Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Why Aleksandar Mitrovic penalty vs Newcastle was ruled out: Fulham striker slips against former club
A surprisingly important clash between Newcastle United and Fulham took place at St. James' Park with both teams looking for critical points amidst a European battle. Newcastle are in the thick of the Champions League fight, needing all the points they can secure as they jockey with the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, and other top clubs.
Sporting News
Tottenham vs Arsenal result, highlights and analysis as Lloris howler helps Gunners to crucial derby victory
Arsenal moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over rivals Tottenham on Sunday. The Gunners were already top of the standings but knew that a positive result at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could be hugely valuable to pad their lead after Manchester City lost to Manchester United the day before.
Sporting News
How to watch Australian Open 2023 in the USA: Date, time, TV channel, live stream for Grand Slam tournament
The first Grand Slam tournament of 2023 is right around the corner. Melbourne Park will again host the Australian Open, as the world's best tennis players meet for an action-packed fortnight. Rafael Nadal will need to fend off a hungry Novak Djokovic to defend his men's title, whilst Iga Swiatek...
Wolves agree £4.4m fee for Paris St-Germain and Spain winger
Wolves have agreed to sign Paris St-Germain and Spain winger Pablo Sarabia for £4.4million. The 30-year-old will undergo his medical at the club on Tuesday before signing his deal.
Comments / 0