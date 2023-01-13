Read full article on original website
Photographs taken of the Titanic wreck indicate that some passengers were dragged to the ocean floor
When the Titanic sank, there were 2,240 passengers and crew on board the ship but only 712 individuals were said to have survived. More than 1500 passengers were reported to have lost their lives when the Titanic sank on April 15, 1912. Most of the bodies were never found.
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
US student dies trying to climb into her locked Airbnb in Cancun
A 20-year-old woman from Massachusetts died while vacationing in Cancun, Mexico, after she fell from a balcony while trying to access her locked Airbnb.Leah Pearse, a nursing student at Simmons University in Boston, found herself locked out of her Airbnb in Cancun on 6 January, according to NBC Boston. She tried to access the building by climbing onto her third-floor balcony.Ms Pearse slipped during her climb and fell, reportedly dying instantly upon impact, according to her obituary.She was described as "an outstanding individual who encompassed the full range of human emotions with such a depth and compassion for other that...
After Her Father Passed Away, Husband Refused to Attend Funeral Because Wife Was Wearing High Heels
A user recently took to Reddit to share her experience with her husband refusing to attend her father’s funeral. The post has since gone viral receiving over 11,000 upvotes and nearly 1800 comments.
The "Unknown Child" of the Titanic was only identified 100 years after the ship sank
A crewman recovered the body of a 19-month-old toddler from the ocean on 21 April 1912. This was five days after the sinking of the Titanic. At the time of recovery, the sailors on board the recovery ship were shocked that they had pulled out a very young child. The child could only be identified by his physical description and what he wore.
A Baby Monitor Caught Man’s Wife Cheating On Him With His Colleague
A court heard how an angry husband caught his unfaithful wife cheating after hearing her with one of his coworkers through a baby monitor. While at work, Marek Fecko heard about his wife's affair through a device connected to his phone. The 47-year-old husband, furious at his wife's betrayal, rushed home to face her and her boyfriend, brandishing a knife. In the marital bedroom, the wife had flipped the baby monitor but neglected to silence it before Fecko heard the noises.
BBC
Andrew Tate: 'I'm not a victim' say two women involved in investigation
Two women who have been identified as potential victims of Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan say they were friends of the pair, not victims. Beatrice and Jasmin - who have tattoo's with the Tate brother's surname on it - said that they did not find them to be "aggressive or rude" and denied that they had felt threatened.
First cousins were encouraged to marry in ancient Greece: study
It’s just another way of “keeping it in the family.” A new DNA study revealed Monday that several parts of ancient Greece encouraged its citizens to marry their first cousins, according to the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology. The Germany-based institute analyzed 102 different human genomes from Greece’s Bronze Age, and learned that Minoan Crete and Mycenaean Greece were among the top practitioners of marriage between cousins. The team said that the discovery gave them “exciting insights” into the social structure of ancient Greek civilizations. Using genetic material from people who were buried nearby one another, the team was able...
BBC
Boy thrown from Tate Modern platform making progress, family say
A boy who is recovering from life-changing injuries he received when he was thrown from the Tate Modern viewing platform has made "considerable progress", his family have said. The boy, who was six at the time of the fall in 2019, was "delighted" to take part in adapted archery and...
BBC
Italy's most-wanted Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro arrested in Sicily
Italy's most-wanted Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro has been arrested in Sicily after 30 years on the run. Messina Denaro was reportedly detained in a private clinic in Sicily's capital, Palermo, where he was receiving treatment for cancer. He is alleged to be a boss of the notorious Cosa Nostra...
BBC
CCTV shows people fleeing drive-by shooting outside church
CCTV footage shows people fleeing and screaming after shots were fired from a moving vehicle outside a London church. Suspects fired a shotgun during a memorial service at St Aloysius Church in Euston. A seven year-old girl is in a life threatening condition, and five others were injured. A 22-year-old...
BBC
Body in Leeds canal found with 30-year-old A-Z in pocket
The body of an "elderly" man who had a "single key and a 30-year-old map book" in his pockets has been recovered from a canal, police have said. West Yorkshire Police said a member of the public reported seeing a body in the water near Bramley Fall Park in Leeds at about 09:05 GMT.
BBC
Prince Harry: Family would never forgive me if I told all
Prince Harry claims he had enough material for "two books", and did not include some things in his memoir because his father and brother would never forgive him. He told the Daily Telegraph there were some things "I just don't want the world to know". He also said he wanted...
BBC
Fresh trial for woman who denies endangering young boy's life in Aberdeen
A fresh trial will be held over allegations a woman put a young boy's life in danger by consenting to operations he did not need. Tracy Anne Menhinick, 51, went on trial at the high court last week accused of wilfully ill-treating the child between 2014 and 2017. She denied...
BBC
Caerphilly: Woman, 83, suffered 'violent' dog attack death
An 83-year-old woman suffered a "violent and unnatural" death following a dog attack, an inquest heard. Shirley Patrick died on 20 December at University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, 17 days after the attack in Heol Fawr, Caerphilly. The retired nurse had significant injuries to her face and arms. A full...
BBC
CCTV appeal over Sheffield pub assault on off-duty officers
Four off-duty police officers have been assaulted after trying to intervene in an altercation at a Sheffield pub. South Yorkshire Police said they were trying to calm down an incident in The Bessemer, in Leopold Street, on 15 December when they were punched. Two men, aged 22 and 53, have...
BBC
Suffolk magnet fisherman shocked after dredging up revolver
A magnet fisherman said he was shocked to discover he had dredged up a gun dating back to the early 1900s. Brian Welburn, 43, found the US-made revolver at the bottom of the River Stour at Long Melford on the Essex/Suffolk border two weeks ago. Since then he has also...
BBC
Beth Matthews: Blogger bought substance from Russia, inquest hears
Mental health blogger Beth Matthews bought the poisonous substance she ingested from Russia, an inquest has heard. While on a secure ward she was able to frequently visit a website that discussed suicide methods, jurors were told. Ms Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered the substance while at Priory Hospital Cheadle...
BBC
Man dies after being found covered in blood in Oldham
A man has died after being found on a road with blood on his hands, face and bare feet, police have said. The 49-year-old was discovered with serious injuries near Mevagissey Walk in Greenacres, Oldham, at about 04:20 GMT on Thursday. Greater Manchester Police said it was believed he had...
BBC
Coercive control: Report says few teens know about form of abuse
Fewer than one in six 16-year-olds have heard of coercive control and know what it means, a new study suggests. The research from Ulster University (UU), Queen's University Belfast (QUB) and the Northern Health Trust has just been published. Coercive control is a form of domestic abuse involving a pattern...
