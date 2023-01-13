Harbor Creek Girls Hand Greenville First Loss; Fairview Girls Get Big Win; Fourth-Quarter Surge Sends Erie Boys Past Warren Jan. 12, 2023

Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
Franklin Boys Nab Win Over Blackhawk; Kennedy Catholic Girls Top Mercyhurst Prep Jan. 14, 2023
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – Damon Curry scored 17 points as Franklin earned a 53-43 win over Blackhawk in the Ron Galbreath Classic. Franklin built a 32-18 halftime lead en route to the win. Curry drained three 3’s in the win, while Cole Buckley (11 in the first half) and...
d9and10sports.com
Mercer Boys Edge Laurel; Farrell Boys Drop Close One to Shenango Jan. 15, 2023
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – Jake Mattocks scored 20 points as Mercer earned a 62-57 win over Laurel in the Ron Galbreath Classic. Mercer built a 29-22 halftime lead en route to the win. Braden Balaski and Nate Haines were also in double figures for Mercer with 11 and 10...
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network, Mega Rock to Broadcast DuBois/Brookville Boys; Eisenhower/Youngsville Girls Monday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network in conjunction with Mega Rock will be broadcasting the DuBois at Brookville boys’, and will be video broadcasting the Eisenhower at Youngsville girls’ basketball games Monday, Jan. 16. The second meeting of the year between the two rivals will be...
Multiple departments respond to house fire in Mercer Co.
One person was rescued from a house fire late Sunday night in Shenango Township.
Last remaining banks to close in local borough
Residents and businesses in Mercer are going to have fewer banking options in town. Two of its last remaining banks have closed.
venangoextra.com
Scaffolding removal at 100 Seneca
The 100 Seneca building in Oil City is starting to reemerge as the scaffolding that has encased the downtown landmark for many months is coming down. Amid the winter conditions, Jeff Sheets and his crew from Arsenal Scaffold of New York City, which has a branch in Pittsburgh, have started taking down the scaffolding around the former bank building.
Vehicle slams into Butler Co. Eat'n Park
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A vehicle crashed into the side of the Eat'n Park location near the Clearview Mall in Butler County. Dispatchers tell KDKA that the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. on Monday.The driver of the vehicle was being evaluated by medics. It's unclear if they were injured or taken to the hospital. At least five employees were inside the restaurant at the time of the crash, a corporate spokesperson said. None were injured. There were no customers inside as the restaurant wasn't set to open until 7 a.m.The vehicle ended up nearly all the way into the building and the damage is significant.It's unclear how long repairs will take. But staff members started early this morning cleaning up the shattered glass and debris.They were hoping to open in time for lunch. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
explore venango
Area Man Killed in Collision on Route 89
ROME TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Meadville man was killed on a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 89 on Friday morning. According to Corry-based State Police, this collision occurred around 9:24 a.m. on Friday, January 13, on State Highway 89, at its intersection with Buells Corners Road, in Rome Township, Crawford County.
d9and10sports.com
Oil City’s Knox Named to MaxPreps Small Town All-America First Team
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. – Oil City junior Ethen Knox had a season for the ages, and he capped it off with one final postseason award – MaxPreps All-American. Knox was named a MaxPreps 2022 Small Town First Team All-America at running back on Friday, one of four Pennsylvania players to be chosen on the first team.
Woman shot in vehicle in Youngstown
Police are investigating after a woman was shot in a car Sunday night.
yourdailylocal.com
Meadville Man Killed in Friday Morning Crash
ROME TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A Meadville man was killed as a result of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Route 89 and Buells Corners Road Friday morning. According to Corry-based Pennsylvania State Police, John Graham, 33 of Meadville, was driving a 2012 Honda Accord west on Buells Corners Road at approximately 9:25 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. Graham failed to stop at a posted stop sign, police said, and his vehicle was struck by a 2017 Ford Expedition driven by Mark Masiker, 53 of Titusville, that was heading north on State Route 89.
Valley pizza shop announces closing
One of the Valley's oldest pizza shops will be closing its doors.
Area beverage supplier reopens at new location
A Mercer County beverage supplier is back open and in a new location.
erienewsnow.com
Missing Elk Creek Township Woman Found Safe
UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police report a missing Elk Creek Township woman has been found and is safe. No other details were immediately available. EARLIER: Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to find a woman who has not been seen in a week. Emily "Emma" McBeth, 21, was...
EMTA announces changes to two routes
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie)– The Erie Metro Transit Authority (EMTA) announced in a press release that changes will be coming to two of their routes. Prices and stops will remain the same, however times have changed for each. Route 16- North East, which stretches from E 7th and French Streets to the Janet Miller building in North East, […]
Chaney runs away from KC in cross-state matchup
Chaney built up an early lead thanks to an 11-0 first quarter run.
PSP locate missing Girard woman
Update: Pennsylvania State Police in Girard have announced Emily McBeth has been found safe. Pennsylvania State Police in Girard need your help locating a missing woman. 21-year-old Emily “Emma” McBeth was last seen leaving a residence in Elk Creek Township on Jan. 7 sometime after 10 p.m. Her direction of travel is not known. She […]
macaronikid.com
Moraine State Park Announces Winter Programs
Enrich your enjoyment of nature by learning the basics of tree identification in the winter. Join DCNR staff for a guided walk through the trails of Five Points visiting a variety of trees and. learning ways to identify them. Dress for the weather, snow, or shine (severe weather cancels the...
Busy weekend continues for fire crews as fire breaks out in Waterford home
Fire crews in Waterford were busy overnight. Crews responded to an electrical fire in the attic of a house located in the 10000 block of Tiger Lily Lane in Waterford. Many emergency and Penelec vehicles responded to the scene. No injuries were reported and the cause is still under investigation.
Longstanding local recovery clinic closes its doors
The Neil Kennedy Recovery Center on Rush Boulevard in Youngstown stopped treatment on December 31, 2022.
