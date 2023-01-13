ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
denverpioneers.com

Denver Drops Homestand Opener to Omaha

DENVER – The University of Denver women's basketball team couldn't overcome a hot-shooting Omaha team in the middle quarters, falling to the Mavericks 75-64 on Monday afternoon inside Hamilton Gymnasium. Mikayla Brandon led the Pioneers (7-11, 3-4) with 13 points and seven rebounds. Mary Wilson also tacked on eight...
DENVER, CO
denverpioneers.com

Denver Opens Five-Game Homestand with Omaha Monday Afternoon

DENVER – The University of Denver women's basketball program will open a five-game homestand with a make-up game from last month's Winter Storm Elliott when the Pioneers welcome Omaha to Hamilton Gymnasium on Monday at 1 p.m. MT. The Four W's. Who: Denver (7-10, 3-3 Summit League) vs. Omaha...
DENVER, CO
denverpioneers.com

DU Gymnastics Moves Up to No. 8 in National Rankings

DENVER – The University of Denver gymnastics team is ranked No. 8 in the Week 2 Road to Nationals rankings, which were released on Monday. Overall: No. 8 (197.063 average) Vault: tie-No. 7 (49.250) Bars: tie-No. 11 (49.225) Beam: No. 5 (49.350) Floor: No. 16 (49.238) Denver improved its...
DENVER, CO
denverpioneers.com

Denver Drops Road Trip Finale at North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The University of Denver women's basketball team played its final game before a five-game homestand on Saturday, falling to North Dakota 68-57 at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. The Pioneers (7-10, 3-3) had four players score in double figures, led by Mikayla Brandon, who had...
DENVER, CO
denverpioneers.com

Tristan Broz Scores Four Goals in Pioneers' 7-0 Shutout of Miami

DENVER – A big second period, a hat trick and a 7-0 shutout from goaltender Magnus Chrona highlighted the University of Denver hockey team's victory for the second consecutive night, as the No. 4 Pioneers swept the weekend series against the Miami RedHawks on Saturday at Magness Arena. "I...
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

One of Colorado’s Oldest BBQ Joints is Getting Set to Shut Its Doors

All good things come to an end, they say. This BBQ restaurant in Colorado has been serving up very good food for over four decades, but the time has come to move on. The man who began this joint worked with two legendary professionals. One, when he played for the New York Jets, and one after he left football to start a new career in the Denver area.
DENVER, CO
denverpioneers.com

Flaschberger Finishes Third in 10K Freestyle in Montana

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Senior Bernhard Flaschberger placed third in the men's 10-kilometer freestyle on Saturday morning as the Nordic portion of the Montana State Invitational concluded at Crosscut Mountain Sports Center. Flaschberger led the Denver Pioneers ski team with his 10th career podium and ninth in the freestyle discipline...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
denverpioneers.com

Denver Drops Dual at UCLA

LOS ANGELES, CALIF – The University of Denver women's swimming and diving team dropped a dual at UCLA by the count of 156-98 on Saturday afternoon. Women's Scores (*Diving will be added to the scores after the conclusion of the UCLA Diving Invitational tomorrow) Denver: 98. UCLA: 156. Denver's...
DENVER, CO
denverpioneers.com

Denver Men Beat UC San Diego, Fall to USC

LOS ANGELES, CALIF – The University of Denver men's swimming and diving team picked up its third dual win of the season by defeating UC San Diego on Saturday afternoon at USC. The Pioneers fell to the host trojans in that half of the double dual. Men's Scores. Denver:...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver has first 5 p.m. sunset of the year

DENVER — Now that the Winter Solstice has passed, the Centennial State continues to gain precious minutes of sunlight each day until the Summer Solstice in June. The 5:01 p.m. sunset on Monday, Jan. 16, will be the first in the 5 p.m. hour since Nov. 5, 2022. This...
DENVER, CO
denverpioneers.com

DU Men’s Tennis Drops Season Opener at (RV) SMU

DALLAS – The University of Denver men's tennis team began its 2023 season at (RV) Southern Methodist, falling 7-0 on Saturday. SMU captured the doubles point with wins on Courts 1 and 3, though Denver's team of graduate student Mitch Johnson and redshirt senior Anish Sriniketh were up a break on Court 2 when the first two courts completed play.
DALLAS, TX
Rick Zand

Denver's 'Healer Messiah'

Francis Schlatter, born in Alsace-Lorraine in 1856, made his way from New York City to Denver in 1892 and opened a shoe repair shop at 1845 Stout Street. A cobbler by trade, Schlatter seemed possessed by a spirit as he stared transfixed, talking about the healing power he expected to receive from "The Master."
DENVER, CO
Autoblog

Empty Carvana vending machine in Denver a billboard for company troubles

The problem with the politic advice, "If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything," is that sometimes there's nothing to say that's both nice and useful. Take Carvana, the online used car sales company that hasn't had a useful, positive thing said about it for at least six months. The woes to now have concerned registration issues in various states leading to some of Carvana's trading licenses being revoked, a stock price doing an impression of the Titanic after the iceberg, and the prices of used cars retreating to levels below what Carvana paid for the cars. Now the city of Denver, Colorado is piling on over a novel concern — an empty Carvana vending machine.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver rock music station announces new midday host

DENVER — Robbyn Hart is the new midday voice of 97.3 KBCO in Denver. Hart will take over the daytime hosting role on the rock music station starting Monday, Jan. 16, iHeartMedia Denver announced. Hart will be responsible for the midday show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., said...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy