Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285Everyday EntertainmentLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
The Broken Yolk Cafe opening second location in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Calling all breakfast and brunch enthusiasts!. The Broken Yolk Cafe will have its grand opening for its second Las Vegas location on Monday, Jan. 16, in Henderson at 6 a.m. The cafe will be located at 3458 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 10, and will be...
Longtime LGBTQ+ Bar Flex Cocktail Lounge to Reopen with New Location, Same Staff
After a long hiatus and a lot of hard work, Flex will reopen in a new spot that stays true to its original spirit
Las Vegas Strip Gets a Dangerous Warning
Covid, M-Pox, RSV, and other illnesses could not keep the Las Vegas Strip Resort Casinos down, but a new development might be a major problem.
8newsnow.com
'Dropicana' to start this week, here is what to expect
It is the last weekend to drive through the Tropicana exit on the I-15 before the Nevada Department of Transportation's major "Dropicana" project causes changes. ‘Dropicana’ to start this week, here is what to expect. It is the last weekend to drive through the Tropicana exit on the I-15...
Increases in egg prices add strain on farms, business owners and shoppers
Pricey eggs leaving Las Vegas businesses, shoppers struggling. The scramble is on to not only find eggs, but at a decent price, many store shelves are empty, or prices can crack your wallet.
8newsnow.com
Reckless riding in Las Vegas community raises concerns about safety
Reckless riding continues to be a problem on Las Vegas roads with kids riding their bikes into oncoming traffic, and many in the Southern Highland Community said they are fed up. Reckless riding in Las Vegas community raises concerns …. Reckless riding continues to be a problem on Las Vegas...
Historic Westside market expands to bring more options to food desert
Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear says that 25% of the ward 5 population he represents resides in a food desert.
Eater
Downtown’s New Food Hall Boasts Ube Bread Pudding, Ramen, and Porchetta Sandwiches
The latest food hall to open in the Las Vegas Valley is located downtown, inside the Fremont Hotel and Casino. Food halls are catching on in Las Vegas and the one at the Fremont marks the first one downtown. It coincides with a string of changes for the 66-year-old casino, including a new sportsbook and renovated guest rooms. The food hall now occupies space that used to be a parking garage. And it introduces a handful of new options for breakfast, quick-service dinners, and late-night ramen.
vegas24seven.com
Rooted in African rhythms, Vegas drill team brings tradition, sense of family to MLK parade
Vegas New Edition was started by 40-year drill team veteran Felicia Day-Weathers, 51, a former Hi Stepper and former member of the Las Vegas Westernette Drill Team, and Jason Boyd, 36, a former Hi Stepper who is widely known and held in high regard for performing at the Martin Luther King Jr. parade and other competitions for more than two decades. The post Rooted in African rhythms, Vegas drill team brings tradition, sense of family to MLK parade appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Construction on new Durango Casino & Resort moves along in southwest Las Vegas
Construction is moving along on Durango Casino & Resort -- the newest station casinos resort coming to the valley. It will be located at the 215 and Durango.
news3lv.com
Registration opens for first 'Driver's Edge' of new year at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Registration is now open for the year's first Driver's Edge event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Driver's Edge will take over the track on Feb. 10-12. It's a non-profit that provides free driver safety training for anyone 21 and younger, with the goal of reducing youth-related traffic collisions.
foodgressing.com
Chinese New Year Las Vegas 2023: Lion Dance, Restaurants
Las Vegas will celebrate Chinese New Year—or Lunar New Year—in spectacular fashion. Resorts throughout the destination commemorate the Year of the Rabbit with festive décor, authentic experiences, and delectable culinary offerings. Chinese New Year 2023 is Sunday, January 22. Here’s a look at what’s happening for Chinese New Year Las Vegas 2023.
news3lv.com
Melinda Sheckells recaps weekend events in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — There's always something to do when you're in Las Vegas. Joining me now with a recap of this past weekend's events and maybe some other ones you'll want to add to your calendars is editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, Melinda Sheckells.
vegas24seven.com
Celebrate National Blueberry Pancake Day Jan. 28 with Hash House A Go Go and support Grant A Gift Autism Foundation – Ackerman Center
HASH HOUSE A GO GO CELEBRATES NATIONAL BLUEBERRY PANCAKE DAY. TO GRANT A GIFT AUTISM FOUNDATION – ACKERMAN CENTER. $1 of every blueberry pancake sold January 28th and 29th will be donated in support. WHAT: Hash House A Go Go is celebrating National Blueberry Pancake Day (officially on January...
news3lv.com
Winnie and Ethel's Downtown Diner to host pop-up ahead of grand opening
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Winners of The Great Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway are getting ready to take their diner downtown. Winnie and Ethel's is hosting its first pop-up of the year after winning the Dapper Companies contest. "Burgers, Fries & Shakes, Oh My!" will be held at breakfast...
news3lv.com
16th annual World Sign-Spinning Championship held on Fremont Street
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas gets to host all kinds of championships, but perhaps none as unique as this one held on Fremont Street. On Saturday, the 16th annual World Sign-Spinning Championship was hosted by Aarrow. Spinners from 40 different U.S. cities and 10 international cities competed for...
nevadabusiness.com
LM Construction Breaks Ground on Latest $40 Million Project in Henderson, NV.
LAS VEGAS (Jan. 12, 2023) – LM Construction, a leading developer of industrial space in the Las Vegas valley, broke ground on its latest project, Nancy J Industrial Park, as grading commenced Jan 2nd 2023. Nancy J Industrial Park consists of eight freestanding buildings. Each building includes (4) 9’...
news3lv.com
New world record set at Siegel's Bagelmania bagel eating competition
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man celebrated National Bagel Day with a mouthful of cream cheese and an all-new world record. Eating competitors gathered in Las Vegas for Siegel’s Bagelmania World Bagel Eating Championship on Sunday. Members of the Major League Eating circuit had the opportunity to eat...
Was this Las Vegas street named after a Mormon informer turned rose rancher?
A gardener adept at producing colorful flowers or a rugged lawman? A rather odd puzzle when it comes to tracing the origins of Owens Avenue.
