxes owed on your Social Security benefits. They include: It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
Reuters

Crypto exchange Coinbase says it will halt Japan operations

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) on Wednesday said it will halt operations in Japan due to volatile market conditions. All Coinbase Japan customers will have until Feb. 16 to withdraw their fiat and crypto holdings, the company said in a blog post.
theblock.co

FalconX, Bitmex founder Hayes invest in market maker Elixir amid dearth of providers

Decentralized finance protocol Elixir raised $2.1 million to make crypto market making more transparent. The seed round includes investment from FalconX, OP Crypto, ChapterOne and Bitmex founder Arthur Hayes. Decentralized finance protocol Elixir closed a $2.1 million seed round to allow anyone to participate in crypto market making. FalconX, Commonwealth,...
theblock.co

EU's final vote on MiCA regulation postponed until April

The European Parliament’s final vote on the comprehensive Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation has been postponed to April, stalling the implementation process. The Transfer of Funds Regulation will also be postponed to the same voting session. The vote was meant to happen in February. The European Union’s landmark crypto...
theblock.co

Silvergate shares jump in pre-market trading despite loss as bank well-capitalized

Silvergate shares jumped 17% in the early session as the bank delivered its full earnings report. The crypto-friendly bank posted a net loss of $1.05 billion for the fourth quarter compared with an $18.4 million profit a year earlier. Silvergate Capital shares rallied despite the firm's $1 billion fourth-quarter loss...
Reuters

European investors cut allocations to real estate -survey

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - More than a third of European investors plan to cut their allocations to real estate in the next two years, trade body INREV said on Wednesday, as rising interest rates and falling valuations make the sector less attractive.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

UK inflation eases for a 2nd month, falling to 10.5%

LONDON — (AP) — U.K. inflation eased for a second month in December, boosting confidence that the cost-of-living crisis has peaked. Consumer prices rose 10.5% in the year through December, down from 10.7% the previous month, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. Inflation peaked at a 41-year high of 11.1% in October.
Reuters

Burberry seeing "very promising" signs from China reopening

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry (BRBY.L) is seeing "very promising" signs in China so far this month after the lifting of strict COVID-19 curbs in the country, Chief Financial Officer Julie Brown said on Wednesday.
theblock.co

The WEF's global village metaverse promises better world, and better meetings

The World Economic Forum launched a prototype of its own metaverse, the Global Collaboration Village. The WEF claims that the Global Collaboration Village will be a purpose-driven space where organizations can collaborate and take action on the world’s most pressing challenges. The World Economic Forum launched a new working...
theblock.co

Nexo sues Cayman Islands regulator over rejected license

Crypto lending platform Nexo is suing the Cayman Islands regulator for denying the firm a virtual asset license, according to a Jan. 13 filing. Nexo, which only last week saw its office in Bulgaria raided by 300 police and has been the recipient of cease and desist orders from various U.S. regulators, hopes to have the decision reversed.
theblock.co

SEC charges over Gemini, Genesis Earn program latest shot at crypto lending

Experts say a recent charge by the Securities and Exchange Commission over a lending product is a warning shot for similar programs. The enforcement action against Gemini and Genesis also leaves questions unanswered as to whether the underlying crypto can be considered securities. The Securities and Exchange Commission’s recent charge...

