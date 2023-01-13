Read full article on original website
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Bobcat Sighted in Denver. Can you keep your pet safe?Kelly E.Denver, CO
Opinion: Youth homelessness dips in Denver, nationwideDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Egg prices so high in Colorado. Would you consider getting Chickens?Kelly E.Colorado State
Denver prepares snowplows for stormDavid HeitzDenver, CO
denverpioneers.com
Denver Drops Homestand Opener to Omaha
DENVER – The University of Denver women's basketball team couldn't overcome a hot-shooting Omaha team in the middle quarters, falling to the Mavericks 75-64 on Monday afternoon inside Hamilton Gymnasium. Mikayla Brandon led the Pioneers (7-11, 3-4) with 13 points and seven rebounds. Mary Wilson also tacked on eight...
denverpioneers.com
Denver Opens Five-Game Homestand with Omaha Monday Afternoon
DENVER – The University of Denver women's basketball program will open a five-game homestand with a make-up game from last month's Winter Storm Elliott when the Pioneers welcome Omaha to Hamilton Gymnasium on Monday at 1 p.m. MT. The Four W's. Who: Denver (7-10, 3-3 Summit League) vs. Omaha...
denverpioneers.com
DU Gymnastics Moves Up to No. 8 in National Rankings
DENVER – The University of Denver gymnastics team is ranked No. 8 in the Week 2 Road to Nationals rankings, which were released on Monday. Overall: No. 8 (197.063 average) Vault: tie-No. 7 (49.250) Bars: tie-No. 11 (49.225) Beam: No. 5 (49.350) Floor: No. 16 (49.238) Denver improved its...
denverpioneers.com
Denver Drops Road Trip Finale at North Dakota
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The University of Denver women's basketball team played its final game before a five-game homestand on Saturday, falling to North Dakota 68-57 at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. The Pioneers (7-10, 3-3) had four players score in double figures, led by Mikayla Brandon, who had...
denverpioneers.com
Tristan Broz Scores Four Goals in Pioneers' 7-0 Shutout of Miami
DENVER – A big second period, a hat trick and a 7-0 shutout from goaltender Magnus Chrona highlighted the University of Denver hockey team's victory for the second consecutive night, as the No. 4 Pioneers swept the weekend series against the Miami RedHawks on Saturday at Magness Arena. "I...
One of Colorado’s Oldest BBQ Joints is Getting Set to Shut Its Doors
All good things come to an end, they say. This BBQ restaurant in Colorado has been serving up very good food for over four decades, but the time has come to move on. The man who began this joint worked with two legendary professionals. One, when he played for the New York Jets, and one after he left football to start a new career in the Denver area.
denverpioneers.com
Flaschberger Finishes Third in 10K Freestyle in Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont. – Senior Bernhard Flaschberger placed third in the men's 10-kilometer freestyle on Saturday morning as the Nordic portion of the Montana State Invitational concluded at Crosscut Mountain Sports Center. Flaschberger led the Denver Pioneers ski team with his 10th career podium and ninth in the freestyle discipline...
denverpioneers.com
Denver Drops Dual at UCLA
LOS ANGELES, CALIF – The University of Denver women's swimming and diving team dropped a dual at UCLA by the count of 156-98 on Saturday afternoon. Women's Scores (*Diving will be added to the scores after the conclusion of the UCLA Diving Invitational tomorrow) Denver: 98. UCLA: 156. Denver's...
Colorado Sunshine: Colorado women's basketball scores another big Pac-12 win
Coach JR Payne's CU Buffs keep taking down ranked opponents at the CU Events Center. After upsetting then No. 8 Utah last week, the Buffs knocked off another ranked Pac-12 team on Friday. This time it was No. 14 Arizona. Colorado (14-3, 4-1 Pac-12) has won back-to-back games against ranked...
denverpioneers.com
Denver Men Beat UC San Diego, Fall to USC
LOS ANGELES, CALIF – The University of Denver men's swimming and diving team picked up its third dual win of the season by defeating UC San Diego on Saturday afternoon at USC. The Pioneers fell to the host trojans in that half of the double dual. Men's Scores. Denver:...
Denver has first 5 p.m. sunset of the year
DENVER — Now that the Winter Solstice has passed, the Centennial State continues to gain precious minutes of sunlight each day until the Summer Solstice in June. The 5:01 p.m. sunset on Monday, Jan. 16, will be the first in the 5 p.m. hour since Nov. 5, 2022. This...
denverpioneers.com
DU Men’s Tennis Drops Season Opener at (RV) SMU
DALLAS – The University of Denver men's tennis team began its 2023 season at (RV) Southern Methodist, falling 7-0 on Saturday. SMU captured the doubles point with wins on Courts 1 and 3, though Denver's team of graduate student Mitch Johnson and redshirt senior Anish Sriniketh were up a break on Court 2 when the first two courts completed play.
Denver's 'Healer Messiah'
Francis Schlatter, born in Alsace-Lorraine in 1856, made his way from New York City to Denver in 1892 and opened a shoe repair shop at 1845 Stout Street. A cobbler by trade, Schlatter seemed possessed by a spirit as he stared transfixed, talking about the healing power he expected to receive from "The Master."
Denver weather: Timing, totals for the coming snowstorm
Denver's weather will turn active again Tuesday into Wednesday as the next big winter storm pushes in.
Autoblog
Empty Carvana vending machine in Denver a billboard for company troubles
The problem with the politic advice, "If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything," is that sometimes there's nothing to say that's both nice and useful. Take Carvana, the online used car sales company that hasn't had a useful, positive thing said about it for at least six months. The woes to now have concerned registration issues in various states leading to some of Carvana's trading licenses being revoked, a stock price doing an impression of the Titanic after the iceberg, and the prices of used cars retreating to levels below what Carvana paid for the cars. Now the city of Denver, Colorado is piling on over a novel concern — an empty Carvana vending machine.
Snowstorm update: Timing, totals, temperatures
A snowstorm will arrive in Colorado on Tuesday and will cause travel impacts across the state.
coloradosun.com
Denver bought one-way bus tickets for 1,900 migrants. Here’s where they were going.
Denver spent nearly a half-million dollars last month buying one-way Greyhound bus tickets to other cities for 1,900 migrants who arrived here after crossing the U.S. southern border, according to data released Friday to The Sun by city officials. The most popular destinations were New York and Illinois, but also...
People in Colorado Are Moving to These More Appealing Cities
I'm not saying you should consider leaving Fort Collins, but if you did, where would you go? Usually when you think of friends or family moving away from here, it's usually for a job or college, or maybe a relationship of some sort, that takes them to another state far away.
Denver rock music station announces new midday host
DENVER — Robbyn Hart is the new midday voice of 97.3 KBCO in Denver. Hart will take over the daytime hosting role on the rock music station starting Monday, Jan. 16, iHeartMedia Denver announced. Hart will be responsible for the midday show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., said...
Snow returns to Denver area this week: Here's how much we could get
DENVER — The Front Range could see 6 to 11 inches of snow from a winter storm on Tuesday night and Wednesday. The National Weather Service office in Boulder issued a Winter Storm Warning for the entire Denver area and most of northeastern Colorado for Tuesday night and Wednesday.
