Florida 4, Buffalo 1
First Period_1, Florida, Montour 8 (Tkachuk), 4:01. Second Period_2, Florida, Bennett 10 (Verhaeghe, Tkachuk), 8:04. Third Period_3, Florida, Lundell 5 (Barkov, Reinhart), 0:34. 4, Buffalo, Tuch 21, 11:27. 5, Florida, Verhaeghe 20 (Tkachuk, Forsling), 18:22 (en). Shots on Goal_Florida 14-15-5_34. Buffalo 8-8-13_29. Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 3; Buffalo 0 of...
Boston 6, Philadelphia 0
First Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 34 (Zacha, Krejci), 4:38. 2, Boston, Zacha 6 (Lindholm, Krejci), 15:05. Second Period_3, Boston, Marchand 14 (Grzelcyk, Bergeron), 3:55. 4, Boston, Zacha 7 (Krejci), 4:41. Third Period_5, Boston, Pastrnak 35 (McAvoy, Marchand), 0:36 (pp). 6, Boston, Grzelcyk 3 (Pastrnak, McAvoy), 8:04. Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 9-7-13_29. Boston...
Boston 130, Charlotte 118
Percentages: FG .494, FT .960. 3-Point Goals: 20-43, .465 (Tatum 7-12, Brogdon 4-8, White 3-7, G.Williams 2-4, Horford 2-4, Pritchard 1-3, Smart 1-4, Hauser 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (G.Williams, Kornet, Smart, Williams III). Turnovers: 11 (Tatum 4, Smart 3, G.Williams 2, White, Williams III).
