Read full article on original website
Related
Newly Listed Barndominium Near Lubbock Could Be Your New Home
Is it time to escape living in the city of Lubbock and instead live a more rural life? If so, you might be interested in a new listing near Shallowater, TX. One of the latest trends in rural living is the Barndominium and this one was just listed on Monday. The best part? It's big and there is a lot of room to grow.
The Number One Thing That Lubbock Drivers Need
I had this completely wired, but then some jerk forced me to expand it a bit. I had a hopeful message for Lubbock drivers out there. In fact, I will have that message for you in a bit, but let me deal with one GIANT exception in a big red truck.
We Can’t Believe That This Adorable Lubbock Home Is Actually On The Market
Sometimes, when you drive through Lubbock you see a home that catches your eye and makes you go "whoa." This one, has been just that for me. This standout among a sea of tract homes in North Lubbock, which looks tailor made for prom photos and Christmas gatherings. And now, it's up for sale.
Legal Reasons Why Shouldn’t Punch Someone In The Face In Texas
There are a lot of articles out there about what's legal and what's not, how about one for "what's worth it"?. I am well aware that violence should never be the answer. I also know that you should never punch anyone unless they've committed to violence first. Still, occasionally, some of us come across someone who needs to be punched in the face.
Pathetic Plates: Texan Shows How Little $26 Worth of BBQ Can Be
Texas barbeque is many things: a passion, a skill, an art, and a labor of love. A thing of beauty, really. I don't mind paying a premium over other types of food for it. I understand that good meat is very expensive, in fact, meat prices rose over 11% last year. Additionally, Texas pit barbeque also requires a huge amount of skilled labor to execute properly, and we all know that labor prices went up as well. Even owner pitmasters have to compensate for everything being more expensive in their lives as well, whether it's the rent of their building or the cost of wood, etc.
Crazy Video: The Great Tumbleweed Migration Continues It’s March Across West Texas
If you've got tumbleweeds up and down your block, in your yard, stuck to your fence, and any number of other random places, you are not alone. They are simply everywhere right now. The wind has been fierce in Lubbock, Texas lately and those bad boys are flying. This house...
Lovesac is Bringing a Showroom to Lubbock This Winter
If you’ve ever been on the hunt for one of those huge bean bag chairs, then you have definitely come across Lovesac. While their brand started with their ‘sacs’, they have expanded to sell the ever-popular modular sectionals, or as they call them, sactionals. While you can...
Remembering Lubbock’s Legendary Fat Dawgs
You may have seen bigger names, but for me, these nights were game-changers. Fat Dawgs had an odd dynamic back in the day. It was more of the rhythm and blues club while down the street The Rox catered to the punk and metal crowd. At some point, Fat Dawgs took over most of the bookings and threw a little bit of everything up against the wall. Though I probably visited the place a hundred times, there were three nights that really stuck out for me.
Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse To Add Lubbock Location Inside SPC Downtown
Wolfforth's Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse is expanding into Lubbock, according to their announcement on Facebook:. Now that the ink is dry we have BIG NEWS!! We are opening a second location inside the new South Plains College building on 13th St (the old Lubbock City hall)! Yes it will be open to the public! The new location will be (hopefully) open by February 1st.
Lubbock Police Search for two men Connected to Three Robberies
Lubbock Police are currently asking for the publics help searching for a man possibly connected to three Aggravated Robberies. The Lubbock Police Department took to social media on Thursday, January 12, to ask the public for help in identifying two suspects in three robberies. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched...
How Could The Huge Texas Budget Surplus Help Us In Lubbock?
Texas has an enormous budget surplus. Clearly, that money came from us and should go back to us, but in what manner? And how specifically for Lubbock?. Sales tax. This is the direct result of inflation, and because sales tax is collected based on a percentage of the sale (6.25%, with local governments tacking on up to 2% more) the overall amount of tax collected meant that Texas has an additional $27 to $35 billion dollars, according to Texas Public Radio.
Is It Legal To Throw Away Batteries In Texas?
Here's the scene-you just changed the batteries in the remote, you head towards the trash and you think, "wait, am I supposed to be doing this?" Maybe I came into some kind of meeting late. Maybe it was a childhood safety lesson. I may even have thought I saw something online, but I could swear I've always been told "don't throw batteries in the trash". So was I correct, or no? The answer is, I was partially correct and used to be mostly correct.
A Few Great Places To Check Out Stand-Up Comedy In Lubbock
The stand-up comedy scene in Lubbock is much bigger than you probably realize. If you've never gone out for a night of local laughs, it's definitely time to change that. Not only do we have some truly hilarious local legends, but the comedy scene is also incredibly welcoming to newcomers that want to give it a shot.
Every Texans Dream! Get A Tamale Subscriptions Box
Tamales are a staple of life for most Texans! We can eat tamales anytime, for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Tamales seem to be in higher demand around the holidays, but the truth is we Texans will eat tamales anytime. Another thing that is super popular right now is subscription boxes. You can get a subscription box for anything from makeup to dog food. One company decided to put the two together and now you can get your very own tamale box subscription.
Six Texas Medical Schools, Including Texas Tech, Sued For Alleged Discrimination In Admissions
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock is among a group of six medical schools in Texas that have been sued by one potential medical student who applied to all six schools. George Strewart, who filed the lawsuit, graduated from the University of Texas with a 3.96 GPA and...
Enjoy Valentine’s Day in Lubbock With Two Bloody Scary Events
Are you not into all the lovey-dovey Valentine's Day spirit?. Would you rather get scared of your friends or loved ones? Lubbock has you covered so be ready to be scared. Lubbock's Nightmare on 19th Street has done it again hosting their My Bloody Valentine. They are offering all four attractions on one spectacular night of fun and mayhem. Tickets are on sale now.
Not Cool! Did A Marginal Comedian Throw Shade At A Texas Icon?
That didn't stop one young comedian from drawing a line in the sand and dissing one of our Texas National Treasures. Meet Ralph Barbosa, a young comedian who was born in Texas, so he should know better. Yep, he went there. Went after George Strait. BLASPHEMY!!!!. In the now-viral video,...
Help Give Back to the Lubbock Community This MLK Day
Habitat for Humanity is always giving back to the community but they are currently asking anyone with free time this Monday to come assist in their efforts. On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 16, they will be taking volunteers to help aid in their projects from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3317 East Dartmouth Street. Habitat for Humanity will be doing construction on houses as well as building fences and constructing porch railings.
A Fundraiser With Lubbock Legends Is Coming Soon
Lubbock has some really big legends and three of them are coming together for a night to remember. The stars are aligning for an evening of songs and stories. Texas Tech Alumni Josh Abbott, Pat Green, and William Clark Green are ready to come out put on a show and celebrate the future of Red Raider Nation.
It’s Girl Scout Cookie Season: Here Is Where To Get Them Near You
New year, new cookie? The beloved time of the year is here. This year it brings a new cookie and lots of cookie sales. The new flavor is raspberry rally and it is very exclusive. These new thin cookies are crispy, infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in a chocolate coat. Remember, Raspberry Rally cookies are exclusively available online for shipment only.
Lonestar 99.5
Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
717K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0