PROVO, Utah (AP)Fousseyni Traore scored 19 points as BYU beat Pepperdine 91-81 on Saturday night. Traore had nine rebounds and three blocks for the Cougars (14-7, 4-2 West Coast Conference). Dallin Hall scored 13 points and added seven assists. Spencer Johnson was 4-of-8 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

PROVO, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO