Will the city take the plunge on pool improvements?

The public notice mentioned only five words — Aquatic Park lap pool project — but it was enough to pack the conference room with swimming coaches and parents of children who spend their spare time learning the finer points of the backstroke.

Word had leaked that the mayor and city council members were concerned about the escalating price tag for improvements to the Aquatic Park at Noyes and Messanie streets. Like a kid at a learn-to-swim lesson, these elected officials weren’t so sure about taking the plunge.