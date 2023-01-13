DENVER(CBS)- We have a series of storms pushing across the nation from now thru next weekend. The first still has a little snow to drop overnight in the mountains with a little rain snow mix for the Denver metro area and northeastern Colorado.There are still Warnings and Advisories for additional snow in the mountains Sunday night thru early Monday.The amounts will be very light for the Denver metro with the chance of around a half inch to an inch over some of the southern suburbs that could make things a little slick for Monday morning. The storm system will move out...

DENVER, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO