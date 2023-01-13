Albany, NY (WRGB) — How about this for a cool story. Today, the Albany Center partnered with Around The Post Pickleball to host the first annual Albany Center Pickleball Classic. Players from all over the region joined in on the action of the fastest growing sport in the country. Now yes, you may say it's just Pickleball, and that's exactly right. The vibe of this sport is to be a recreational playing social game, that can bring people together in a sport that is easy to learn. In fact, it's so popular in the Capital Region that a full time Pickleball Club is in the process of being built as many are raving about the sport.

