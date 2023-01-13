Read full article on original website
Daily Orange
Asia Strong notches 11 points, season-high 3 blocks in loss to No. 7 Notre Dame
Asia Strong notches 11 points, season-high 3 blocks in loss to No. 7 Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Olivia Miles penetrated down the right side of the lane before attempting a cross-court pass to the left corner. However, Dyaisha Fair, who started the transition offense, intercepted her pass. Asia...
Daily Orange
Observations from SU’s loss to No. 7 Notre Dame: 4th-quarter collapse, inside scoring
On a two-game road trip to Clemson and Boston College, Syracuse picked up two crucial wins in what would be the first two Atlantic Coast Conference road wins for the Orange. Against the...
Daily Orange
4 freshmen catalyze Syracuse’s 78-73 comeback win over Notre Dame
Joe Girard III drove into the paint hoping to get something going for Syracuse. The Orange couldn't do much against Notre Dame's 3-point barrage, or generate consistent points from inside the paint on their own. That's when Girard lost the ball near the free-throw line.
Daily Orange
Opponent Preview: Everything to know about No. 16 Miami
Syracuse has finally found a rhythm this season, heading to Miami, Florida off of two straight wins and four victories in its last five matchups. The Orange have shown that they can come back at halftime too, erasing a deficit for the first time this season versus Louisville and most recently in a 78-73 win over Notre Dame.
Daily Orange
Syracuse falls to No. 7 Notre Dame in just second home loss this season
Georgia Woolley drove towards the right baseline and flipped up a floater to help Syracuse draw within 13 of Notre Dame with 2:45 left. There was still a chance, but the Orange had minimal space for error.
Daily Orange
Chris Bell’s career night helps Syracuse come back to defeat Notre Dame 78-73
It was the kind of shot Chris Bell says he's been taking his whole life. It was a deep shot, a couple steps removed from the 3-point line, and there was a hand in his face, but still enough room to rise and flick his wrist.
Daily Orange
Opponent Preview: What to know about No. 7 Notre Dame
Syracuse returns to the JMA Wireless Dome to host No. 7 Notre Dame in its toughest test of the season so far. The Orange are coming off of a two-game road trip, where they defeated Clemson and Boston College for their first two conference wins away from home.
Daily Orange
Chris Bell, Maliq Brown help Syracuse come back to beat Notre Dame 78-73
Jim Boeheim has said this Syracuse team doesn't need to make 3-pointers to win games. But on Saturday night, facing a double-digit deficit and with its best scorer on the bench, the Orange had no choice.
Daily Orange
Justin Taylor “pictured himself” playing Division-I basketball like his family members
Justin Taylor spent the spring of his sophomore year surrounded by UVA and NBA players in a small, private school gym with no air conditioning. Years earlier, in the same gym, Taylor watched his sister, Ashley, work out in the same gym with the same trainer, Damin Altizer. When he was 12, Taylor decided to start training with Altizer himself.
Daily Orange
Beat writers split if Syracuse can sweep Notre Dame
Syracuse and Notre Dame looked drastically different six weeks ago, when both teams faced off in their first Atlantic Coast Conference games of the year. They entered the matchup after the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, where the Orange scored an embarrassing 44 points in a loss to Illinois while the Fighting Irish handed Michigan State its third loss of the year.
Daily Orange
Syracuse close out Virginia Tech Invitational with the men’s and women’s 200-meter
This weekend, Syracuse traveled to Blacksburg to compete in the two-day Virginia Tech Invitational for its first meet of the New Year. On Saturday, the Orange competed in the women's 200-meter and men's 200-meter to wrap up the meet.
Daily Orange
Three Syracuse sprinters medaled during day one of Virginia Tech Invitational
This weekend, Syracuse traveled to Blacksburg for the Virginia Tech Invitational. While the distance squad sat out the events held on the meet's first day, both the men's and women's sprinters ran multiple races on Friday.
Daily Orange
Syracuse women’s rowing announces 2023 spring schedule
Syracuse women's rowing announced its 2023 spring schedule Friday. The Orange open up the season with a scrimmage against Virginia, last year's Atlantic Coast Conference champions, in Charlottesville on March 18. This will be the start of four straight weekends of races for the Orange.
Daily Orange
SU announces stipend and funding increases for graduate and PhD students
Syracuse University will increase stipends for masters and PhD students by approximately 18% and 30% respectively beginning in the 2023-24 academic year, according to a Friday news release. In addition to the raise in stipend...
Daily Orange
Settle into spring semester with these 6 upcoming events
Looking for a way to stay warm but still enjoy the nature of Central New York? Head up to Beaver Lake Monday morning, Jan. 16, for a Hot Cocoa hike from 11 a.m. to noon. A naturalist will lead people on a hike and at the Nature Center be rewarded with hot chocolate and marshmallows!
Daily Orange
J-D School District works to address academic setbacks for Black students
Last year, students in the Jamesville-DeWitt Central School District tested above the state average on the New York State Regents exam. While only 81% of students statewide scored proficient in English Language Arts (ELA) 93% of J-DCSD achieved a proficient score. But within the district, average scores among white and Black students are stratified.
Daily Orange
Kathy Hochul emphasizes legislative, economic wins at State of the State address
In her 2023 State of the State address on Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul pledged to not raise income taxes this year and announced a slate of new community investments set to begin implementation across New York state in 2023.
