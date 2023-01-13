Read full article on original website
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 45 People Arrested Along With Four People Rearrested From 2022
It's a new week so that means we have to recap what you may have missed while working hard or stuck home with a cold. Lubbock seems to always be getting some new kind of place to eat but recently a new authentic Indian food place opened up on 34th Street. Along with new food the old Dragon Buffet near the South Plains Mall was just bought by the owners of Hayashi and the food is just amazing that I encourage everyone to try it at least twice.
The Number One Thing That Lubbock Drivers Need
I had this completely wired, but then some jerk forced me to expand it a bit. I had a hopeful message for Lubbock drivers out there. In fact, I will have that message for you in a bit, but let me deal with one GIANT exception in a big red truck.
We Can’t Believe That This Adorable Lubbock Home Is Actually On The Market
Sometimes, when you drive through Lubbock you see a home that catches your eye and makes you go "whoa." This one, has been just that for me. This standout among a sea of tract homes in North Lubbock, which looks tailor made for prom photos and Christmas gatherings. And now, it's up for sale.
Pathetic Plates: Texan Shows How Little $26 Worth of BBQ Can Be
Texas barbeque is many things: a passion, a skill, an art, and a labor of love. A thing of beauty, really. I don't mind paying a premium over other types of food for it. I understand that good meat is very expensive, in fact, meat prices rose over 11% last year. Additionally, Texas pit barbeque also requires a huge amount of skilled labor to execute properly, and we all know that labor prices went up as well. Even owner pitmasters have to compensate for everything being more expensive in their lives as well, whether it's the rent of their building or the cost of wood, etc.
Crazy Video: The Great Tumbleweed Migration Continues It’s March Across West Texas
If you've got tumbleweeds up and down your block, in your yard, stuck to your fence, and any number of other random places, you are not alone. They are simply everywhere right now. The wind has been fierce in Lubbock, Texas lately and those bad boys are flying. This house...
Lovesac is Bringing a Showroom to Lubbock This Winter
If you’ve ever been on the hunt for one of those huge bean bag chairs, then you have definitely come across Lovesac. While their brand started with their ‘sacs’, they have expanded to sell the ever-popular modular sectionals, or as they call them, sactionals. While you can...
So You Want A New Tattoo Or Piercing In Lubbock, Texas
I see it on social media constantly- where should I go for a tattoo? A piercing? A very specific style of tattoo and an obscure type of piercing?. And that's okay. Like most businesses, tattoo parlors and piercing studios live or die by word of mouth and their reputation in general. However, if you want the best possible tattoo or piercing, I'm afraid you're going to have to go talk to some actual tattoo artists and piercers. I know. It's scary. Even if you set the whole thing up online, you still have to communicate with the person beyond just setting a date, especially if you want a large or custom design.
New ATF Pistol Brace Rule Could Make Thousands Of Texans Criminals
On Friday, probably when you weren't paying attention, the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives, also known as the ATF, dropped it's new rule on pistol braces. And for millions of gun owners across America, it's not good. Under a new rule which will be published in the Federal...
A Hale Center Teacher has Been Indicted for 2022 Charges
A teacher from Hale Center who was arrested back in 2022 has been indicted. Back on December 20, 2022 the Hale County Sheriff's Office was able to receive a warrant after Hale Center ISD school officials received information regarding some serious allegations. Those allegations involved an improper relationship between a student and educator.
Lubbock Police Search for two men Connected to Three Robberies
Lubbock Police are currently asking for the publics help searching for a man possibly connected to three Aggravated Robberies. The Lubbock Police Department took to social media on Thursday, January 12, to ask the public for help in identifying two suspects in three robberies. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched...
How Could The Huge Texas Budget Surplus Help Us In Lubbock?
Texas has an enormous budget surplus. Clearly, that money came from us and should go back to us, but in what manner? And how specifically for Lubbock?. Sales tax. This is the direct result of inflation, and because sales tax is collected based on a percentage of the sale (6.25%, with local governments tacking on up to 2% more) the overall amount of tax collected meant that Texas has an additional $27 to $35 billion dollars, according to Texas Public Radio.
Is It Legal To Throw Away Batteries In Texas?
Here's the scene-you just changed the batteries in the remote, you head towards the trash and you think, "wait, am I supposed to be doing this?" Maybe I came into some kind of meeting late. Maybe it was a childhood safety lesson. I may even have thought I saw something online, but I could swear I've always been told "don't throw batteries in the trash". So was I correct, or no? The answer is, I was partially correct and used to be mostly correct.
Is It Legal To Drive With Your Hi-Beams On All The Time In Texas?
Have you ever just been shy of a full-on road rage incident because some inconsiderate person was hitting you with hi-beams? Then some of this information may be for you. We've all been on the highway and had someone "forget" and come right at us, blinding us with their hi-beams. Then there are the times when you have someone driving behind you and they put the twin spotlights right on your rearview mirror. Either instance is terrible, but have you asked yourself, "is it illegal?"
Barnes & Noble Is Expanding & What That Could Mean For Lubbock
Since I was a little girl, I've always enjoyed hanging out at Barnes & Noble. Then, it was a magical place of peace, in which I could be myself and explore an ocean of information. I especially loved books about faraway places- both in a geographic and temporal sense, like ancient Egypt or Rome.
Lubbock Now Has A New Made From Scratch Gelato & Sweets Place
Back in October 2022, I told y'all about a new place to fix your sugar craving. Who is ready to check it out?. Amy is opening up a new dessert shop at Canyon West very soon. It will be called D'lish Sweets & Gelato and it has a great back story from where the name came from. Amy's mom would always bake for their loved ones and she would always say “it’s D’lish”. So since Amy says her "goal is to make tasty treats reminiscent of her childhood, it seems appropriate that this quaint word be the inspiration."
Lubbock NYE Resolution FAIL: A Car Has Already Hit A House
The first two were shaky, and the third is already a failed resolution. Lubbock only made it 8 days into the new year before a car hit a house. Here's the aftermath, as photographed by KCBD:. Woof. That house will need major repairs and that car is possibly totaled. It's...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 30 People Arrested the First Full Week of the New Year
We have successfully survived the first week of 2023 and I must say it's not that bad, unless you live outside of Lubbock. I am not saying anything we don't already know but goodness those tumbleweeds have been huge! Good thing the city was offering drop off locations for those tumbleweeds last week.
Lubbock Man Runs From Police While his Dog Attacks an Officer
A Lubbock man was arrested over the weekend and attempted to flee from police. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to 66th Street and University Avenue on Saturday, January 7, after reports were received of a man walking with two dogs in the middle of the road. Multiple calls were made after callers stated that they had to make quick maneuvers to avoid running over the man and his dogs.
Help Give Back to the Lubbock Community This MLK Day
Habitat for Humanity is always giving back to the community but they are currently asking anyone with free time this Monday to come assist in their efforts. On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 16, they will be taking volunteers to help aid in their projects from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3317 East Dartmouth Street. Habitat for Humanity will be doing construction on houses as well as building fences and constructing porch railings.
Adopting One of These 5 Lubbock Dogs Comes with a Special Gift
When it comes to expanding your family and bringing home a new furry friend, there is no better time to start than now. If you are thinking about getting a dog but aren’t sure where to start, one of these sweet pups might be the one for you. The...
