Kingsport Times-News
Volunteer High students become licensed CNAs
CHURCH HILL — Eleven students at Volunteer High School completed the necessary requirements to become certified nursing assistants during the 2022 fall semester. All of the students were required to take three prerequisite courses before being accepted into the nursing education program. These classes included Introduction to Health Science, Medical Therapeutics, and Anatomy & Physiology.
Johnson City Press
Eastman Credit Union steps to the plate with van donation
Eastman Credit Union has stepped up and pledged $35,000 over five years to help buy a 2018 Nissan NV Passenger SL van, according to a YMCA press release. The release said the van and donation will increase accessibility to resources, programs, meals and child care to families in underserved communities in Kingsport.
Kingsport Times-News
Northeast holding three MLK events Jan. 19-20
KINGSPORT — Northeast State Community College will host three events Jan. 19 and Jan. 20 in downtown Kingsport to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Office of Inclusive Excellence and the College’s Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing (RCAM) have developed a multi-pronged approach to encourage open discussion among students and gauge ways to better serve need-to-reach populations.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan school officials struggling with timelines for ESSER projects
BLOUNTVILLE — Juggling isn’t taught in Sullivan County Schools, but that doesn’t mean education officials aren’t learning to do it on the fly by sheer necessity. They increasingly find themselves between the proverbial rock and a hard place when it comes to funding capital projects with federal COVID relief funds through the federal ESSER program.
Kingsport Times-News
Milligan plans a ‘Day On’ rather than a day off for MLK Day, urging servant-leadership
Milligan University has declared Monday, Jan. 16, as a “Day On” instead of a day off, in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s emphasis on servant- leadership. Milligan’s campus will be closed, but the university encourages all faculty, staff and students to make it a day of service to the local community.
Kingsport Times-News
Local events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
A number of local events will be held today and throughout this month to honor the memory and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. One of them is the Martin Luther King Unity Program and Walk to be held today at Johnson City’s Carver Recreation Center, 322 W. Market St.
Kingsport Times-News
This Week at the Kingsport Public Library (Jan. 15-21)
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library. The library will be closed on Monday.
Kingsport Times-News
Backyard gardening class opens for applications
The Appalachian Resource Conservation & Development Council has opened applications for the 2023 session of Build It Up, a free backyard gardening class open to individuals and families in Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties. The goal of Build It Up is to support the growth of a sustainable, community-based food...
Kingsport Times-News
Leg kicks carry Cole to victory in Showcase 29 main event
KINGSPORT — Chandler Cole put his best foot forward in a totally different kind of combat sport. Cole, the wrestling coach at Eastside and a Mixed Martial Arts fighter who has been featured on “The Ultimate Fighter,” won Saturday’s K1 kickboxing main event in Showcase 29 at MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center.
Kingsport Times-News
Bulls Gap students win national STEM competition
BULLS GAP — Could you imagine a world without a particular scientific invention, such as the water filter? Well, three students at Bulls Gap School won a national STEM competition doing just that. BGS eighth-grader Hayden Good along with seventh-graders Kyli Taylor and Nevaeh Thomas were encouraged by their...
Kingsport Times-News
JAMSA hosting giveaway for free wedding ceremony in February
Valentine's Day will be extra special this year for one lucky couple that will win a free wedding ceremony in Jonesborough on Feb. 11. The Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association (JAMSA) and Simple Elegance Bridal Show will host a giveaway for a free wedding ceremony that will take place during the Jonesborough Chocolate Fest. It will be held Feb. 11 at the Mill Spring Park Gazebo on Fox Street.
Kingsport Times-News
UVA Wise and Virginia Tech partner in mining-impacted stream study
WISE — The University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Virginia Tech are getting into streaming with a National Science Foundation grant to study water quality in Southwest Virginia. The grant brings together researchers at Virginia Tech’s Global Change Center and UVA Wise’s Department of Natural Sciences to...
Kingsport Times-News
Oh Henry's restaurant in Rogersville is for sale — except for the name
ROGERSVILLE — Oh Henry’s, a family-owned restaurant which has been a part of the community for more than 30 years, is for sale, but the owner hopes the buyer continues its legacy. Oh Henry’s History.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan sheriff to walk among warriors in Holy Land
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy will soon find himself on a journey. It’s a spiritual journey. An emotional journey. A warrior’s journey.
Kingsport Times-News
King, Bucs host struggling Mercer in SoCon twin bill at Freedom Hall
JOHNSON CITY — What can Jordan King do for an encore?. King’s last game was one for the record books with 42 points against The Citadel. Now the East Tennessee State shooting guard returns home with the Bucs to face Mercer on Saturday and all eyes will be on him.
cardinalnews.org
Youngkin proposes state study on whether UVA Wise should become a research university
We’re the only news organization west of Richmond with a full-time reporter in the state capital year-round. Keep up with the General Assembly session with our free daily email newsletter. New this year: A special weekly legislative newsletter, West of the Capitol. When Ralph Northam was running for governor...
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU Professional Development offering Pharmacy Technician Certification course
East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development will offer its three-month Pharmacy Technician Certification Training Course starting Feb. 7. The class, limited to 35 students, will provide an overview of skills and knowledge required to assist pharmacists in handling medications and serving patients in retail and hospital pharmacy settings. Those who pass the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) examination become nationally certified, and the course offers sessions to accommodate new PTCB requirements.
Kingsport Times-News
Fab freshman series: Story off to quick start for Crockett
Editor’s note: This is Part II of a three-part series looking at the trio of standout freshman girls basketball players in Washington County. Part III will follow this week. Seeing success right from the start of her high school basketball career wasn’t a surprise for Aaliyah Story, but averaging a double-double as a freshman?
Kingsport Times-News
William “Bill” Herron
KINGSPORT - William “Bill” Herron, age 84, of Kingsport, Tennessee, formerly of Flagstaff, Arizona, passed away Dec 24, 2022, after a short illness. Bill grew up in Phoenix, Arizona arriving in 1949, where he attended Brophy High School. He graduated Phoenix College in 1961 with an AA degree. Work soon took him to live in Flagstaff, Arizona where he lived for many years. Genealogy was one of his hobbies and it led to him moving to Tennessee to reconnect with his relatives. He took immense pride and joy in discovering his “kin”. He lived in Kingsport, Tennessee where he enjoyed meeting for lunches with his friends and tinkering with model railroad engines and cars and reading book after book after book.
Kingsport Times-News
Jan. 24 open house will provide public input for Downtown Elizabethton mobility study
ELIZABETHTON — In order to meet the future needs for transportation and mobility, cities must begin planning to meet those needs now. While such planning is important, it is also costly. Elizabethton has been fortunate enough to win a $175,000 Transportation Planning Grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation during the latest award cycle for 2021-2022. Logan Engle, director of planning and economic development for the city said that even better, there is no matching funds needed from the city because the city qualified as an area of economic distress.
