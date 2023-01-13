ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Lonestar 99.5

Legal Reasons Why Shouldn’t Punch Someone In The Face In Texas

There are a lot of articles out there about what's legal and what's not, how about one for "what's worth it"?. I am well aware that violence should never be the answer. I also know that you should never punch anyone unless they've committed to violence first. Still, occasionally, some of us come across someone who needs to be punched in the face.
TEXAS STATE
Lonestar 99.5

Pathetic Plates: Texan Shows How Little $26 Worth of BBQ Can Be

Texas barbeque is many things: a passion, a skill, an art, and a labor of love. A thing of beauty, really. I don't mind paying a premium over other types of food for it. I understand that good meat is very expensive, in fact, meat prices rose over 11% last year. Additionally, Texas pit barbeque also requires a huge amount of skilled labor to execute properly, and we all know that labor prices went up as well. Even owner pitmasters have to compensate for everything being more expensive in their lives as well, whether it's the rent of their building or the cost of wood, etc.
TEXAS STATE
Lonestar 99.5

Lovesac is Bringing a Showroom to Lubbock This Winter

If you’ve ever been on the hunt for one of those huge bean bag chairs, then you have definitely come across Lovesac. While their brand started with their ‘sacs’, they have expanded to sell the ever-popular modular sectionals, or as they call them, sactionals. While you can...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Remembering Lubbock’s Legendary Fat Dawgs

You may have seen bigger names, but for me, these nights were game-changers. Fat Dawgs had an odd dynamic back in the day. It was more of the rhythm and blues club while down the street The Rox catered to the punk and metal crowd. At some point, Fat Dawgs took over most of the bookings and threw a little bit of everything up against the wall. Though I probably visited the place a hundred times, there were three nights that really stuck out for me.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse To Add Lubbock Location Inside SPC Downtown

Wolfforth's Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse is expanding into Lubbock, according to their announcement on Facebook:. Now that the ink is dry we have BIG NEWS!! We are opening a second location inside the new South Plains College building on 13th St (the old Lubbock City hall)! Yes it will be open to the public! The new location will be (hopefully) open by February 1st.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Police Search for two men Connected to Three Robberies

Lubbock Police are currently asking for the publics help searching for a man possibly connected to three Aggravated Robberies. The Lubbock Police Department took to social media on Thursday, January 12, to ask the public for help in identifying two suspects in three robberies. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

How Could The Huge Texas Budget Surplus Help Us In Lubbock?

Texas has an enormous budget surplus. Clearly, that money came from us and should go back to us, but in what manner? And how specifically for Lubbock?. Sales tax. This is the direct result of inflation, and because sales tax is collected based on a percentage of the sale (6.25%, with local governments tacking on up to 2% more) the overall amount of tax collected meant that Texas has an additional $27 to $35 billion dollars, according to Texas Public Radio.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Is It Legal To Throw Away Batteries In Texas?

Here's the scene-you just changed the batteries in the remote, you head towards the trash and you think, "wait, am I supposed to be doing this?" Maybe I came into some kind of meeting late. Maybe it was a childhood safety lesson. I may even have thought I saw something online, but I could swear I've always been told "don't throw batteries in the trash". So was I correct, or no? The answer is, I was partially correct and used to be mostly correct.
TEXAS STATE
Lonestar 99.5

A Few Great Places To Check Out Stand-Up Comedy In Lubbock

The stand-up comedy scene in Lubbock is much bigger than you probably realize. If you've never gone out for a night of local laughs, it's definitely time to change that. Not only do we have some truly hilarious local legends, but the comedy scene is also incredibly welcoming to newcomers that want to give it a shot.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Every Texans Dream! Get A Tamale Subscriptions Box

Tamales are a staple of life for most Texans! We can eat tamales anytime, for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Tamales seem to be in higher demand around the holidays, but the truth is we Texans will eat tamales anytime. Another thing that is super popular right now is subscription boxes. You can get a subscription box for anything from makeup to dog food. One company decided to put the two together and now you can get your very own tamale box subscription.
TEXAS STATE
Lonestar 99.5

Enjoy Valentine’s Day in Lubbock With Two Bloody Scary Events

Are you not into all the lovey-dovey Valentine's Day spirit?. Would you rather get scared of your friends or loved ones? Lubbock has you covered so be ready to be scared. Lubbock's Nightmare on 19th Street has done it again hosting their My Bloody Valentine. They are offering all four attractions on one spectacular night of fun and mayhem. Tickets are on sale now.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Help Give Back to the Lubbock Community This MLK Day

Habitat for Humanity is always giving back to the community but they are currently asking anyone with free time this Monday to come assist in their efforts. On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 16, they will be taking volunteers to help aid in their projects from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3317 East Dartmouth Street. Habitat for Humanity will be doing construction on houses as well as building fences and constructing porch railings.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

A Fundraiser With Lubbock Legends Is Coming Soon

Lubbock has some really big legends and three of them are coming together for a night to remember. The stars are aligning for an evening of songs and stories. Texas Tech Alumni Josh Abbott, Pat Green, and William Clark Green are ready to come out put on a show and celebrate the future of Red Raider Nation.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

It’s Girl Scout Cookie Season: Here Is Where To Get Them Near You

New year, new cookie? The beloved time of the year is here. This year it brings a new cookie and lots of cookie sales. The new flavor is raspberry rally and it is very exclusive. These new thin cookies are crispy, infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in a chocolate coat. Remember, Raspberry Rally cookies are exclusively available online for shipment only.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
717K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy