Michigan Daily

Strong guard play navigates Michigan past Northwestern

With music blasting, freshman guard Dug McDaniel danced the griddy while alternating layup lines as he tuned up before the Michigan men’s basketball team’s game against Northwestern. He looked comfortable. A smile on his face. Not a care in the world. You wouldn’t know his team was trying...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan overcomes sloppy play to beat Northwestern, 85-78

Freshman wing Jett Howard had one word to describe the Michigan men’s basketball team’s win over Northwestern: resilient. And that resilience was crucial to counteract sloppy play and poor decision making as the Wolverines (10-7 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) struggled to assert their dominance. The sloppiness kept them from pulling away until late in the second half, eventually defeating Northwestern (12-5, 3-3), 85-78. Behind a season-high 18 turnovers, Michigan allowed the Wildcats to claw their way back into the game after the Wolverines’ hot start. But when Michigan needed to, it cleaned up its act.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Strong 3-point performance pushes Michigan past Michigan State

After a dominant win over Michigan State, Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico was asked to comment on her team’s 9-for-20 performance from three-point range. Safe to say, she was pleased. “That’s a pretty good night,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico responded. “I’ll take that any night.”...
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan dominates in-state rival Michigan State, 70-55

In its last four games, the No. 17 Michigan women’s basketball team has alternated wins and losses. Returning home to Crisler Center with over 10,000 fans in attendance for the second straight game — a program first — the Wolverines were looking to build off their win at Purdue in a bid to start a new trend.
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan struggles defensively, downed 7-2 by Ohio State

With just 52 seconds left to play in the second period of the Michigan hockey team’s contest with Ohio State, it finally seemed as if some life had been breathed into the otherwise downtrodden Wolverines. Down 5-2 after spending most of the first two periods getting thoroughly outmuscled, outshot and outplayed, they finally stabilized and were preparing for a five minute power play they hoped might keep them alive in their 100th anniversary celebration.
COLUMBUS, OH
Michigan Daily

Michigan defeats No. 21 Michigan State, remains undefeated

For the first time all season long, the undefeated Michigan wrestling team found itself in trouble. With just an 11-7 lead after five matches in Friday’s dual meet at Michigan State, the Wolverines knew they needed a spark. So they turned to Cam Amine. In the third period, the...
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan Daily

Peter Chen returns to teach at UMich following not guilty verdict

Content warning: This article contains mentions of sexual misconduct. Peter Chen, professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at the University of Michigan, has returned to teach at the University after a Washtenaw County jury found him not guilty of criminal sexual conduct. University spokesperson Kim Broekhuizen wrote in an...
ANN ARBOR, MI

