Syracuse has finally found a rhythm this season, heading to Miami, Florida off of two straight wins and four victories in its last five matchups. The Orange have shown that they can come back at halftime too, erasing a deficit for the first time this season versus Louisville and most recently in a 78-73 win over Notre Dame.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO