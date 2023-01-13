ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

Related
Q 105.7

Good Chunk Of Snow For Upstate New York Later This Week

After our last snow disappointment, will this be the system to bring good-sized snowfall to the Capital Region?. The last time we had an inkling of a good-sized snowfall, the storm quickly shifted and brought us a whole bunch of rain last week. Looking at winter so far, after a cold and snowy start in December, the season itself has turned.
ALBANY, NY
iBerkshires.com

Automan Sam Brings Car Customization to North Adams

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — We have all had those slow-to-start days when we wake up in the morning groggy and unprepared for the day ahead. We brew our coffee or tea and wander outside and remember it's winter and the windshield is frosted over, so we begrudgingly grab our scraper and brave the cold.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WRGB

Pickleball Tournament Brings Fast Growing Sport to Albany

Albany, NY (WRGB) — How about this for a cool story. Today, the Albany Center partnered with Around The Post Pickleball to host the first annual Albany Center Pickleball Classic. Players from all over the region joined in on the action of the fastest growing sport in the country. Now yes, you may say it's just Pickleball, and that's exactly right. The vibe of this sport is to be a recreational playing social game, that can bring people together in a sport that is easy to learn. In fact, it's so popular in the Capital Region that a full time Pickleball Club is in the process of being built as many are raving about the sport.
ALBANY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Wright Peak Elegy: B-47 Crash in the Adirondacks

The Empire State Aerosciences Museum, located at 250 Rudy Chase Drive in Glenville, will hold its monthly Fly-In Breakfast on Saturday, Saturday, January 21st, from 8:30 am to 10:30 am. At 10 am, Allan Maddaus will speak about his book: Wright Peak Elegy: A Story of Cold War, Nuclear Deterrence...
GLENVILLE, NY
schenectadygov.com

How Are Utica and Rome Not The Food Capitals Of New York?

Recently a list has made it's rounds on the internet titled "12 best food cities in Upstate New York, ranked." On this list, some how Utica and Rome didn't rank higher.On this list, which was an opinion piece, Rome ranked number 9, while Utica ranked number 4.Who was number one? Schenectady. HOW? How was Schenectady ranked number one?I'm not trying to knock Schenectady. My parents live there, and the rest of my family lives in the Capital District......but really? Number one? I mean, it's a very beautiful part of Upstate New York for sure, but for food, is it really ranked as number one?Whenever I go to visit my parents, I can honestly say I've never been blown away by the pizza, or much of anything.
UTICA, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Just Arrived: Highly Anticipated HV Brewery is Finally Open

"The day has finally come!", came the announcement from the two friends (and Columbia County locals) behind the brewery the Hudson Valley has been waiting on for months. Luckily, that wait is over. "After years of construction and setbacks, Upper Depot is proud to finally announce our Grand Opening!", the...
HUDSON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Culvert collapse closes Route 7 in Hoosick

HOOSICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One of the area’s busiest roads shut down by the Department of Transportation for emergency repairs. State Route 7 in Hoosick is not open to traffic right now as crews look to replace a damaged culvert. Route 7 is closed and blocked off the...
HOOSICK, NY
albanymagic.com

VIDEO: Oil Thieves Strike Capital Region Pizza Shop AGAIN

Paesan’s Pizza in Latham has been struck once again by cooking oil bandits. It happened shortly after midnight the morning of January 12th. Video surveillance posted to twitter shows a dark red van pull up to the oil container behind the restaurant and (presumably) drain the used cooking oil.
LATHAM, NY

