Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga named 2022 Polynesian Pro Football Players of the Year

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Dolphins committed to Tagovailoa, looking to build on 2022
The Miami Dolphins are hoping to build on a season that began with a lot of promise but finished with a 9-9 record after Sunday's playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills
Fowlerville’s Adam Coon resumes quest for Olympic wrestling gold after taking NFL shot
With his athletic career at a crossroads, Adam Coon of Fowlerville tried to imagine life when he’s working in a suit and tie away from the roar of the crowd. “When I’m sitting behind a desk using my aerospace engineering degree, which would I prefer to have in my back pocket when I’m...
