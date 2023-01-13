ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Porterville Recorder

Winnipeg 2, Arizona 1

Winnipeg020—2 First Period_None. Penalties_Stenlund, WPG (High Sticking), 11:16; Crouse, ARI (Tripping), 19:37. Second Period_1, Winnipeg, Dubois 20 (Morrissey, Ehlers), 0:37 (pp). 2, Arizona, Keller 15 (Schmaltz, Chychrun), 11:02. 3, Winnipeg, Wheeler 11 (Perfetti, Scheifele), 16:45. Penalties_Maenalanen, WPG (Tripping), 13:46. Third Period_None. Penalties_Bjugstad, ARI (Roughing), 3:25. Shots on Goal_Arizona 4-9-9_22....
ARIZONA STATE
Portland 140, Dallas 123

Percentages: FG .461, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 14-42, .333 (Bertans 3-6, Hardy 3-10, Bullock 2-6, Dinwiddie 2-6, Lawson 1-1, Wright IV 1-1, Pinson 1-2, Wood 1-8, Ntilikina 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Wood, Wright IV). Turnovers: 9 (Wood 3, Powell 2, Dinwiddie, Ntilikina, Pinson, Wright...
Denver 119, Orlando 116

ORLANDO (116) Banchero 5-9 6-6 18, F.Wagner 7-16 3-4 19, Carter Jr. 3-10 2-2 8, Fultz 8-10 3-6 20, G.Harris 2-4 0-0 5, Bol 8-12 1-1 17, M.Wagner 2-6 4-5 8, Ross 3-6 0-0 7, Bamba 0-0 0-0 0, Anthony 1-7 5-6 7, Suggs 2-4 3-4 7. Totals 41-84 27-34 116.
DENVER, CO
Boston 130, Charlotte 118

BOSTON (130) Horford 3-8 0-0 8, Tatum 15-23 14-14 51, Williams III 4-5 0-0 8, Smart 4-8 1-2 10, White 5-11 6-6 19, G.Williams 3-12 1-1 9, Hauser 0-1 0-0 0, Kornet 2-2 2-2 6, Brogdon 6-13 0-0 16, Pritchard 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 43-87 24-25 130. CHARLOTTE (118) McDaniels...
CHARLOTTE, NC
VILLANOVA 77, GEORGETOWN 73

Percentages: FG .538, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Mozone 3-5, Riley 2-3, Bristol 0-1, Spears 0-1, Akok 0-2, Murray 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ezewiro 3). Turnovers: 12 (Spears 7, Murray 2, Akok, Mozone, Riley). Steals: 3 (Bristol, Murray, Wahab). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
GEORGETOWN, CA
NHL Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m. Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m. New Jersey at San Jose, 4 p.m. Tampa Bay...
COLORADO STATE
Oklahoma City 112, Brooklyn 102

Percentages: FG .444, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (Dort 5-7, Joe 3-4, Wiggins 1-1, Giddey 1-4, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-4, Waters III 1-4, Bazley 0-1, Jay.Williams 0-1, K.Williams 0-1, Jal.Williams 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Bazley, Gilgeous-Alexander, Jal.Williams, Joe, Mann, Waters III, Wiggins). Turnovers: 8 (Dort...
BROOKLYN, NY
Alabama 63, Mississippi 58

ALABAMA (14-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 35.849, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Barker 2-2, Nye 2-5, Barber 1-5, Cobbins 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Rice 3, Nye 2, Barker 1) Turnovers: 12 (McQueen 7, Barker 3, Barber 1, Cobbins 1) Steals: 8 (Barker 2, McQueen 2, Nye 2, Barber 1, Cobbins 1)
ALABAMA STATE
CORNELL 102, COLUMBIA 85

Percentages: FG .508, FT .848. 3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (Boothby 3-5, Gray 1-1, Hansen 1-1, Tsang Hinton 1-1, Baldwin 1-2, Cain 1-2, Filien 1-2, Manon 1-2, N.Williams 1-3, Watson 1-4, Dolan 0-1, Noard 0-1, Ragland 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Cain). Turnovers: 12 (Manon 4,...
CORNELL, CA
Philadelphia 113, L.A. Lakers 112

Percentages: FG .506, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (Harden 4-7, Milton 2-2, Embiid 2-5, Niang 2-6, Tucker 1-2, Maxey 1-5, Melton 0-3, Harris 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Harris 3, Embiid, Harden, Melton, Niang). Turnovers: 9 (Harris 3, Harden 2, Embiid, Harrell, Maxey, Tucker).
Cincinnati 24, Baltimore 17

Cin_FG McPherson 39, 8:22. Drive: 15 plays, 54 yards, 6:38. Key Plays: Perine 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Burrow 11 pass to Boyd on 3rd-and-6; Mixon 11 run; Burrow 11 pass to Higgins. Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 0. Second Quarter. Cin_Chase 7 pass from Burrow (kick failed), 14:56. Drive: 10 plays, 60...
CINCINNATI, OH
Weekend Sports In Brief

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man have been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near campus. Tuscaloosa Police Capt. Jack Kennedy said that the shooting occurred early Sunday morning in the Strip off University Blvd. near campus. He said Jamea Harris, 23, of the Birmingham area was shot and killed.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

