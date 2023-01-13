Read full article on original website
Tennessee Boy's Prep Polls
The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 16, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
BC-BKH-West Virginia boys Basketball poll
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:. Others receiving votes: Princeton 11, University 6, Spring Valley 3, Woodrow Wilson 3, Bridgeport 2, South Charleston 2. Class AAA. 1. Fairmont Senior (6)9-0961. 2. Shady Spring (3)8-3922. 3....
Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll
The Top Ten teams in the Girls Associated Press Ohio High School Basketball Polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record and total points:. DIVISION I. 1. Mason (1)13-1112. 2. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. (2)14-1102. 3. West Clermont (7)16-095 4. Cin. Princeton12-268 5. Olmsted Falls (1)13-365.
Alabama 63, Mississippi 58
ALABAMA (14-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 35.849, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Barker 2-2, Nye 2-5, Barber 1-5, Cobbins 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Rice 3, Nye 2, Barker 1) Turnovers: 12 (McQueen 7, Barker 3, Barber 1, Cobbins 1) Steals: 8 (Barker 2, McQueen 2, Nye 2, Barber 1, Cobbins 1)
