Good Chunk Of Snow For Upstate New York Later This Week
After our last snow disappointment, will this be the system to bring good-sized snowfall to the Capital Region?. The last time we had an inkling of a good-sized snowfall, the storm quickly shifted and brought us a whole bunch of rain last week. Looking at winter so far, after a cold and snowy start in December, the season itself has turned.
Capital Region gas price update, January 16
Gas prices in the Albany area have remained the same over the past week, according to GasBuddy. The average price of gas in the Capital Region is now $3.40 per gallon.
New EPA Data: Homes In 3 Upstate Counties At Deadly Radon Risk
The Environmental Protection Agency and the New York State Department of Health have released alarming new data about dangerous levels of radon in Upstate homes. The gas is responsible for the deaths of 21,000 Americans per year. A new map shows which counties are at greatest risk from radon, including...
Automan Sam Brings Car Customization to North Adams
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — We have all had those slow-to-start days when we wake up in the morning groggy and unprepared for the day ahead. We brew our coffee or tea and wander outside and remember it's winter and the windshield is frosted over, so we begrudgingly grab our scraper and brave the cold.
Pickleball Tournament Brings Fast Growing Sport to Albany
Albany, NY (WRGB) — How about this for a cool story. Today, the Albany Center partnered with Around The Post Pickleball to host the first annual Albany Center Pickleball Classic. Players from all over the region joined in on the action of the fastest growing sport in the country. Now yes, you may say it's just Pickleball, and that's exactly right. The vibe of this sport is to be a recreational playing social game, that can bring people together in a sport that is easy to learn. In fact, it's so popular in the Capital Region that a full time Pickleball Club is in the process of being built as many are raving about the sport.
Wright Peak Elegy: B-47 Crash in the Adirondacks
The Empire State Aerosciences Museum, located at 250 Rudy Chase Drive in Glenville, will hold its monthly Fly-In Breakfast on Saturday, Saturday, January 21st, from 8:30 am to 10:30 am. At 10 am, Allan Maddaus will speak about his book: Wright Peak Elegy: A Story of Cold War, Nuclear Deterrence...
Chocoholics Unite! A Big Choco-Fest is Coming to Saratoga County
If you or someone you know loves chocolate, get on board - this festival is a chocolate-lover's dream and for the 8th consecutive year, it's coming back to the Capital Region this February. Merriam-Webster defines a chocoholic as "a person who craves or compulsively consumes chocolate" which may describe all...
How Are Utica and Rome Not The Food Capitals Of New York?
Recently a list has made it's rounds on the internet titled "12 best food cities in Upstate New York, ranked." On this list, some how Utica and Rome didn't rank higher.On this list, which was an opinion piece, Rome ranked number 9, while Utica ranked number 4.Who was number one? Schenectady. HOW? How was Schenectady ranked number one?I'm not trying to knock Schenectady. My parents live there, and the rest of my family lives in the Capital District......but really? Number one? I mean, it's a very beautiful part of Upstate New York for sure, but for food, is it really ranked as number one?Whenever I go to visit my parents, I can honestly say I've never been blown away by the pizza, or much of anything.
Just Arrived: Highly Anticipated HV Brewery is Finally Open
"The day has finally come!", came the announcement from the two friends (and Columbia County locals) behind the brewery the Hudson Valley has been waiting on for months. Luckily, that wait is over. "After years of construction and setbacks, Upper Depot is proud to finally announce our Grand Opening!", the...
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: January 9-13
The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing and relocating. Here's a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, January 9 through 13.
New bridge gets warm welcome in WashCo town of Shushan
In the small Washington County community of Shushan, a bridge makes all the difference in the world. The town has gone through two - and this week, a third was welcomed into the community.
Culvert collapse closes Route 7 in Hoosick
HOOSICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One of the area’s busiest roads shut down by the Department of Transportation for emergency repairs. State Route 7 in Hoosick is not open to traffic right now as crews look to replace a damaged culvert. Route 7 is closed and blocked off the...
Beautifully Decorated Restaurant With Cinderella Theme, Daytrip From Albany
Welcome to Cava, America's most holiday decorated restaurant and we aren't just talking about the Christmas season! Here's a preview of how the restaurant will look until March 27th!. In recent months Cava has pulled out the stops when it comes to creating a fantasy dining experience, worth the daytrip...
Participants announced for the Schenectady Soup Stroll
The seventh annual Schenectady Soup Stroll is set for Saturday, January 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees can visit the participating downtown restaurants to try soup samples for $1 each and then vote on their favorites.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Jan. 13-15
The weekend is almost here! From concerts to monster trucks to Amsterdam's SoupFest, there are quite a few things happening on January 13, 14, and 15.
VIDEO: Oil Thieves Strike Capital Region Pizza Shop AGAIN
Paesan’s Pizza in Latham has been struck once again by cooking oil bandits. It happened shortly after midnight the morning of January 12th. Video surveillance posted to twitter shows a dark red van pull up to the oil container behind the restaurant and (presumably) drain the used cooking oil.
Glens Falls’ favorite hot dogs are back on the menu
For the last three years, something has been missing from downtown Glens Falls. If you were to be asked where to grab lunch in the time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the list of answers would have been one too short.
PHOTOS: Culvert Collapse Shuts Down Busy Rensselaer County Road
Crews are on the scene along Route 7 in Hoosick after a large storm drain buckled under the road on Friday afternoon. NewsChannel 13 reports that DOT officials are on the scene, but the situation is very unstable and they have not yet been able to assess how bad the damage is.
South Colonie hosts Capital Region Kidwind Challenge
During the competition, students will be able to build, showcase, and test turbines.
Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold at Ballston Spa Stewarts
The New York Lottery announced a top-prize winning ticket was sold for the January 13 TAKE 5 drawing. The ticket, worth $45,713, was purchased at Stewarts on W Milton Road in Ballston Spa.
