ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, PA

Harbor Creek Girls Hand Greenville First Loss; Fairview Girls Get Big Win; Fourth-Quarter Surge Sends Erie Boys Past Warren Jan. 12, 2023

By Andy Close
d9and10sports.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
venangoextra.com

Scaffolding removal at 100 Seneca

The 100 Seneca building in Oil City is starting to reemerge as the scaffolding that has encased the downtown landmark for many months is coming down. Amid the winter conditions, Jeff Sheets and his crew from Arsenal Scaffold of New York City, which has a branch in Pittsburgh, have started taking down the scaffolding around the former bank building.
OIL CITY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Vehicle slams into Butler Co. Eat'n Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A vehicle crashed into the side of the Eat'n Park location near the Clearview Mall in Butler County. Dispatchers tell KDKA that the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. on Monday.The driver of the vehicle was being evaluated by medics. It's unclear if they were injured or taken to the hospital. At least five employees were inside the restaurant at the time of the crash, a corporate spokesperson said. None were injured. There were no customers inside as the restaurant wasn't set to open until 7 a.m.The vehicle ended up nearly all the way into the building and the damage is significant.It's unclear how long repairs will take. But staff members started early this morning cleaning up the shattered glass and debris.They were hoping to open in time for lunch.     Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Area Man Killed in Collision on Route 89

ROME TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Meadville man was killed on a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 89 on Friday morning. According to Corry-based State Police, this collision occurred around 9:24 a.m. on Friday, January 13, on State Highway 89, at its intersection with Buells Corners Road, in Rome Township, Crawford County.
MEADVILLE, PA
d9and10sports.com

Oil City’s Knox Named to MaxPreps Small Town All-America First Team

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. – Oil City junior Ethen Knox had a season for the ages, and he capped it off with one final postseason award – MaxPreps All-American. Knox was named a MaxPreps 2022 Small Town First Team All-America at running back on Friday, one of four Pennsylvania players to be chosen on the first team.
OIL CITY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Meadville Man Killed in Friday Morning Crash

ROME TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A Meadville man was killed as a result of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Route 89 and Buells Corners Road Friday morning. According to Corry-based Pennsylvania State Police, John Graham, 33 of Meadville, was driving a 2012 Honda Accord west on Buells Corners Road at approximately 9:25 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. Graham failed to stop at a posted stop sign, police said, and his vehicle was struck by a 2017 Ford Expedition driven by Mark Masiker, 53 of Titusville, that was heading north on State Route 89.
MEADVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Missing Elk Creek Township Woman Found Safe

UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police report a missing Elk Creek Township woman has been found and is safe. No other details were immediately available. EARLIER: Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to find a woman who has not been seen in a week. Emily "Emma" McBeth, 21, was...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

EMTA announces changes to two routes

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie)– The Erie Metro Transit Authority (EMTA) announced in a press release that changes will be coming to two of their routes. Prices and stops will remain the same, however times have changed for each. Route 16- North East, which stretches from E 7th and French Streets to the Janet Miller building in North East, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

PSP locate missing Girard woman

Update: Pennsylvania State Police in Girard have announced Emily McBeth has been found safe. Pennsylvania State Police in Girard need your help locating a missing woman. 21-year-old Emily “Emma” McBeth was last seen leaving a residence in Elk Creek Township on Jan. 7 sometime after 10 p.m. Her direction of travel is not known. She […]
GIRARD, PA
macaronikid.com

Moraine State Park Announces Winter Programs

Enrich your enjoyment of nature by learning the basics of tree identification in the winter. Join DCNR staff for a guided walk through the trails of Five Points visiting a variety of trees and. learning ways to identify them. Dress for the weather, snow, or shine (severe weather cancels the...
PORTERSVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy