ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

TOWSON 68, HOFSTRA 47

Percentages: FG .328, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 4-27, .148 (Carlos 1-1, Marshall 1-3, Dubar 1-5, Thomas 1-7, Plotnikov 0-1, Estrada 0-10). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Boachie-Yiadom, Dubar, Marshall, Plotnikov, Tomasco, Williams). Turnovers: 11 (Estrada 3, Boachie-Yiadom 2, Carlos 2, Plotnikov 2, Thomas, Williams). Steals: 6...
Porterville Recorder

Denver 119, Orlando 116

Percentages: FG .488, FT .794. 3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Banchero 2-3, F.Wagner 2-7, Fultz 1-1, G.Harris 1-3, Ross 1-4, Anthony 0-1, Bol 0-1, Suggs 0-2, Carter Jr. 0-3, M.Wagner 0-4). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Anthony, Banchero). Turnovers: 13 (Fultz 5, Banchero 2, F.Wagner 2, Bol,...
Porterville Recorder

Portland 140, Dallas 123

Percentages: FG .461, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 14-42, .333 (Bertans 3-6, Hardy 3-10, Bullock 2-6, Dinwiddie 2-6, Lawson 1-1, Wright IV 1-1, Pinson 1-2, Wood 1-8, Ntilikina 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Wood, Wright IV). Turnovers: 9 (Wood 3, Powell 2, Dinwiddie, Ntilikina, Pinson, Wright...

Comments / 0

Community Policy